Owner Trusts Bestie With Bunny Care, She Goes MIA Entire Vacation, Texts Only After Damage Is Done

Leaving your pets in someone else’s care can be stressful, even when you trust them completely. For pet owners, ensuring animals receive proper food, water, and attention is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of their health and well-being.

In this story, today’s Original Poster (OP) left for a vacation, relying on her friend to care for her bunny and cat. Despite detailed instructions, videos, and even pre-prepared food, she was left disappointed when she returned.

Asking someone to look after your pet can be surprisingly tricky, even with the best of intentions

Gray tabby cat licking lips near food bowl, illustrating pet care and owner trust in bunny sitting gone wrong.

The author left for a vacation Sunday-Friday, leaving their cat and bunny in the care of a friend who agreed to feed and let the bunny out

Owner trusts bestie with bunny care who goes MIA for a week, causing damage before texting the owner.

Text showing a friend agreeing to care for a bunny by letting it out, refilling water, and feeding foliage during a vacation.

Text describing detailed bunny care instructions given to a trusted friend who later goes missing during vacation.

White bunny resting on soft surface with owner’s hand blurred in background, highlighting bunny care and trust issues.

She prepared detailed instructions, videos, and prepped the bunny’s foliage to make care as easy as possible

Text message describing friend sick during vacation, owner trusts bestie with bunny care but goes MIA before damage happens.

Text expressing frustration over bestie with bunny care who went MIA and failed to communicate during the entire vacation.

Text asking if a sinus infection can last five days and prevent making phone calls due to severity of symptoms.

Text message conversation showing concern about bunny care as the bestie goes MIA and delays texting until damage occurs.

Young woman lying in bed, looking upset and holding tissues, illustrating trust issues with bunny care during vacation.

However, unknown to her, the friend failed to show up for the scheduled visits, later claiming she was too sick with a sinus infection to notify anyone

Text post discussing owner trusting bestie with bunny care, who goes missing during vacation causing bunny distress.

Text showing an explanation about a friend’s stay schedule during bunny care and a late Thursday night return.

Text about bunny care neglect due to water spill causing hay and pellets to become dry and uneaten.

The author then returned home to find the bunny lethargic and dehydrated, realizing the friend neglected responsibilities

Before leaving for a Sunday-Friday vacation, the OP made detailed arrangements for her cat and bunny. The cat was easy as there was food and water left out. The bunny, however, required more hands-on care, including fresh foliage, water refills, and time outside the cage to hop around.

To make things foolproof, she went all out. Her friend agreed to stop by on Tuesday, and instructions were thorough. There were written details, meal-prepped greens in the fridge, and even step-by-step videos made by her daughter explaining how to access the cage and supplies.

As the vacation wrapped up and she was heading home, she received a message from the friend who explained she had been sick right from the beginning of the OP’s vacation with a severe sinus infection and had been mostly bedridden all week. She claimed a fever, exhaustion, and difficulty even looking at her phone.

The OP wasn’t upset that her friend was ill, rather it was that she had everyone’s phone numbers and multiple ways to reach out, yet never communicated that she wouldn’t be able to care for the bunny until the very end of the trip. Thankfully, both pets survived, however the bunny was clearly affected, lethargic, thirsty, and not its usual energetic self.

Woman stressed while reading phone messages about bunny care after friend goes MIA during vacation and causes damage.

The situation in this story highlights just how critical proper care and communication are for rabbits. According to Everypaw, a lethargic and dehydrated rabbit is a serious warning sign that should never be ignored. Rabbits are highly sensitive to dehydration and can deteriorate rapidly without proper care, making even subtle signs of lethargy an urgent signal for immediate veterinary attention.

Delaying treatment can lead to rapid decline or even death, as rabbits can become critically ill much faster than many other pets. Everbreed reinforces this urgency, noting that lethargy paired with dehydration can indicate potentially life-threatening conditions like GI stasis, heatstroke, kidney issues, or severe infection, all of which can become fatal within hours if not treated promptly.

This makes clear communication equally vital. As PetDesk explains, when multiple people share responsibility for a pet, unclear expectations can result in missed feeding, overlooked medications, or delayed responses to subtle signs of illness, all of which could have serious consequences for a rabbit’s health.

They recommend establishing shared routines, emergency plans, and responsibilities help prevent misunderstandings and ensures that critical care is never neglected. In the context of this story, the lack of communication from the friend left the bunny at real risk, illustrating how both medical vigilance and clear communication are essential to keeping pets safe and healthy.

Netizens sided with the OP, saying the friend’s failure to communicate was unforgivable and potentially deadly for the bunny. They stressed how serious dehydration can be for rabbits and argued that sickness was not a valid excuse for total silence.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you end a friendship over this, or is this something you’d forgive? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens echoed that the friend had shown she could never be trusted again and that this alone was grounds for a friendship breakup

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA during vacation.

Reddit conversation about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA during vacation and causes damage.

Reddit comment thread discussing bestie entrusted with bunny care who goes missing and neglects pets during vacation.

Reddit conversation about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA during vacation, causing damage before texting back.

Owner trusts bestie with bunny care, friend goes MIA during vacation, texts only after damage is done to the bunny’s setup.

Reddit discussion about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA and causes damage during vacation.

Text conversation about rabbit care advice, highlighting concerns over owner trusting bestie with bunny during vacation.

Comment discussing broken trust after bestie fails bunny care and goes missing during vacation.

Reddit comment about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA, causing damage during vacation.