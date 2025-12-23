Host Tells Friend’s Wife She Can’t Invite Random People To Her House, Cancels Xmas After She Does
Since childhood, I was often told that being a non-confrontational person and, if possible, avoiding causing problems for others, is an undoubted virtue. It was only as an adult, with my own life experience, that I began to realize how flawed this attitude truly is, harming me first and foremost.
Because one way or another, allowing other people to violate your personal boundaries will lead to nothing good sooner or later. This pre-Christmas story, first told by the user u/symphonysadness, is further proof of this. So, let’s jump right into it.
Hosting any party or friendly gathering is a complicated thing, and sometimes guests make things even more difficult
The author of the post is a member of a small group of close friends, and she usually hosts Christmas parties for them at her home
One of the group members is married to a lady whom other friends actually can’t stand because of her toxic attitude and rude jokes
Recently, while viewing the invitees’ list, the author found an unfamiliar name – and it turned out to be that wife’s friend whom she’d invited without even asking the host
Image credits: symphonysadness
The author was just embarrassed by this inappropriate deed, and decided to seek advice online on what to do
The Original poster (OP) describes herself as the youngest member of a group of close friends consisting of four women and six men, aged from 28 to their early 40s. Some of them are married to each other, and some are dating people outside this friendly circle, but overall, they all happily spend time together, and have been for years.
Perhaps the only person who bucks this trend is the wife of one of the male friends, whom our heroine considers her true best friend and the nicest person ever. According to the author, this woman moved in with her two kids in the man’s house just six months after they met, and then they got married. However, no one in the friend group except her husband actually likes her.
This woman, although she has often gone on trips and gatherings with her husband’s friends, still considers herself an outsider to them. She has repeatedly made nasty jokes toward them, played dirty tricks, and ended up being heavily disliked. And then, while reviewing the guest list for a friend’s Christmas party she was soon to host at her home, the author suddenly came across an unfamiliar name.
It turned out to be a friend of that lady she had invited without asking the OP’s consent. Not wanting to have strangers in her home, the author decided to create a new guest list and, calling a friend, asked him to explain to his spouse that this was inappropriate. The guy apologized for his wife and promised to explain it to her.
So, imagine the author’s surprise when she soon discovered several unfamiliar names on the new list already – obviously added by her friend’s wife! Now, faced with such a blatant demarche, our heroine wondered what to do and took it online, seeking advice.
Etiquette experts say that guests can actually bring other uninvited guests only if the party in question is an open house party. However, as this dedicated article by Evite notes, it’s never okay to bring another guest to a formal or close-friends-and-family-only event. Furthermore, the article authors believe that even asking for permission here may be improper.
Well, the authors of this post at Hutchinson News are quite certain that the woman was just obliged to at least call and ask the OP’s permission. “Sometimes hosts allow their guests to bring friends, and this could have been the case,” the source says. “The way to handle it is for your friend to call the hosts and ask.” However, the OP’s friend’s wife flagrantly disregarded this rule twice.
People in the comments tried to understand the situation – some simply felt that the OP and her friends had completely unnecessarily harassed their friend’s wife. However, after clarifying all the details, the responders did a 180 and agreed that the host was right in her unwillingness to let strangers come to her home. “Plus Ones don’t get Plus Ones,” someone concluded quite wittily in the comments.
In an update on her post, the OP wrote that, after reflecting on the situation, she decided to cancel the party altogether. The woman explained her motivation to her friends, and they all agreed. Now the author plans to just have a great time with her boyfriend at Christmas and enjoy the holidays to the fullest, which is what we wish for you too! And a comment about this story from you would probably be the best gift for us.
Most commenters finally sided with the author, so she made a difficult decision to cancel the whole party soon after
Why cancel the whole thing? I would just disinvite her. Her husband can come or stay home with her, he married her after all.
She and her friends would probably show up anyway. She sounds classless enoughLoad More Replies...
especially since he enjoys himself more when she doesn't come if she invites a friend because she doesn't think anyone will hang with her, maybe she should try harder to make friends
Just say what gets said at clubs and events: "If you're not on the list, you're not getting in." And feel free to follow it up with "too bad, sücks to be you, take it up with the person that isn't hosting this but decided to invite you anyway". I knew somebody like this when I was a child and the only way it got sorted out was to ignore the invites, bluntly refuse to let any of them in (no matter the shrieking and wailing) and let it all blow up in her face. In the end she had to leave to do something with her +1 group who, having not made any other plans, were quite livid. 🤷 Not *our* problem...
