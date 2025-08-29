If you have had a similar experience, we’d love to hear about it in the comments below.

However, there are actions that, as a sensible human being, you just cannot tolerate . The rational thing to do would be to either call the person out or distance yourself , or both. And as these people have shown, you can also expose them (with anonymity) in a public platform like Threads .

Part of being a good friend is sticking it out with the other person through times of trouble. It’s also about wholeheartedly accepting them for who they are, weird personality quirks aside.

#1 She (former roommate and bestie) dumped my cat out in a field while I was at work because her boyfriend didn't like cats. He was missing for 5 months and one day I got the call that he was possibly found. Someone found him half dead just one mile from where he was dumped and brought him to the shelter. It was him.

#2 I had a friend that slept with my fiancé. Then found out her mother did too. What a f**ked up family. I dodged that bullet thanks to a man with a conscience that told me.

#3 She dumped her boyfriend of 8 years for a 23 year old she met on OF. (She’s in her 40’s) Karma came knocking though as the new beau turned out to be a romance scammer and took her for over 300 grand.

#4 She dumped her (kind) boyfriend and when he was crying in a corner, took a photo of it and sent it to me laughing about it. Friendship was over immediately.

#5 She was a serial cheater cause “men ain’t s**t anyway.” GIRL BYE you’re ruining it for the rest of us and you lack a moral compass.

#6 Got a woman pregnant in a parking lot during their lunch break. When she confirmed the pregnancy, he ignored the msg and moved on with his life, including finding employment elsewhere. Months later received a “we lost the baby” text after not even remembering he’d gotten her pregnant. He blocked her and when I was told the story I blocked him.

#7 She faked cancer. Told other lies, too, but none as gross as that.

#8 Had a “friend” of 7 years make fake profiles and try to buy feet pictures off my friends and I. He also disguised a photography project to try and get feet photos from his female friends. This went on for a whole year until he sent money to one of my OF creator friends and they found out who the “anon” account was.



He tried denying it to me while simultaneously yelling at the friend who outed him.



He worked as a photographer at a dance studio where women didn’t wear shoes also..

#9 She pretended to be my friend for years just because she had a crush on the guy I was with. I considered her my best friend, sleepovers, birthdays together, nights out, heart to hearts for hours etc. Years later, he and I split (quietly) and when she found out about it, not only did she not check in on me, she only reached out to him and made moves on him. She never wanted my friendship, she wanted to take my place.

#10 My EX bestfriend.. she’s been married for 14+ years and has 3 kids but only one of the kids is the husband's and he didn’t know. I believe til this day he believes all 3 are his. Not sure though, I no longer speak to her. 😳

#11 Found out my friend was sleeping with her sister's husband. Could never trust or respect her after that. Cut her off eventually.

#12 My friend’s sister, actually. Discovered she was sick of her new kitten toiletting in inappropriate places so drove it out to the countryside and dumped it. I was absolutely disgusted that someone had such an uncaring, cruel attitude to animal welfare. Despicable.

#13 She faked ovarian cancer. I was in high school.

#14 That she wanted to be me. She slept with my (ex)husband, told me he graped her so I ended up divorced and still her friend. Then she slept with my (ex) fiance. I learned the hard way that she just wanted to have my life. Now she's engaged to a schizophrenic ab**er she met online. Karma has its ways.

#15 They said, "Yeah [Chris Brown] shouldn't have hit her like that, but Caribbean girls can be a lot sometimes." Nope. Nope nope never talk to me again.

#16 Found out my so called friend set up a fake Photoshoot, lured me into a place where men can take advantage of me .. Thank God i was able to get out that situation untouched and alive !

#17 That my severe post partum was just me "trying to get attention" because my former friend just lost her boyfriend so she had no one but herself because she pushed everyone way due to the horrible man she was dating.. but no her excuse to downplay my post partum was that I have a son and family so my depression "shouldn't matter" and i should magically be "less depressed."



I had given birth only 7 months ago when this conversation happened.



I went no contact after that.

#18 They had a shrine to me for over 25 years. And my supposed best friend had been selling my stuff to him. Apparently the crown jewel of his collection was a pair of used underpants she sold to him when I was still a minor, and he wasn’t.

