“AITA For Not Telling My Friend She Was Getting Fired Which Led To Her Getting Super Fired?”
“AITA For Not Telling My Friend She Was Getting Fired Which Led To Her Getting Super Fired?”

It’s not unusual to leave a job during your probationary period. In fact, many people choose to exit of their own accord. According to a survey from Jobvite, three in ten new hires leave within the first 90 days. Other times, however, they are let go by the company.

One woman was fired because she didn’t fit in with the team. Her friend, who vouched for her during her hiring, tried to salvage her position, but was unable to because “she alienated everyone.” But how was she supposed to know her behavior was putting everyone off if no manager ever told her?

    A woman got fired from a job her BF’s friend set her up for

    Image credits: Getty Images / freepic (not the actual photo)

    But when she didn’t mesh well with the team, instead of telling her to improve, the company decided to let her go

    Image credits: Danielle-Claude Bélanger / freepic (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / freepic (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawayfiredgirl

    The friend clarified they weren’t the manager, just a team lead

    Some people thought the woman brought this on herself by acting like a jerk

    Others thought the manager and the friend could’ve sat with her and explained what she’s doing wrong instead of sacking her

    But the majority sided with the woman: “It’s actually your JOB to warn her”

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

