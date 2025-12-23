Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Host Tells Friend’s Wife She Can’t Invite Random People To Her House, Cancels Xmas After She Does
Couple arguing during Christmas at home, highlighting host telling friendu2019s wife no random guests allowed.
Friends, Relationships

Host Tells Friend’s Wife She Can’t Invite Random People To Her House, Cancels Xmas After She Does

tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
23

24

23

Since childhood, I was often told that being a non-confrontational person and, if possible, avoiding causing problems for others, is an undoubted virtue. It was only as an adult, with my own life experience, that I began to realize how flawed this attitude truly is, harming me first and foremost.

Because one way or another, allowing other people to violate your personal boundaries will lead to nothing good sooner or later. This pre-Christmas story, first told by the user u/symphonysadness, is further proof of this. So, let’s jump right into it.

More info: Reddit

    Hosting any party or friendly gathering is a complicated thing, and sometimes guests make things even more difficult

    Group of friends in Christmas sweaters and Santa hats drinking from red mugs during holiday gathering at home.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post is a member of a small group of close friends, and she usually hosts Christmas parties for them at her home

    Text conversation screenshot discussing a host telling a friend’s wife she can’t invite random people, leading to canceled Christmas plans.

    Text post with a woman sharing holiday plans disrupted after host cancels Christmas due to random invitees.

    Host tells friend’s wife she can’t invite random people, cancels Christmas after she ignores request and invites more guests.

    Text excerpt about holiday party invites, highlighting issues with unrecognized guests and friendship boundaries.

    Text excerpt explaining conflict over friend’s wife inviting random guests, leading to Christmas party cancellation.

    Couple arguing at home during Christmas, highlighting conflict over inviting random people to the house.

    Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One of the group members is married to a lady whom other friends actually can’t stand because of her toxic attitude and rude jokes

    Text about confronting a friend’s wife for inviting strangers, discussing house rules and canceling Christmas plans.

    Text excerpt from a story about a host telling a friend’s wife she can’t invite random people to his event.

    Host tells friend’s wife she can’t invite random people to her house, cancels Christmas plans after she does.

    Text message discussing hesitation about letting friend’s wife invite unknown people to the house, reflecting concerns over trust.

    Woman in Santa hat writing in notebook at kitchen table, symbolizing host telling friend's wife about party invite rules.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Recently, while viewing the invitees’ list, the author found an unfamiliar name – and it turned out to be that wife’s friend whom she’d invited without even asking the host

    Text update from host explaining cancellation of Xmas party after friend’s wife invited random people to her house.

    Text excerpt describing host cancelling Xmas after friend’s wife invites random people to her house despite warnings.

    Text message about canceling Christmas event after friend’s wife invited random people, discussing house rules and hosting.

    Text discussing setting boundaries and safety concerns about inviting random people to home, related to host canceling Christmas.

    Text excerpt about a host telling a friend’s wife she can’t invite random people, leading to canceled Christmas plans.

    Text about host setting boundaries with friend’s wife and canceling Christmas party after uninvited guests arrive.

    Text excerpt from host telling friend’s wife she can’t invite random people, cancelling Christmas plans after she does.

    Image credits:

    The author was just embarrassed by this inappropriate deed, and decided to seek advice online on what to do

    The Original poster (OP) describes herself as the youngest member of a group of close friends consisting of four women and six men, aged from 28 to their early 40s. Some of them are married to each other, and some are dating people outside this friendly circle, but overall, they all happily spend time together, and have been for years.

    Perhaps the only person who bucks this trend is the wife of one of the male friends, whom our heroine considers her true best friend and the nicest person ever. According to the author, this woman moved in with her two kids in the man’s house just six months after they met, and then they got married. However, no one in the friend group except her husband actually likes her.

    This woman, although she has often gone on trips and gatherings with her husband’s friends, still considers herself an outsider to them. She has repeatedly made nasty jokes toward them, played dirty tricks, and ended up being heavily disliked. And then, while reviewing the guest list for a friend’s Christmas party she was soon to host at her home, the author suddenly came across an unfamiliar name.

    It turned out to be a friend of that lady she had invited without asking the OP’s consent. Not wanting to have strangers in her home, the author decided to create a new guest list and, calling a friend, asked him to explain to his spouse that this was inappropriate. The guy apologized for his wife and promised to explain it to her.

    So, imagine the author’s surprise when she soon discovered several unfamiliar names on the new list already – obviously added by her friend’s wife! Now, faced with such a blatant demarche, our heroine wondered what to do and took it online, seeking advice.

    Young woman sitting on floor with laptop looking away, reflecting on host telling friend’s wife about inviting random people.

    Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Etiquette experts say that guests can actually bring other uninvited guests only if the party in question is an open house party. However, as this dedicated article by Evite notes, it’s never okay to bring another guest to a formal or close-friends-and-family-only event. Furthermore, the article authors believe that even asking for permission here may be improper.

    Well, the authors of this post at Hutchinson News are quite certain that the woman was just obliged to at least call and ask the OP’s permission. “Sometimes hosts allow their guests to bring friends, and this could have been the case,” the source says. “The way to handle it is for your friend to call the hosts and ask.” However, the OP’s friend’s wife flagrantly disregarded this rule twice.

