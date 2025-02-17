Person Baffled By Friends Who Lied About Their Income To Take Food From Food Bank And Then Waste It

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that the world’s first food bank, namely, St. Mary’s Food Bank, was established in the US in 1967? After that, this concept spread all over the world and many such entities popped up around the globe as an increase in food prices adversely affected low-income families.

Speaking of food banks, this group of friends just used one by lying about their income even when the original poster pointed out that it was wrong. The friends shut them down and even wasted the food in the end, which really baffled the original poster (OP)!

More info: Reddit

Unfortunately, our world comprises some people so entitled that they don’t even think twice before pulling selfish acts

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster recently visited their group of friends who live in an apartment and all have quite satisfactory incomes

Image credits: anonymous

Image credits: Petro Seniv 888 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster realized that they were going to a food bank to get food, they tried to reason with their friends that it was wrong, but to no avail

Image credits: anonymous

They shut down the poster and shamelessly lied on the food bank forms about their income to get the food, which later they threw away

In today’s story, the poster reveals the absolutely shameless shenanigan that their friends pulled off without batting an eyelid. OP tells us that they visited their group of 4 friends who share an apartment, and one day, went out with them. Apparently, they were going to pick up food from a local food bank.

Now, mind you, all these folks are not at all struggling financially; rather, they’re in graduate school and individually earn $45,000 per year. In fact, one even earns $65,000 per year, which they say brings their household income to about $200,000 per year. OP mentions that one even recently bought a car worth $50,000, so basically, these folks have been doing quite well.

Of course, the poster was confused as to why they were going to the food bank, so when one joked about how the car wouldn’t fool the volunteers there, OP spoke their mind. They pointed out that many people could benefit from the food that the bank was giving away, but one of the friends said that the bank had a lot of excess food that would otherwise go to waste.

When the poster tried to argue with her, she snapped at them and said they were implying that their friends were taking food away from the people. However, it was all futile, even when OP claimed that that’s exactly what they were saying. They didn’t even heed what the poster said and lied about their income on the food bank’s registration forms.

Another terrible thing was that later, they threw away a third of the food that they got because it “wasn’t the best quality”! Probably baffled by their behavior, the poster shared the story online and folks couldn’t hold back their anger.

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Everyone knows that things are tight, especially in this economy where 13.5% (18.0 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2023, which was statistically significantly higher than the 12.8% (17.0 million) in 2022.

The condition is quite dire as studies have revealed that more than 46 million Americans, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors, rely on food pantries and meal programs to feed themselves and their families.

Considering how big this number is, the actions of OP’s friends sound quite selfish, without a care in the world. People online were horrified by their actions and many said that the poster should actually report these people who indecently threw away the food intended for the poor.

A netizen who works in a food bank clarified how very little of the food goes to waste, proving how presumptuous the poster’s friends were about food banks. Some even said that the poster should go and complain about them to the food back and tell the bank that they wrote fake incomes on the forms.

Many pointed out that the poster should consider finding new friends as these people sounded absolutely horrible. One even highlighted that choosing to be with such people brought OP to their level and mentioned a wonderful quote about it: “Tell me who you walk with, and I’ll tell you who you are.”

Food banks are doing quite a helpful job, because more than 53 million people received help from food banks and food pantries in 2021. When people take advantage of these services, they not only take away the food from the needy, but also defeat the whole purpose of such banks. Even we agree with the Redditors that the poster should report them and then cut ties.

What would you do in their place? Let us know in the comments below!

Folks online were infuriated with the friends’ behavior and they advised the poster to report them and find better friends

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)