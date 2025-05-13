But unfortunately, not all friendships are perfectly balanced. And sometimes, you're forced to swallow a bitter pill after realizing that someone you considered a close friend never actually cared about you at all. Redditors have been sharing stories of former friendships that blew up in an instant, so we’ve gathered their most heartbreaking tales below. Let these be reminders of what you deserve in your own relationships , pandas. And if a so-called friend can't seem to put in any effort, it might be time to let them go.

Not every friendship needs to have matching necklaces to be meaningful. If you care deeply about a person, support them on their best and worst days and can spend hours giggling about the silliest things , that’s all that matters.

#1 This was the fastest for me. I was being stalked and harassed in high school. I went to the administration and they called in the police. My best friend said "I don't know why you have to make it such a big deal." Never spoke to her again.

RELATED:

#2 I was gaming with my best friend and my wife was sitting on the couch next to me just reading a book. She was super content just letting me game. She just wanted to be spending time with me. My friend had a not even one year old kid that he just stuck in a bouncing chair in the side of the room while we played. He said the kid loves that chair and is in it a lot, so he just games.



The kid starts whining a bit, but he gets ignored. I'm thinking "We'll probably hit this checkpoint and he'll go tend to his kid." Nope. Several good stopping points had passed and the kid was fussing even more now. So my buddy says to my wife "[my wife's name], there's formula in the cupboard and the diaper bag is over in the corner there. He's probably just hungry and has a poopy diaper if you wanna feed and change him."



I looked at this guy like he'd just slapped her, turned my game off and said "How about instead of asking my wife to do it, you put down your game and take care of your own child?"



A bit of a harsh response, but he looked so butt hurt that I'd just told him to take care of his own child instead of game all day. I packed my stuff up and we left. I haven't spoken to him in 3 years.



TL;DR My former best friend told my wife to feed and change his infant child so he could keep playing video games. We don't speak anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My cousin and I were inseparable as teens. He went on his mission (Mormon) and I went to hang out for a few days when he got back, I was so excited. I got there, paid for all the fun stuff we went out to do, no problem. His childhood friend and I were trying to get him to go for a walk to this cave we used to go to and he decided to tell me what a piece of trash I am and I'm going to hell because I'm gay. I didn't say a word as I drove him home immediately. I said "get out" and haven't talked to him in the 8 years since then, f**k him.

#4 Had a dude I was friends with in the military. Pretty cool guy, looked out for everyone, tried to take care of everyone. He was all around a great guy.



Right up until you get him talking about women. As soon as he starts talking about females, he turns into the most downright misogynist pig ive ever met. As a guy I can understand some talking and elaborating when it comes to the other gender, but the things he would say makes people downright uncomfortable and are conversation stoppers. He had been told multiple times about it, warned and warned, and it still didnt stop. The worst part? He was married and continues to be. Dont worry, he cheats on her with as many females as he can find.



Hard no in my book.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 After i spent all day using my truck and trailer helping him haul tables and chairs and a giant archway to the church for his wedding that i was supposed to be a groomsmen.



Him "Hey dude, i really appreciate you helping me move this stuff, i couldn't get anyone else to help, here's $20 for the gas"



Me "woah dude, I'm IN your wedding, I don't need money to help make this happen"



Him- "yeah dude so hey, brent (his soon-to-be wifes best guy friend/100% ex f**k buddy/guy he's known for less than 3 months), really wanted to be in the wedding and i was wondering if it would be cool if he took your spot and i can see if any of her cousins backed out and if there's a seat open somewhere"



This was the day before the wedding.



I had been best friends with that guy since kindergarten, his wife didn't like me because I knew about her wild past from a different circle of friends so this was her attempt to push me out.



He caved but none of the other people involved would help move s**t so he waited until last minute to get me to help.



Haven't spoken to that guy since, and last i heard she quit her job and sucks d**k in his house all day while he's at work. They deserve each other.



Edit- i feel like i need to add, two days after the wedding the church venue called me frantic, apparently no one picked up the chairs, tables, and archway from the church venue and those f***s gave my number and told them I was supposed to be picking them up. That didn't happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 She got married. I was just friends with this girl from law school. She was a cool girl and we lived in the same city after law school.



We never had s*x. We had never seen each other naked. I was dating someone else at the time. She was dating this guy. I met her parents as just a friend - was friends with her sister.



So for about 6 years we were just pretty cool friends. She gets married... her husband then texts me and tells me to stay away from her.



I text her and say, yo, your husband is telling me not to speak with you anymore, is that what you want?



I got no response.



Cool.



A few weeks pass and I call friend's sister and see if she wants to grab a drink as I was in the area.



"You got some f*****g nerve calling me."



"Um... what? Listen, I know XX doesn't want me to speak to her but not sure why we can't be friends."



"Are you f*****g kidding me? You ruined her life and are trying to ruin her marriage with what you did to her!"



*WHAT??????????*



"I'm sorry, I have no idea what you are talking about... I have always had her best interest at heart so I dunno."



"Yeah, well... then why didn't you tell her you had herpes before you f****d her."



"Wait what??? She and I never had s*x and I don't have herpes so I'm a little confused here."



"Stop f*****g lying - HUSBAND told the whole thing and she never denied it so f**k you, don't f*****g ever speak to us again!"



Alright...



Come to find out - that a*****e had herpes and didn't tell her and he gave her herpes and when it got out that she had herpes somehow, he blamed it on me and she just let the lie take hold because it was easier than her family hating her husband.



