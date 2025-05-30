ADVERTISEMENT

New York-based cartoonist John King is the cheeky mind behind "Fruit Gone Bad," a one-panel comic series where fruits, veggies, and household objects regularly find themselves in hilarious (and occasionally unhinged) situations. Armed with an old-school sense of humor and a trusty pencil, John draws each cartoon by hand before passing it over to his wife for digital coloring in Photoshop, though he's slowly learning the ropes himself.

His comics blend dad jokes with just enough bite, featuring everything from overripe bananas lamenting their fate to sassy spoons caught in kitchen drama. With ten features on Bored Panda under his belt, John has turned rogue produce into a cult favorite, and he’s not running out of spicy puns anytime soon.

More info: Instagram