Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Owner Trusts Bestie With Bunny Care, She Goes MIA Entire Vacation, Texts Only After Damage Is Done
White fluffy bunny resting on a cozy surface with a personu2019s hand gently petting another rabbit in background
Animals, Cats

Owner Trusts Bestie With Bunny Care, She Goes MIA Entire Vacation, Texts Only After Damage Is Done

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
1

22

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaving your pets in someone else’s care can be stressful, even when you trust them completely. For pet owners, ensuring animals receive proper food, water, and attention is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of their health and well-being.

In this story, today’s Original Poster (OP) left for a vacation, relying on her friend to care for her bunny and cat. Despite detailed instructions, videos, and even pre-prepared food, she was left disappointed when she returned.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Asking someone to look after your pet can be surprisingly tricky, even with the best of intentions

    Gray tabby cat licking lips near food bowl, illustrating pet care and owner trust in bunny sitting gone wrong.

    Image credits: Laura Chouette / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author left for a vacation Sunday-Friday, leaving their cat and bunny in the care of a friend who agreed to feed and let the bunny out

    Owner trusts bestie with bunny care who goes MIA for a week, causing damage before texting the owner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a friend agreeing to care for a bunny by letting it out, refilling water, and feeding foliage during a vacation.

    Text describing detailed bunny care instructions given to a trusted friend who later goes missing during vacation.

    White bunny resting on soft surface with owner’s hand blurred in background, highlighting bunny care and trust issues.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She prepared detailed instructions, videos, and prepped the bunny’s foliage to make care as easy as possible

    Text message describing friend sick during vacation, owner trusts bestie with bunny care but goes MIA before damage happens.

    Text expressing frustration over bestie with bunny care who went MIA and failed to communicate during the entire vacation.

    Text asking if a sinus infection can last five days and prevent making phone calls due to severity of symptoms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation showing concern about bunny care as the bestie goes MIA and delays texting until damage occurs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman lying in bed, looking upset and holding tissues, illustrating trust issues with bunny care during vacation.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, unknown to her, the friend failed to show up for the scheduled visits, later claiming she was too sick with a sinus infection to notify anyone

    Text post discussing owner trusting bestie with bunny care, who goes missing during vacation causing bunny distress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing an explanation about a friend’s stay schedule during bunny care and a late Thursday night return.

    Text about bunny care neglect due to water spill causing hay and pellets to become dry and uneaten.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author then returned home to find the bunny lethargic and dehydrated, realizing the friend neglected responsibilities

    Before leaving for a Sunday-Friday vacation, the OP made detailed arrangements for her cat and bunny. The cat was easy as there was food and water left out. The bunny, however, required more hands-on care, including fresh foliage, water refills, and time outside the cage to hop around.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To make things foolproof, she went all out. Her friend agreed to stop by on Tuesday, and instructions were thorough. There were written details, meal-prepped greens in the fridge, and even step-by-step videos made by her daughter explaining how to access the cage and supplies.

    As the vacation wrapped up and she was heading home, she received a message from the friend who explained she had been sick right from the beginning of the OP’s vacation with a severe sinus infection and had been mostly bedridden all week. She claimed a fever, exhaustion, and difficulty even looking at her phone.

    The OP wasn’t upset that her friend was ill, rather it was that she had everyone’s phone numbers and multiple ways to reach out, yet never communicated that she wouldn’t be able to care for the bunny until the very end of the trip. Thankfully, both pets survived, however the bunny was clearly affected, lethargic, thirsty, and not its usual energetic self.

    Woman stressed while reading phone messages about bunny care after friend goes MIA during vacation and causes damage.

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The situation in this story highlights just how critical proper care and communication are for rabbits. According to Everypaw, a lethargic and dehydrated rabbit is a serious warning sign that should never be ignored. Rabbits are highly sensitive to dehydration and can deteriorate rapidly without proper care, making even subtle signs of lethargy an urgent signal for immediate veterinary attention.

    Delaying treatment can lead to rapid decline or even death, as rabbits can become critically ill much faster than many other pets. Everbreed reinforces this urgency, noting that lethargy paired with dehydration can indicate potentially life-threatening conditions like GI stasis, heatstroke, kidney issues, or severe infection, all of which can become fatal within hours if not treated promptly.

    This makes clear communication equally vital. As PetDesk explains, when multiple people share responsibility for a pet, unclear expectations can result in missed feeding, overlooked medications, or delayed responses to subtle signs of illness, all of which could have serious consequences for a rabbit’s health.

    They recommend establishing shared routines, emergency plans, and responsibilities help prevent misunderstandings and ensures that critical care is never neglected. In the context of this story, the lack of communication from the friend left the bunny at real risk, illustrating how both medical vigilance and clear communication are essential to keeping pets safe and healthy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens sided with the OP, saying the friend’s failure to communicate was unforgivable and potentially deadly for the bunny. They stressed how serious dehydration can be for rabbits and argued that sickness was not a valid excuse for total silence.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you end a friendship over this, or is this something you’d forgive? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens echoed that the friend had shown she could never be trusted again and that this alone was grounds for a friendship breakup

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA during vacation.

    Reddit conversation about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA during vacation and causes damage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment thread discussing bestie entrusted with bunny care who goes missing and neglects pets during vacation.

    Reddit conversation about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA during vacation, causing damage before texting back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Owner trusts bestie with bunny care, friend goes MIA during vacation, texts only after damage is done to the bunny’s setup.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA and causes damage during vacation.

    Text conversation about rabbit care advice, highlighting concerns over owner trusting bestie with bunny during vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing broken trust after bestie fails bunny care and goes missing during vacation.

    Reddit comment about owner trusting bestie with bunny care who goes MIA, causing damage during vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    22

    1

    22

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can attest that rabbits, among other critters, can and will play with, and eventually empty, their water bottles. I thought the blasted things were leaking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can attest that rabbits, among other critters, can and will play with, and eventually empty, their water bottles. I thought the blasted things were leaking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Homepage
    Next in Animals
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT