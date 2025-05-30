31 Funny And Slightly Inappropriate Comics From ‘Fruit Gone Bad’ (New Pics)Interview With Artist
New York-based cartoonist John King is the cheeky mind behind "Fruit Gone Bad," a one-panel comic series where fruits, veggies, and household objects regularly find themselves in hilarious (and occasionally unhinged) situations. Armed with an old-school sense of humor and a trusty pencil, John draws each cartoon by hand before passing it over to his wife for digital coloring in Photoshop, though he's slowly learning the ropes himself.
His comics blend dad jokes with just enough bite, featuring everything from overripe bananas lamenting their fate to sassy spoons caught in kitchen drama. With ten features on Bored Panda under his belt, John has turned rogue produce into a cult favorite, and he’s not running out of spicy puns anytime soon.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
“The most challenging aspect of making comics is trying to come up with a visual of what’s going on in the scene and then finding the perfect words to convey the joke,” John explains to Bored Panda. “The most enjoyable part of the process is when I get the wording perfect and the comic is colored and cleaned up.”
His characters—often bananas, apples, or spoons with way too much personality—aren’t just random picks. There’s a deeper logic behind it. “Fruits have always been around us, colorful and vibrant,” he says. “They're relatable in their simplicity. Giving them personalities, quirks, and dialogues, it's like breathing life into something we see every day but often overlook. And yes, they absolutely add a unique charm. They're nature's little comedians if you ask me.”
Long before Fruit Gone Bad found a home on the internet, John was already filling up sketchbooks. “I used to draw comics when I was a kid,” he says. “Action comics, funny comics, and Dungeons and Dragons comics were my favorite to draw and write. Then as I got older, I started really sketching seriously and painting black light posters.”
But not every joke makes the cut. Sometimes, John says, the message doesn’t land the way he intended. “I’ve scrapped quite a few comics after finishing them,” he admits. “Usually, it’s because I didn’t feel it got the point across. If I felt that way, then the reader certainly would feel it too. I’ve put comics out and caught s**t for a few. Mainly because some people found that the comic came across as abusive. I have an old-school sense of humor. I don’t mean any intentional disrespect to anyone.”
That old-school approach applies to his tools too. While many artists today use digital tablets, John still starts each cartoon with pencil and ink before passing it along to his wife, who colors it digitally. “I have to admit I’m a bit behind in using newer technology to make comics,” he says. “Most of them are drawn using the computer these days. I’m a bit old-fashioned in that sense. The coloring is done with colored pencils and then touched up using Photoshop.”
As for the tone of his work, John keeps it light on purpose. “Staying up to date with current trends in everyday life is a bit tough also because, for the most part, I refuse to bring race, religion, and politics into my comics,” he says. “Politics is in everything lately, but won’t be in my comics. I want people to smile, not be miserable!”