Alright - cheers... consider it a parting gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Yeah, I had a friend who I met clubbing and only really had a friendship with because we went to the same nightclubs. We went out for coffee once day and there was a noisy child screaming away at a nearby table. She made a derogatory comment about the child being mixed race and how she didn’t agree with mixed race relationships (up until this point I’d not seen anything like that from her at all) and I pointed out that my then boyfriend, now husband was mixed race and I wasn’t happy with her comment & she responded with “yeah but (husband) can pass for white so it’s fine!”.



I made my excuses and left and ignored her messages of “are you out tonight?” after that. She did pop up on social media a few years later when Facebook started and I had a nose on her profile out of morbid curiosity and wasn’t shocked to see she was an active member of the EDL.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 In college, a former friend tried to have s*x with me (I'm also a guy) while I was black out drunk (He was not drunk). He did that despite knowing I am straight and had a girlfriend at the time. Lucky for me there were some actual friends that stopped him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 She told me to never speak to her again after she learned I was hearing voices. And we never spoke again.

#10 I posted on Facebook something along the lines of "Congratulations to my friends John and Mike for finally getting married!" and she posted a long homophobic/religious rant comment about how all lgbtq people are going to hell and so will anyone associated with them.



Thinking that there had to be some form of miscommunication going on, I emailed and asked her why she wrote that. Turns out in all our years of friendship, we had never discussed anything lgbtq related (which is really weird now that I look back on it) and that was how she really felt.



So, uh, bye. Never spoke to her again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My best friend accused me of “making him gay.”



No joke.



He was in the closet when I met him, and throughout our years of friendship I tried my best to show love and support to him during his gradual coming-out process. He came from a conservative family and really resisted coming out. When he finally came to terms with his sexual orientation, I guess he convinced himself somehow that I was the one who planted that seed of homosexuality in his mind and corrupted him. When he yelled at me, in tears, “you made me gay!” I couldn’t believe that he was serious. I was willing to forgive, because I knew it wasn’t really about me, but from that day on he began pushing me away and treating me like s**t. After putting up with the a*****e and toxic behavior for months, I eventually told him that I was done, moved out, and never spoke to him again.



Years later, he emailed me an apology. I have nothing but love for him, and part of me still grieves because he was like a brother to me, but I haven’t tried to rekindle the friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 'all women secretly want to be r***d.' I pulled over and told him to get out. Haven't answered his calls since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My dad died a few years ago, and while everyone I know were sending us condolences, one of my best friends I’ve had since elementary school tried to send my mom d**k pics. He didn’t want me to find out but naturally my mom told me immediately. Haven’t talked to him since. No room for that kind of betrayal in my life. My dad had done a lot for him, too, including straight-up giving him money when he needed it. Just pure wtf. Sucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Senior year of high school, I planned a small roadtrip to a nearby city for me and my friends. Everyone was super excited. I planned activities, restaurants, sightseeing, looked at Airbnbs, etc.. One by one, they all told me they didn’t have enough money and couldn’t go. I said it was fine, so I cancelled the trip. Found out via their Snapchat stories that they lied to me and went on the trip I planned without me, including all the activities and restaurants I had suggested. They posted a lot of the pics on Snapchat and instagram too. Never spoke to them again.

#15 I’m the dumped friend.



She posted a video from The Onion of a fake Senator reading a fake bill that was all redacted and you could tell with context clues it was basically saying in the event of Armageddon, the high powered people have bunkers to hide in. She made some comment about the redacting and our government is hiding stuff.



I commented that it was a satire video and not real. She got super mad and accused me of trying to make her look stupid. She said there was no way she could’ve known.



“The Onion” was in the bottom right hand corner of the video.



She blocked me and we have never spoken since.



We had known each other for at least five years. I (more accurately, my parents) took her in when she ran away from home for, like, a year when we were teens. When her husband beat her up (early 20s) I road tripped all night to pick her back and move her back in.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 After convincing me to delete my accounts everywhere and make new ones. After promising me that they’ll protect me from my a*****e ex. After witnessing everything my ex done to me, and how it scarred me for life, I found out that my best friend was dating my ex behind my back for months, lying about it the whole time.



I didn’t know who my friend was dating, as they refused to introduce them in person. It turns out they’ve been dating behind my back a few weeks before my ex broke up with me. The whole thing scarred me to this day. It’s been a year and I haven’t heard from either of them since, though. Good riddance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I got se***lly a**aulted by two guys in a summer camp and told it to my best friend. After calling me stupid for letting that happen, she apologised and I forgave her. Then I saw her parents who asked how summer camp went and all she did was turn to me and go "well, you made many friends, didn't you ? Don't you wanna tell my parents about it ?" with a big smile on her face. I don't feel too bad about thinking that she can f**k off in hell.

#18 One of my best friends of several years set me up to get robbed for £390, my wallet and my jacket. The guy who robbed me pulled a machete on me and kept it against my neck. I don't really know why they decided they want to do it, but I know from enough people (and just the way it all happened gave me suspicions) telling me it was him that I found out.



So naturally I stopped being friends with him, because it was a bit of a d**k move and all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My best mate's now ex girlfriend told everyone I had s*x with her while they were dating, when I definitely had not.



She was the most irritating person I'd ever met and I don't know if I've ever been attracted to someone less, than I was to her.



Ruined our friendship and destroyed her relationship with my mate.



She is one of those people that CRAVE drama and can't live without having something wrong to moan about. She's currently pretending to have multiple personality disorder and blaming that for every time she's a d******d so she can get away with it.

#20 Best friend and ex coworker for 5 years. Confided in her and told her about my self harming, depression and stuff I went through as a child (you can imagine), two days later she not only told the whole of my old work place but told my family too. Absolutely heartbreaking.

ADVERTISEMENT