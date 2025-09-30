“I Miss Your Face”: GF Finds Lovey-Dovey Valentine’s Card To BF From Another Lady, BF Plays Innocent

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
The foundation of every relationship should be honesty, or else things may come crumbling down much faster than expected. This kind of blind faith can only be built if both partners are willing to tackle tough situations together, truthfully, which many folks aren’t willing to do.
This is what a woman realized after she confronted her boyfriend, who got a Valentine’s Day card from another woman. Instead of owning up to the situation, the man concocted a whole story, which left his partner baffled.
The poster wasn’t satisfied with the explanations given to her, and she decided not to move in with her boyfriend as she had initially planned to
Even though the OP and her boyfriend had been together for a year, there was clearly a lot she still had to learn about him. One shocking piece of information came to light when she discovered a suspicious card that another woman had sent him. Despite confronting her partner about it, he tried to pass it off as nothing.
This avoidant or dismissive behavior is often a clear signal that an individual is cheating, according to psychologists. Sometimes, cheaters don’t want to face up to their actions, so they might spin a web of lies to cover their tracks or try to pass off their actions as completely innocent, which this man was doing.
Even though the poster probably wanted to believe her boyfriend, she felt that the card was inappropriate, and her partner’s explanations about it didn’t make sense. He said that he had sent his cologne-sprayed hoodies to the woman so that her father could use them, and that the Costco protein shakes weren’t available where she lived in Florida.
For the man, it might seem like an insignificant thing for the OP to get worked up over a card sent to him, but it was possibly the meaning behind the other woman’s words that had affected her. Even experts say that the accused party should put themselves in their partner’s shoes to understand why the situation might be causing them such pain.
Young woman smiling and holding a tablet, sitting on a couch with colorful cushions and wearing a striped sweater.
When the poster confronted her boyfriend about the card, he explained that it was completely innocent and that he had a platonic relationship with the lady. On the other hand, Caitlin explained that they had flirted, but not taken things further than that, which directly contradicted his story.
It’s possible that the man wasn’t having an affair, but flirting with people other than one’s partner is also a form of infidelity. Relationship counsellors state that this kind of cheating can also cause immense damage to one’s bond and sow the seeds of distrust between partners.
The OP was also pained to learn that her boyfriend had been flirting with Caitlin even when she had been struggling with a miscarriage. It had obviously been a tough time in her life, and her partner had clearly been checked out of their relationship since then.
Due to all of these half-truths from her boyfriend, the woman decided to postpone moving in with him, because she still wasn’t sure what was true or false. Netizens also told her that it was quite suspicious that he hadn’t mentioned anything about Caitlin to her until the card came, which is clearly a red flag.
How do you think the woman should deal with this situation? We’d love for you to weigh in on this story.
People urged the poster to break up with the man because it seemed like he had cheated on her with Caitlin
I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.