I would have just published the invite list to those invited and confirmed that anyone else not on the list who turned up would not get in. This is definitely not one to deal with the friend's wife about. It is the friend's job to keep his wife's entitlement under control.
"Lady, I don't even want to invite you but we tolerate you for your husband's sake. You will not invite your friends to a private party." I would stop using digital invites. I would individually call each person invited and only call the husband. Let him know that no extras are invited and he needs to figure out how to keep his wife from inviting her friends.
How nice and quiet and comfortable to be just me and him for Christmas. I can't imagine the horrors of massive family gatherings! I will do some prep work tomorrow, but Christmas lunch will be starters of smoked salmon mousse and prawn cocktail, followed by chicken crown, carrot and swede mash, sprouts, green and broad beans and peas, roast potatoes, sage and onion stuffing, pigs in blankets, gravy, followed by Christmas pud for him and mini eclairs for me. I probably won't eat much more than a slice of toast with honey per day for a week after, but never mind. Seasons Greetings to all. x Forgot to add the bread sauce.
We are doing just the nuclear family this year. It should be relaxing. Hopefully the weather holds out so we can go for a swim before lunch because our kid is getting sinkies (Australia)Load More Replies...
I honestly have to google some of your menu! Sounds delicious! Idk chicken crown but I've been vegetarian since I learned how to cook. Carrot and Swede mash? Brussel sprouts?? I can't imagine bean sprouts at Christmas. Also no clue what a broad bean is but it's one of a few clues that suggest UK? My ex-sister in-laws are Cambridge UK and I'm hoping I some how get some figgy pudding w clotted cream....
So I would not have canceled the party, I would have canceled their invitation to the party and told them that any additional guest that showed up would be met at the door and sent home.
Would you really be enjoying your party if random people were hammering on your door demanding to be let in because they're wifey's friends? What if they refuse to leave, or the wife demands that they be let in, and things escalate to the point where the police have to be called? Is that stress worth it? Not to me.Load More Replies...
So new wife is definitely in the wrong, but if you've booked caterers, you've already invited strangers into your home, and a few more won't realistically make a difference, this is only about making a point. And that's fair, but don't pretend it's a safety thing I'm still unclear why she didn't just tell the new RSVPs no you weren't invited , and uningite the friend and wife causing trouble. But it's he rparty and she'll cry if she wants to, I guess whole group sounds exhausting.
Businesses such as caterers generAlly have insurance and a vested interest in pleasing the host. Uninvited partygoers have neither. Besides, the principle of the matter is extremely important. Hosts decide who gets to enter, no guests.Load More Replies...
Caterers are professionals. They're employees/workers. Of course they're strangers. And that kind of "stranger" is COMPLETELY different from "random friends of friend's wife that no one else knows." For one thing, the caterers won't have access to any alcohol that might be served at the party, so have zero chance of getting drunk and belligerent. One would also trust them FAR more than wife's friends to NOT steal anything from the home.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
It's normal to invite friends of friends to parties, but not sit-down food.
Oh really? Because if I don't know you, you're not welcome.Load More Replies...
Since when? The host gives an invite to who they want to attend, it would seem horrifically bad manners to turn up with a bunch of randoms (that might not even know the host, or not be on good terms with them). I would accept a partner and maybe a well behaved child, but nobody else.
The friends of friends were NOT in fact invited by OP. If I'm hosting a party and a friend wants to bring someone along the ASK first. Hey, xyz will be staying with us for the holidays, would inconvenience you if I brought them? And THEN you bring a nice gift for the host. Common courtesy is unfortunately not as common as it should be.
When my friends found out that I had a new bf they invited us round for dinner and drinks. I was mortified when he showed up with another friend. Dude was in his mid thirties and couldn't go to a party without a mate. There's a reason he's an ex, and a reason I warn young women about dating men more than a handful of years older than them.
Strangers being welcome was the norm when I was in my twenties. I had little or nothing worth stealing. Anything stolen or broken was cheap to replace. When I lived with my parents, I was more careful.