    People in the comments tried to understand the situation – some simply felt that the OP and her friends had completely unnecessarily harassed their friend’s wife. However, after clarifying all the details, the responders did a 180 and agreed that the host was right in her unwillingness to let strangers come to her home. “Plus Ones don’t get Plus Ones,” someone concluded quite wittily in the comments.

    In an update on her post, the OP wrote that, after reflecting on the situation, she decided to cancel the party altogether. The woman explained her motivation to her friends, and they all agreed. Now the author plans to just have a great time with her boyfriend at Christmas and enjoy the holidays to the fullest, which is what we wish for you too! And a comment about this story from you would probably be the best gift for us.

    Most commenters finally sided with the author, so she made a difficult decision to cancel the whole party soon after

    Text conversation about a host telling a friend’s wife not to invite random people, leading to Christmas cancellation.

    Discussion about host telling friend’s wife she can’t invite random people, leading to canceled Christmas plans.

    Comment advice on host telling friend’s wife she can’t invite random people, leading to Xmas cancellation.

    Message from host explaining why friend’s wife can’t invite random people, leading to Xmas cancellation dispute.

    Comment about friendship ending after host tells friend’s wife she can’t invite random people and cancels Christmas plans.

    Text post advising setting boundaries when a host tells friend’s wife she can’t invite random people to house for Christmas.

    Comment expressing frustration and advising to stand ground after host cancels Xmas over random guest invite at friend's house.

    Comment discussing boundaries for inviting guests to a house party and host’s right to control attendance.

    Excerpt from a post about host canceling Xmas after friend’s wife invites random people without permission

    Text post discussing boundaries after a friend’s wife invited random people, leading to Christmas cancellation.

    Text from a user explaining boundaries about inviting random people to a hosted gathering, affecting friendship and holiday plans.

    Comment discussing host canceling Christmas after friend’s wife invites random people to the house without permission.

    Comment about host explaining invitation rules to friend’s wife, discussing canceling Christmas after random guests invited

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why cancel the whole thing? I would just disinvite her. Her husband can come or stay home with her, he married her after all.

    7
    7points
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She and her friends would probably show up anyway. She sounds classless enough

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    11 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just say what gets said at clubs and events: "If you're not on the list, you're not getting in." And feel free to follow it up with "too bad, sücks to be you, take it up with the person that isn't hosting this but decided to invite you anyway". I knew somebody like this when I was a child and the only way it got sorted out was to ignore the invites, bluntly refuse to let any of them in (no matter the shrieking and wailing) and let it all blow up in her face. In the end she had to leave to do something with her +1 group who, having not made any other plans, were quite livid. 🤷 Not *our* problem...

    4
    4points
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have just published the invite list to those invited and confirmed that anyone else not on the list who turned up would not get in. This is definitely not one to deal with the friend's wife about. It is the friend's job to keep his wife's entitlement under control.

    2
    2points
    reply
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lady, I don't even want to invite you but we tolerate you for your husband's sake. You will not invite your friends to a private party." I would stop using digital invites. I would individually call each person invited and only call the husband. Let him know that no extras are invited and he needs to figure out how to keep his wife from inviting her friends.

    0
    0points
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If everything is digital, why couldn't the OP answer back to the people she doesn't know? Tell them that their RSVP is invalid because they were not invited, you will be turned away at the door.

    0
    0points
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How nice and quiet and comfortable to be just me and him for Christmas. I can't imagine the horrors of massive family gatherings! I will do some prep work tomorrow, but Christmas lunch will be starters of smoked salmon mousse and prawn cocktail, followed by chicken crown, carrot and swede mash, sprouts, green and broad beans and peas, roast potatoes, sage and onion stuffing, pigs in blankets, gravy, followed by Christmas pud for him and mini eclairs for me. I probably won't eat much more than a slice of toast with honey per day for a week after, but never mind. Seasons Greetings to all. x Forgot to add the bread sauce.

    0
    0points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are doing just the nuclear family this year. It should be relaxing. Hopefully the weather holds out so we can go for a swim before lunch because our kid is getting sinkies (Australia)

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I would not have canceled the party, I would have canceled their invitation to the party and told them that any additional guest that showed up would be met at the door and sent home.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you really be enjoying your party if random people were hammering on your door demanding to be let in because they're wifey's friends? What if they refuse to leave, or the wife demands that they be let in, and things escalate to the point where the police have to be called? Is that stress worth it? Not to me.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So new wife is definitely in the wrong, but if you've booked caterers, you've already invited strangers into your home, and a few more won't realistically make a difference, this is only about making a point. And that's fair, but don't pretend it's a safety thing I'm still unclear why she didn't just tell the new RSVPs no you weren't invited , and uningite the friend and wife causing trouble. But it's he rparty and she'll cry if she wants to, I guess whole group sounds exhausting.

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    maggyshannon avatar
    Margaret Shannon
    Margaret Shannon
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Businesses such as caterers generAlly have insurance and a vested interest in pleasing the host. Uninvited partygoers have neither. Besides, the principle of the matter is extremely important. Hosts decide who gets to enter, no guests.

    4
    4points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    12 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    It's normal to invite friends of friends to parties, but not sit-down food.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh really? Because if I don't know you, you're not welcome.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
