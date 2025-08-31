Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Sees Good Friend After 7 Years, Gets Told To Lose Weight
Woman with glasses sitting indoors looking at phone, reflecting on a good friend and weight loss conversation.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Sees Good Friend After 7 Years, Gets Told To Lose Weight

Specific topics are off-limits to discuss in social situations due to their sensitivity. These typically include a person’s political or religious leanings and their income. 

But in some cases, discussions about weight can be just as touchy. This was proven true between two childhood friends when one of them offered the other a suggestion: “Join Weight Watchers and start working out.” 

The woman on the receiving end of these comments didn’t take them well, and as a result, she began to rethink their friendship.

    For some people, weight can be a sensitive subject matter to talk about

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Such discussions became a problem between two childhood friends

    Image credits: Gabrielle Henderson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author revealed some of her struggles, explaining why the comments affected her that much

    Image credits: Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She hasn’t spoken to her friend, whose comments had a profound effect

    Image credits: LittleMermaidRose

    Image credits: i yunmai / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Weight discussions are always tied to a person’s self-worth

    Despite her efforts to keep healthy, the author nonetheless felt hurt and blindsided when her friend suddenly brought up her weight. Her reaction is understandable because, according to many experts, any discussion about weight automatically triggers a person’s sense of self-worth. 

    As the Milken Institute of Public Health explains, the person may feel shame or perceive themselves as a failure. Some are concerned about being judged by peers or even their healthcare providers.

    “Many people experience struggles with weight or accepting their body type, so it is crucial to approach all conversations about weight with empathy and sensitivity,” sports and performance psychologist Dr. Haley Perlus told Reader’s Digest

    Dr. Perlus adds that blindly offering diet advice can be annoying for the person receiving it, because what works for one person may not work for another. More importantly, she notes that even well-intentioned comments may come across as judgmental, which was what the author felt. 

    However, are such statements enough to sever ties with a friend? According to licensed psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis, LCSW-BACS, a few good reasons would be if the person does not respect your boundaries or if they don’t accept you for who you are. 

    “Our friends should accept who we are and provide a safe space for us to be ourselves. If you do not feel wholeheartedly accepted, this friendship is likely not genuine or safe,” Gillis wrote

    The author mentioned that she no longer saw the friendship as a safe space for her, which might be a good reason for her to reconsider the relationship. However, she also mentioned that her friend was “feeling badly” about what happened. 

    Before considering ending the friendship, she may want to have an honest conversation with her friend, whom she has known since they were children. It would be the best course of action as supposedly mature adults.

    Many people in the comments sided with the author

    The woman provided more information to her story

    Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    She also spoke more candidly about her insecurities

    Image credits: LittleMermaidRose

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In this case I'd have a frank conversation with the friend, as OP says they've been friends for a long time. If there was less history I'd be telling her to get bent, but the friend sounds like she's going through a bit herself. I'm a staunch believer of not discussing weight unless it's brought up, eg: one of my besties is currently trying to get to her goal weight so a lot of our convos do revolve around her weight, the surgeries she wants, etc, but the friend may genuinely have not intended to hurt/didn't realise her comments could be seen as hurtful as they were to OP given the slump the friend's in. TL;DR: If the friend's worth it, talk it over why you're hurt. A good friend will accept that and apologise. A shi‍tty one... well, you now know the friendship isn't worth saving, which su‍cks but is worthwhile to know.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The day people stop thinking that every fat person is a lazy overeater that only buy fast-food is the day I can finally rest in peace.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rafiqas-ale-h-55-3 avatar
    gemmatristin
    gemmatristin
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