#19 She knew that my ex used to put her hands on me. She saw me with scratches and bruises, she heard the way my ex talked to me. She empathized, held me when I cried, offered me to stay at her place for safety. After I finally left, she got together with my ex and lied to my face about it when I asked (and proceeded to get her a** beat, surprise surprise).

#20 Didn’t hear from him for a good few months, texted him to see if he was okay - no reply - then months later I found a message in my FB inbox (under message request so I didn’t get the notif) from his ex BM saying that he’d been in prison for gr00ming a 10 y/o and asking for pics whilst fully knowing her age. Deleted and blocked and he still had the audacity to try and reach out to me on other platforms saying his ex was lying and I could “believe what I wanted to believe.”

#21 She bought a Bernese mountain puppy, had him in a kennel when he grew up because she couldn’t stand his energy. Made her 1 month BF (who was a piece of s**t too) sell his house to move with her to show commitment. Less than a year later she cheated on him with her boss right before Xmas, after forcing him to buy her an engagement ring, dumped him out of her house and told him to take the “f**king dog” with him too. Asked her boss to leave his family (2 young kids) RIGHT BEFORE XMAS…and he did!!

#22 She was into married or taken men, intentionally trying to get them (sometimes with 3-4 at once) and use them. As soon as I realized, I cut off all contact with her. It was one of the most disturbing and disgusting things I've ever seen.

#23 This was a really long time ago but one time when I was sleeping over a friend's house, I went to brush my teeth and walked into her bathroom to find her playing with her poop (in the toilet) with a q-tip. 🤮

I asked why and she said, with zero shame 'idk, its just something i do sometimes '. Oddly, I was more embarrassed to walk in on that than she was to be caught.

#24 She promised to support me at my dad’s funeral only to find out that she “overslept” and missed the whole thing because “coincidentally” her then bf (who was mentally a**sive and toxic) came into town.

#25 Got a few drinks in with a new friend, and while complaining about her boss she and her husband said Black employees should never be higher in an org chart than white employees. Then suggested bringing back slavery. I have never left a dinner party so fast in my LIFE!!! Never spoke to her again.

#26 My friend, who I thought she was the best, called to my work and spread lies to let me be kicked out. She was manipullative dull who had to be always right.

#27 I found out that my ex bestfriend posted my dog on her story on the day he died but told people it was her dog that died so she could get the sympathy.

#28 When I talked to her about Palestine she said "Can I be honest? I don't really feel anything about that bc it doesn't affect me at all." Like damn realized she had no heart so we don't really talk anymore.

#29 That he was a m**derer and had two women buried under his patio.

#30 That he was a MAGA conservative this whole… time…

#31 As a teenager I was at a party with my homegirl at the time. I became sick and was in the bathroom barely conscious and she abandoned me to go party. I was told later she was talking bad on my name too. I was alone until some woman who I didn’t know found me and took care of me the rest of the night. I was at risk of as**ult and who knows what else but my best friend’s priority was having a good time. That woman who didn’t know me showed me more love that night than my best friend of many years.

#32 That they supported police after George Floyd was m**dered. Friendship ended.

#33 He (former friend) r*ped a girl while she was asleep and his excuse was “she could give me consent once she woke up”

like what the f**k?

He lost his job, his friends, and everyone’s respect.

#34 In my early 20’s I had a female friend I introduced to a guy friend of mine. She fell in love with him. Like head over heels “he’s going to be my husband” love but he didn’t reciprocate. She became super passive aggressive towards me and obsessed with him. She eventually had a meltdown and I told her I wish I never introduced them. Plot twist: He ended up marrying her closest friend 😆

#35 Not a friend, an ex. After I left, I discovered that he was a p**ophile. How did I know? His fb messenger was still logged in on my phone and I was being nosy. Saw where he was discussing with someone a living arrangement and they were telling him about their “habit” and he was all for it and talking about participating!!! I sent the screenshots to the FBI and never looked back again.

