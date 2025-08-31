Woman Sees Good Friend After 7 Years, Gets Told To Lose Weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Specific topics are off-limits to discuss in social situations due to their sensitivity. These typically include a person’s political or religious leanings and their income.

But in some cases, discussions about weight can be just as touchy. This was proven true between two childhood friends when one of them offered the other a suggestion: “Join Weight Watchers and start working out.”

The woman on the receiving end of these comments didn’t take them well, and as a result, she began to rethink their friendship.

RELATED:

For some people, weight can be a sensitive subject matter to talk about

Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Such discussions became a problem between two childhood friends

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gabrielle Henderson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author revealed some of her struggles, explaining why the comments affected her that much

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She hasn’t spoken to her friend, whose comments had a profound effect

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: LittleMermaidRose

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: i yunmai / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Weight discussions are always tied to a person’s self-worth

Despite her efforts to keep healthy, the author nonetheless felt hurt and blindsided when her friend suddenly brought up her weight. Her reaction is understandable because, according to many experts, any discussion about weight automatically triggers a person’s sense of self-worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Milken Institute of Public Health explains, the person may feel shame or perceive themselves as a failure. Some are concerned about being judged by peers or even their healthcare providers.

“Many people experience struggles with weight or accepting their body type, so it is crucial to approach all conversations about weight with empathy and sensitivity,” sports and performance psychologist Dr. Haley Perlus told Reader’s Digest.

Dr. Perlus adds that blindly offering diet advice can be annoying for the person receiving it, because what works for one person may not work for another. More importantly, she notes that even well-intentioned comments may come across as judgmental, which was what the author felt.

However, are such statements enough to sever ties with a friend? According to licensed psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis, LCSW-BACS, a few good reasons would be if the person does not respect your boundaries or if they don’t accept you for who you are.

“Our friends should accept who we are and provide a safe space for us to be ourselves. If you do not feel wholeheartedly accepted, this friendship is likely not genuine or safe,” Gillis wrote.

The author mentioned that she no longer saw the friendship as a safe space for her, which might be a good reason for her to reconsider the relationship. However, she also mentioned that her friend was “feeling badly” about what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before considering ending the friendship, she may want to have an honest conversation with her friend, whom she has known since they were children. It would be the best course of action as supposedly mature adults.

Many people in the comments sided with the author

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

The woman provided more information to her story

Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She also spoke more candidly about her insecurities

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: LittleMermaidRose

ADVERTISEMENT