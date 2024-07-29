ADVERTISEMENT

Bras are often called a ‘breast jail,’ and if you wear one, you’d immediately know why. That’s the reason most bra-wearers try and pick more comfortable options for their bodies. Whether someone is at work or doing any strenuous activity, the comfiest bra is usually the best option.

But, apparently, some people have a problem with that. A young woman reached her breaking point after her older coworker insisted she wear push-up bras, as the normal ones she wore made it look like she wasn’t wearing a bra.

More info: Reddit

Older woman keeps an eye on the bras her younger coworker is wearing, insists she starts using push-up bras and also touches her inappropriately

The 22-year-old poster explained that she had a problem at her new job when her coworker asked if she was wearing a bra and went on a tangent about it

The woman’s supervisor also told her that a normal bra “doesn’t count” because it’s not a push-up bra and she should wear one to “prevent saggage”

The woman felt gross and told HR about the ordeal after netizens urged her to

Image credits: u/exgxrx

HR put the inappropriate coworker on probation and made the supervisor attend sensitivity training

The Original Poster (OP) explained that she had just joined a new job. One day, the office gossip confronted her in front of her supervisor and accused her of not wearing a bra. The woman had to prove that she was wearing one by showing the strap to her supervisor. The lady went even further and told the 22-year-old that she should wear push-up bras to prevent her chest from sagging.

These kinds of actions aren’t appropriate for the workplace. Bosses or coworkers should not comment on anyone’s body or touch them inappropriately. During such moments, professionals say that the person should keep a record of the inappropriate behavior, including when it happened and who else was present.

Even if the harassment happens once or multiple times, it’s important to inform management and Human Resources. Send a written complaint and keep a copy for yourself. In such a case, make sure to get a receipt from the authority. On the other hand, if you’re meeting with the supervisors, it’s best to have a witness present.

The woman said that she spoke to HR about the issue, and they recorded everything. The HR professional explained that this wasn’t the first time the older coworker had done something inappropriate like that. It’s good that the young woman decided to file a report because her action helped set a consequence for the older woman.

Employers need to treat workplace harassment seriously and have certain protocols in place. All managers and supervisors should be given sensitivity training and taught how to handle such situations. Employees should be informed about how they can report inappropriate behavior and what action they can take. Everyone in the company should understand the consequences of doing something like that.

The poster eventually shared an update on the situation, and she told commenters that the “coworker was put on ‘probation’, but she still comes in every day. Instead of interacting with the rest of us, she gets to hang out in the HR office and do training on all kinds of things I’m not privy to. She’s going to be moved to a more solo position that doesn’t allow or require her to interact with anyone.”

She also explained that her supervisor had returned to work and attended sensitivity training. He apologized to her, and they discussed what was okay or not okay to do. Luckily, the woman was able to get the situation resolved, but in many cases, such harassment can have a negative impact on the victim. It often leads to increased stress, anxiety, depression, and, in some extreme cases, PTSD.

Some people definitely treat their workplace as their own home and think they can say just about anything to anyone. Luckily, the older woman was pulled up for her behavior, and hopefully, she realizes that what she did was wrong. All’s well that ends well, especially if it means the woman can wear whatever bra she wants.

How would you have handled a situation like this? Have you ever dealt with a difficult coworker in the workplace? You can definitely vent in the comments section.

Netizens were shocked by the coworker and supervisor’s behavior, they validated the woman’s feelings and assured her it wasn’t right for them to do that