#36 Boyfriend and I were considering her for our roommate due to financial troubles. Out of the blue, boyfriend's tires get slashed..all 4 of them. Expensive truck tires. More financial hardship. We move her in. She’s a lesbian and a therapist. We become close—I mean she’s a therapist—excellent listener. BF swears she’s in love w/me. We argue daily about it-he starts drinking daily. She’s giving me “advice”. He moves out. She and I go separate ways but remain good friends. She marries. I’m there.



Years later, she and I go see a band she’s always loved. Back to my place after—she has a 2 hr drive home and she’s been drinking. I was sober. I tell her to call her wife and stay at my place. She says she can’t because she doesn’t trust herself to be “with me”. Then proceeds to tell me she slashed his tires in order to cause us more financial problems so we’d move her in. And she’s always been in love with me. HE was right all along. She drove home. I’ve not spoken to her since.



Actually, I sent condolences when her mom died. Because I’m not a monster. And her mom was super sweet. She tried because she thought the door was cracked open. Nope.

#37 This girl:

- lied about her age

- scammed people out of loads of donations claiming they were for animal rescue and flood relief

- lied that both her parents had died

- lied about being from a marginalised caste

- made up having stage IV breast cancer

- faked her own death, with a fake obituary and everything, when she realised that people were onto her.



Turned out she was 19 not 27, was healthy and alive, living with both her parents.



Something is seriously wrong with her.

#38 Had a friend of 10 years+. She was in school, I had work so we would see each other in the summertime. Started neglecting me for her college “friends” who did nothing but stress her out and put her in drama. One night, I didn’t wanna be here anymore & in a desperate attempt to get support, called her. She said she was too busy to call but “text her”. Poured my heart out in those vm’s for her to half a** listen, not finish and ignore my sew-iss-idle self. Told her to f**k off the day after.

#39 She put makeup on her face to look like bruises everyday to support her narrative that she had a mystery disease that caused her to pass out and talk in a British accent, also faked being in a wheelchair, and tried to get me super drunk so I’d hook up w her. She was all, “I’ve never experimented with a girl” yada yada and I said, “Am I the only gay you know because why tf else would you think to suggest it be me????” Girl was shitfly wild.

#40 A girl I thought was my friend in HS secretly screen recorded my dental appt (i had two large gaps top and bottom) i was excited to show her my braces process, I had been waiting 6 years for them. She sent them to a groupchat with other men and was making fun of me. One of the guys from the GC told me cause he felt bad. Shawty was weird asf.

#41 She was telling me about a really nice first date she’d had & said “oh, it’s so sad that I can’t keep dating him.” When I asked why she said he had an autistic brother, & she did not want to marry into a family “with that issue.” *I* am autistic. She was surprised I never hung out with her again.

#42 After three years, she got a boyfriend.



And she stopped talking to me- so after a lil while of this I asked her what was going on, and she told me he was jealous of me and her being close, so she wasn't talking to me. I was immediately taken aback and talked to him about it (cause I thought this was all my fault and wanted to see what I did wrong) and it turns out he didn't even know who I was. She lied about me completely to him cause she didn't want to be friends anymore lol- just chicken s**t.

#43 I had a high school friend I met up with a few years later. First thing she told me when we met up was that she was late because of this annoying Black Lives Matter protest. Then proceeded to tell me that Hitler’s biography was very insightful he is not as evil as people think and I should ask myself why he really did what he did.

Mind you, she was Asian - second generation - her parents don’t speak a word of English.

Cut her off so fast and forever. ￼Still mad when I think about it.

#44 My ex was being shady when I was 18 & I felt he was cheating on me. My friend suggested we drive by his house to see if he was at his house like he said he was. We drove there & didn't see his car. She then asked if he ever cheated on me and I said no. Cut to 2 months later, turns out he was cheating on me with her. She wanted to drive over there to see if he was also cheating with someone else, because she was trying to convince him to leave me for her 🙃

#45 I had a female friend with extremely bad BO and when I showered at her house she didn’t have any body soap. She only had body wash, one wash cloth, and tree hut scrub that she admittedly used on her v*gina. I faked sick just to go home and properly shower.

