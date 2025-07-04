“AITA For Not Telling My Friend She Was Getting Fired Which Led To Her Getting Super Fired?”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not unusual to leave a job during your probationary period. In fact, many people choose to exit of their own accord. According to a survey from Jobvite, three in ten new hires leave within the first 90 days. Other times, however, they are let go by the company.

One woman was fired because she didn’t fit in with the team. Her friend, who vouched for her during her hiring, tried to salvage her position, but was unable to because “she alienated everyone.” But how was she supposed to know her behavior was putting everyone off if no manager ever told her?

A woman got fired from a job her BF’s friend set her up for

Image credits: Getty Images / freepic (not the actual photo)

But when she didn’t mesh well with the team, instead of telling her to improve, the company decided to let her go

Image credits: Danielle-Claude Bélanger / freepic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / freepic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawayfiredgirl

The friend clarified they weren’t the manager, just a team lead

Some people thought the woman brought this on herself by acting like a jerk

Others thought the manager and the friend could’ve sat with her and explained what she’s doing wrong instead of sacking her

But the majority sided with the woman: “It’s actually your JOB to warn her”