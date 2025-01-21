Towing Company Threatens To Dump Guy’s Car In A Ditch Over $36, He Comes Up With Petty Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

I have often written articles about people being extremely unprofessional at the work they do and consecutively earning a bad name for the company. Well, here is another one where a woman working in a tow truck company actually screamed at a customer.

The original poster’s (OP) car was caught in a ditch, so he contacted insurance roadside assistance, who got a local tow truck company to help him. After the job was done, he got an angry call from a worker there demanding he pay $36, but she went completely nuts when he said that insurance had covered the cost!

More info: Reddit

Image credits: psl87

Image credits: psl87

Image credits: psl87

Image credits: psl87

Image credits: psl87

Image credits: psl87

In today’s story, Reddit user psl87 came seeking petty revenge ideas after a towing company screamed at him over a measly $36. What happened was that because of snowfall, his car slid off his driveway and into a ditch, so he called insurance roadside assistance.

A local tow truck company got his car out of the ditch and his insurance sent him a verification that it was covered by them. However, he got a call from the towing company demanding that he pay $36 or they would not release his car. Our guy was confused by it and said that the insurance had covered the cost, besides, his car was already with him.

Well, the woman went ballistic after hearing this and started screaming about how that’s not the way it should have been done, and even threatened to put his car back in the ditch! He also got a message that they were charging him an additional $125 as a “waiting fee” even when he clarified that nobody was waiting on his property.

In the end, his insurance company did pay the $36, but the bizarre incident made the poster realize how unprofessional the tow truck company was and that the woman was a complete bully. He reached out to Redditors and sought some ideas about how he could take his revenge.

Well, they did not disappoint, and the poster later gave an update that he took their advice and wrote bad reviews for the company everywhere!

However, the woman was not done bullying the poor fellow. He mentioned that he has a unique name, so she was able to find his workplace on Google, and then she lodged a complaint with his boss! Ugh, can you believe the audacity? Luckily, he mentioned that his boss was dismissive of the woman, but OP still felt a little embarrassed about it.

He decided to take action and heeded some more advice from netizens. He lodged a complaint against her and the company in multiple places like the BBB, the local tow truck association, and even the Bureau of Consumer Protection for potential fraud. He also shared the text messages with the woman on social media and complained to his insurance provider to blacklist the company.

Bored Panda reached out to OP and he mentioned that the tow truck owner was acting like a bully with unprofessional and aggressive behavior.

“I just felt like if she’s acting this way over $36, then how are others being treated in more vulnerable situations? I hit up Reddit for advice on how to combat this and Reddit really delivered. I had at least 8 agencies to complain to, so hopefully they hold the company accountable and get the owner to at least learn not to bully her clients,” he added.

He also mentioned that his insurance, Allstate, wasn’t really helpful. On the night of the incident, he was worried about the tow truck company repossessing his car or cops showing up, so he requested proof of payment from Allstate. They weren’t able to send him written proof that they had paid the $36 that evening and he still hasn’t received anything from them.

Also, he followed up with a complaint to Allstate about the tow company and they said they would get back to him via email in 24 hours, but that didn’t happen either.

When we asked him if he had any advice for people who might get exploited by such companies, he said, “Be extra vigilant when dealing with insurance and tow truck companies. Ask for payment details up front and hold them accountable for what was agreed upon.”

That does sound helpful, doesn’t it? If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Let us know in the comments!

Folks online were just as baffled as the poster about the petty company and came up with some brilliant suggestions that might help him