#46 That she and her partner were both narcissistic and had been scheming against me and stealing from me while I had a high risk pregnancy, then trying to recover from complicated birth. It hit me like a train and I didn't see it coming. Biggest betrayal and only then did others come out of the woodwork to say "yeah they're like that". Why didn't anyone warn me first.

#47 That he was a**sive and cheated on his wife with men and secretly wanted me. I used all of the screenshots I had and sent him to his wife who's about to divorce him and get full custody of their kids. Serves him right.

#48 One of my best friends, who I'd been close to since single-digit ages, m**ested his 3-year-old daughter.

He reached out to me a few years ago and the only responses I could write were so venomous and hateful that I chose to just remain silent.

#49 38 year old. She kissed someone who was barely 19. And after giving me the whole speech about how age gap matters. I dropped her. I don't f**k with people who can't stay consistent with their values.



Also for context, before that, she kissed me and said "I didn't know if you were 16 or 28". So basically she could have gone with an underage person and "not known", but this pattern now shows me she looks for younger people. A predator is a predator. No matter the gender and no matter if the other person is "legal."

#50 She beat her mom to 💀with a baseball bat after returning home high and refusing to take her meds 😢😢 Her mom was so kind and sweet, I still have core memories of them being around when I had my daughter (23 years ago). And it’s crazy because not ONE of my friends or family liked me hanging with her or bringing her around!! My one cousin said she had “the eyes” and we joked her for years until this happened.

#51 He was my best friend, fiance in fact. he was hiding a C**AINE/M*TH, GAMBLING (thousands of $$ away in a night), P**N addiction. was stealing from several people around him, including me. breaking into our boss’ house and into their safe. the most grave breach of trust ever. he was a professional “christian” con artist essentially who had everyone fooled.

#52 She sold my nudes for c*ke… 3 times.

#53 That she was in love with my boyfriend, convinced him to break up with me saying that he deserved better when we were going through a hard time just to try to sleep with him and for him to freak out and say no what the heck is wrong with you And then for her to freak out and tell me later, but it was already too late for damage was done.

#54 Let’s call her Tina. Tina would be with her “best friend” recording her while she ordered food to make fun of how much she ate (even tho Tina herself was ~250 and heavier than her friend) and then would take pictures of her without her consent and send them to me talking about her skin, how she smelled, things they discussed privately .. I ended up telling the friend and then Tina went online trying to bash me and ended up getting dragged so bad she went MIA for years.

#55 Didn't contact me even after 40 other people in the class (I didn't even talk to half of them) sent me GWS messages when I went through a severe back injury and had to leave my biggest opportunity. She just cut me off, removed me from insta, left our Whatsapp group and like just disappeared considering we used to go to classes together in the same van everyday and were good friends (at least I thought so).

#56 She told my ex that was beating me that he’s right.

We were friends for 10 years.

#57 I had a friend from college who would turn her panties inside out and wear again before washing. I was like Why??? She was well off. Wash them MF’s!!!

#58 We were allowed to skip some classes to attend the funeral of a classmate and my “friend” thought it was a good time to roll their eyes and huff and puff about how long it was taking. They were on their phone the entire time or complaining under their breath about the rituals. It was clear they only came to get out of going to class. Lost all respect for them that day and haven’t invested anymore time in that relationship since.

#59 I've had two friends go behind my back and try to seduce my partners. One of them tried for a year and succeeded, and that's how I found out he was a POS. I am married to the other one and we discovered her messages in his spam folder. She tried to woo me into being her friend again years later. I didn't believe in "homewreckers" till I met these two. Luckily I've never met another. 🤣

#60 They secretly hated me and were jealous. They wanted to be with me and tried to break me down as well as my relationship. She was toxic and always blaming things on her being bi polar .. I had to end our friendship. She hurt me in so many ways. I would help her with cleaning (she was a hoarder) and helped her create a safe space. I was there for her and she was just talking s**t about me with her internet friends she never met in person .. insane.

#61 I don't know if it was the most disgusting thing but she cheated on her dude and I knew and he didn't and we had became cool because of her and he called me on fb crying about her breaking up with him for no reason and out of the blue. I told her hey such and such is really hurt. Maybe tlk to him or smthn. Instead when ppl found out they broke up she told everybody the reason they broke up was because me and him were smashing.

