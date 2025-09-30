“I Miss Your Face”: GF Finds Lovey-Dovey Valentine’s Card To BF From Another Lady, BF Plays Innocent

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation of every relationship should be honesty, or else things may come crumbling down much faster than expected. This kind of blind faith can only be built if both partners are willing to tackle tough situations together, truthfully, which many folks aren’t willing to do.

This is what a woman realized after she confronted her boyfriend, who got a Valentine’s Day card from another woman. Instead of owning up to the situation, the man concocted a whole story, which left his partner baffled.

More info: Reddit | Update

Suspicions and secrets, if not addressed by both partners in a relationship, can cause immense damage over time

Couple with woman holding a Valentine card saying I love you, symbolizing a found another woman Valentine card concept.

The poster shared that her boyfriend received a Valentine’s Day card from a woman stating that she wanted to meet him, and had gotten the package he sent

Text excerpt about finding a Valentine card from another woman, shared in an online post describing relationship concerns.

Text showing a message about sending hoodies sprayed with cologne and protein shakes from Costco in a found another woman Valentine card context.

Text conversation expressing concern over a found another woman Valentine card seen as inappropriate and not friendly.

Image credits: Ill-Eye7586

Handwritten Valentine card with a personal message, featuring a floral border and casual handwriting style.

The woman was obviously worried about her boyfriend being sent such a card, and in an update post, she shared that he had told her half-truths about the situation

Text discussing finding a Valentine card to a boyfriend from another woman, expressing emotional distress.

Text excerpt explaining context for the found another woman valentine card article, written casually with key story details.

Text excerpt discussing an unplanned pregnancy revealed after finding another woman Valentine card.

Text excerpt discussing a personal story about a festival, a girl, and experiencing a miscarriage.

Text excerpt discussing the traumatic experience related to the found another woman Valentine card incident.

Woman lying down holding a red heart, reflecting on feelings related to found another woman Valentine card.

The man explained that he was just friends with the woman who sent the card, and that when she tried to flirt with him, he shut it down

Text excerpt from found another woman Valentine card story, showing a personal relationship update and message details.

Text excerpt discussing receiving friendly texts with subtle flirtation before a found another woman Valentine card arrived.

Text excerpt discussing shipping delays and tracking issues related to found another woman Valentine card package.

Found another woman Valentine card left at wrong apartment, causing an unintended message exchange.

Text excerpt discussing a response to receiving a found another woman Valentine card and concerns about a girlfriend.

Couple on couch arguing as woman shows man a phone, suggesting found another woman Valentine card discovery.

The poster wasn’t satisfied with her boyfriend’s answers, so she contacted the woman who had sent the card and asked her for the truth

Text from a message explaining ending contact respectfully and moving forward, related to found another woman valentine card context.

Text expressing guilt and shame for causing emotional pain, related to found another woman Valentine card feelings.

Text expressing regret about causing hurt and mentioning prior texts before a package arrival, found on a woman Valentine card.

Apology message on a found another woman Valentine card expressing regret and asking for forgiveness.

Text on a simple white background stating nothing happened between her and I and nothing was ever going to, related to found another woman Valentine card.

A man and woman sitting indoors, woman looks upset while man tries to comfort her in a found another woman valentine card context.

Caitlin, who was the other woman, explained that the flirting was mutual, but that they didn’t go further than that, and that the card was an innocent exchange

Valentine card text expressing deep love and devotion, fitting the found another woman Valentine card theme.

Message screenshot about finding another woman Valentine card and confronting her on social media for the truth.

Text message conversation with a woman discussing past experiences and involving another woman Valentine card theme.

Apology message explaining unawareness of dating situation related to found another woman Valentine card incident.

Text excerpt about staying in a hotel and a Valentine's Day card related to found another woman Valentine card.

Woman in a white sweater examining a found another woman Valentine card on a bed with Valentine decorations.

After confronting Caitlin and her boyfriend, the poster realized that during her unfortunate miscarriage, he had been flirting with the other woman

Text excerpt showing a personal response and follow-up about stories before referencing found another woman Valentine card context.

Text message conversation explaining unawareness of events and mentioning CPR recertification, related to found another woman valentine card.

Handwritten note expressing hope and understanding about a found another woman valentine card situation.

Text message screenshot discussing relationship issues and needing space, related to found another woman Valentine card.

Humorous found another woman Valentine card text about not giving landlord notice and universe coming through.

Image credits: Ill-Eye7586

The poster wasn’t satisfied with the explanations given to her, and she decided not to move in with her boyfriend as she had initially planned to

Even though the OP and her boyfriend had been together for a year, there was clearly a lot she still had to learn about him. One shocking piece of information came to light when she discovered a suspicious card that another woman had sent him. Despite confronting her partner about it, he tried to pass it off as nothing.

This avoidant or dismissive behavior is often a clear signal that an individual is cheating, according to psychologists. Sometimes, cheaters don’t want to face up to their actions, so they might spin a web of lies to cover their tracks or try to pass off their actions as completely innocent, which this man was doing.

Even though the poster probably wanted to believe her boyfriend, she felt that the card was inappropriate, and her partner’s explanations about it didn’t make sense. He said that he had sent his cologne-sprayed hoodies to the woman so that her father could use them, and that the Costco protein shakes weren’t available where she lived in Florida.

For the man, it might seem like an insignificant thing for the OP to get worked up over a card sent to him, but it was possibly the meaning behind the other woman’s words that had affected her. Even experts say that the accused party should put themselves in their partner’s shoes to understand why the situation might be causing them such pain.

Young woman smiling and holding a tablet, sitting on a couch with colorful cushions and wearing a striped sweater.

When the poster confronted her boyfriend about the card, he explained that it was completely innocent and that he had a platonic relationship with the lady. On the other hand, Caitlin explained that they had flirted, but not taken things further than that, which directly contradicted his story.

It’s possible that the man wasn’t having an affair, but flirting with people other than one’s partner is also a form of infidelity. Relationship counsellors state that this kind of cheating can also cause immense damage to one’s bond and sow the seeds of distrust between partners.

The OP was also pained to learn that her boyfriend had been flirting with Caitlin even when she had been struggling with a miscarriage. It had obviously been a tough time in her life, and her partner had clearly been checked out of their relationship since then.

Due to all of these half-truths from her boyfriend, the woman decided to postpone moving in with him, because she still wasn’t sure what was true or false. Netizens also told her that it was quite suspicious that he hadn’t mentioned anything about Caitlin to her until the card came, which is clearly a red flag.

How do you think the woman should deal with this situation? We’d love for you to weigh in on this story.

People urged the poster to break up with the man because it seemed like he had cheated on her with Caitlin

Comments discussing confusion and suspicion about a found another woman Valentine card with a year written on it.

Comment thread discussing concerns about a found another woman Valentine card and its implications in a relationship.

Reddit conversation discussing doubts and emotions related to found another woman valentine card situation.

Screenshot of a conversation discussing the vibe of a found another woman valentine card and its meaning.

Comment thread discussing a package with a found another woman Valentine card and relationship advice.

Text post analyzing a found another woman Valentine card scenario, discussing effort and relationship doubts.

Reddit conversation discussing the writing style and authenticity of a found another woman Valentine card post.