#62 Slept with every guy I was into.

#63 They think “being gay” is a choice 😒

#64 She went and told everyone i robbed her place after she kicked me out and she was scared for her safety… in reality i was the one robbed there not her and when i left it wasn’t bc she “kicked me out” she told me the lease was ending and we were all moving. why tf would i rob someone when i have PTSD from getting robbed there like what…? i never wanted to step foot back there, and honestly it felt like a slap in my face about my trauma.

#65 There was a lot to unpack but I guess the worst about her was finding out she had k**led a guinea pig and also was caught once holding a knife to her sister’s throat.

If I ever hear she killed someone I wouldn’t be surprised.

Of course I don’t talk to her anymore and haven’t done for years.

#66 Called Black people "animals" during the Freddie Gray uprising. Is white with a mixed child and only dates Black men. Cut her off QUICK and dragged her verbally, too.

#67 found out she RELIGIOUSLY cheated on her husband who paid all the bills and unknowingly funded her dr*g habit. he was a really sweet guy too. always wonder if they ever got divorced cause trust me i came with receipts.

#68 She had me r*ped, stalked, bullied, stalked all my boyfriends and either convinced them I was cheating or just f*cked them herself, the whomever school hated and harassed me to the point where I dropped out, I never found out it was all her till this year I wish I finished school. She did all of this because I told her stop messing with crazy grown men or someone would get hurt one of her boyfriends unalived her only living family her sister last year. Her sister was such a sweet girl.

#69 Made rumors about my supposed “dr*g use” ( claimed I did literal m*th ) in high school after opening up about my fathers substance a**se when I was a child knowing damn well CPS could of easily gotten called because of a claim like that. People really be 🤢🥴

#70 She was an a**se apologist. “Well he never did anything to me so them other girls gotta be lying.” Respect lost INSTANTLY.

#71 Friend told me they had a std AFTER I had just shared a drink with them… apparently since it’s not “deadly” they didn’t think it was necessary to disclose they had something. (Thankfully I’m squeaky clean still)

#72 I had “friends” in Wisconsin (my ex’s friends) who drunkenly took turns drinking their other friend’s breastmilk from the tap and they all thought it was hilarious. That sealed the deal that I was moving back to Minnesota when college ended.

#73 I found out recently my ex childhood bsf is hanging out with my a**sive egg donor…she KNOWS of the a**se because she’s SEEN IT. FOR YEARS. I cut my egg donor off 4 years ago, she was around for it. She knows so much about everything & the second I drop her (for s**tty behaviour mind you, so why am I surprised) she goes running to my a**ser, & then also tried to loop my little sister in.

Pathetic, disgusting behaviour. Every day I’m more thankful I dropped kicked her a** to the curb 2y ago holyy.

#74 She got pregnant to her tinder bf within 3mo and lied to his face whenever she threw up from HG that she was 'sick'. When she had it terminated (it's legal where I live so I'm not entertaining thoughts on someone else's body and choices) she put the bleeding on her period. They're still together with 2 kids now but idk if he ever found out shes been pregnant with his first and that's actually kid 2 and 3. I couldn't trust her after that.

#75 I thought we were gonna be talking about “gross” disgusting things, not “mentally” disgusting things. Anyway, I was friends with this girl in HS and every time I went to her house, her room and bathroom were always a disaster, like you couldn’t see the floor. And she would always leave used pads in the bathroom floor and dirty underwear everywhere. She acted like she was hot s**t around everyone and a total monster to other girls.

#76 Had a friend that hung out with my group of friends everyday he was mexican we were black one guy ended up with a girl he used to date and wanted back. He sent her a crazy racist message about one of my friends and told her he couldnt believe she would even talk to a black guy not in those words.

#77 Found out a friend since high school was arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and never got in trouble / charges were “vacated” And I think he snitched on other people. He is disgusting to me now 🤢

#78 Not close friends, but I overheard some coworkers talking about how teachers don't make a difference because kids can just look everything up online. Instantly got the ick, don't want to talk to either of them any more.