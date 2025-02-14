ADVERTISEMENT

Kids are notorious for being picky eaters. Whether it’s the way something looks, how it tastes, or just an unexplainable ‘nope,’ once they decide they don’t like it, good luck convincing them otherwise.

But as we grow up, our taste buds mature, and plenty of once-despised meals become favorites. So when one Redditor asked people to share the foods they used to push aside but now can’t get enough of, the responses came in fast. From classic childhood enemies like broccoli to surprising picks like frosting and even pizza, find their answers below. And if any of these ring a bell, let us know in the comments!

#1

Hand selecting green olives from several bowls, a food people started loving when they grew up. Olives 🫒💚.

GayDrWhoNut Report

    #2

    Spaghetti with tomatoes and vegetables in a pan, featuring a food people started loving when they grew up. Spaghetti. As a kid growing up my dad cooked it at home and never bothered to drain the water off the noodles, so a plate-full of noodles floating in water plus his home-made sauce was just awful. When spahetti was served at school for lunch it wasn't much better. Now as an adult I've found good spaghetti and love it.

    No-Caterpillar6354 Report

    #3

    Person slicing a purple cabbage on a cutting board, highlighting foods loved later in life. Cabbages. As a kid it was just mush to me. But then once I found it it was inside eggrolls - I started to give it a chance and as an adult like to eat it so many ways now.

    Ryoko_Kusanagi69 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Other Brits of a certain age will concur, the traditional method of cooking seemed to be to boil cabbage for a good 5 hours before serving. And everyone would hate it. Nowadays, just boil for a couple of minutes at most and I cannot get enough of it.

    #4

    A hand holding fresh spinach leaves on a dark surface, illustrating foods that people started loving when they grew up. Spinach. But, I won't eat it cooked. I liked fresh garden peas when I was a kid, now they make me gag.

    imadork1970 Report

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serious question - does anyone eat frozen spinach simply heated up with a little salt? Thats the way i was served it as a kid and hated it, took growing up to realize i was just served it in a way i couldn't stand

    #5

    Bowl of fresh broccoli on a wooden board, representing foods that people started loving when they grew up. Broccoli.

    Da_Great_Pineapple Report

    #6

    Person scooping avocado into a bowl, featuring a variety of grown-up favorite foods. Avocado.. I swear they weren’t a thing when I was a child😂 or my mum just never brought them, I think I first tried one in my mid 20’s and now have one every single morning.

    Known_Sun8099 Report

    #7

    Three eggs frying in a pan, showcasing foods people started loving as they grew up. Eggs. It was a sudden and permanent change, too! Absolutely love them now...especially with potatoes and cheese and hot sauce.

    Prestigious_Order81 Report

    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eggs never last long in my house! Even our dog gets an egg everyday!

    #8

    Fresh sugar snap peas on a pink plate, highlighting foods that people started loving when they grew up. Peas, now I love them in soups, salads and tagine, just everywhere.

    NiceSalamander8379 Report

    leigh_2 avatar
    Leigh
    Leigh
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Split pea soup is great. Not a huge fan of peas by themselves.

    #9

    Hands holding a bowl of soup with cilantro and cream, representing foods people love as adults. Soup, nothing like a warm bowl of soup especially when you're sick.

    adelina369 Report

    #10

    Sliced and whole daikon radish on a plate, a food people often start loving as they grow up. Horseradish. Specifically, horseradish sauce on beef in any form, and catsup and horseradish (typically a shrimp cocktail sauce) is good on a lot of things. When I was young I decided that anything called horseradish had to taste nasty.

    cwtcap Report

    #11

    Heinz ketchup and mustard bottles, popular condiments among foods people started loving when they grew up. Mustard. Yeah it's more of a condiment but...

    Onlyhereforthebacon Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never did like it, but now I love a good English mustard,even though, in general, I do not like not and spicy food stuffs.

    #12

    Slice of cake with white frosting and colorful sprinkles, featuring foods that people grow to love as they mature. Birthday cake. As a kid, I really couldn’t stand frosting for some reason. I still don’t like chocolate frosting at all, but give me a white raspberry cake with vanilla buttercream and I will merge molecules with it instantly.

    Boring_Corpse Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For me it's almond icing/marzipan. Love fruit cake and will cut that almond abomination off!! (though I do like almonds, go figure..)

    #13

    Mashed potatoes with herb butter and basil leaves on a dark plate. Mashed potato. It was made so lumpy.

    Commercial-Diet4478 Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like some small chunks of potato left in the mash. I don't like whipped potatoes - too mushy.

    #14

    Artichokes garnished with herbs on a blue plate. Foods people love as adults. Artichokes- Been having them every week since spring. It’s the end of season now and I will miss them. We steam them, roast them, grill them. Anyway we cook them they’re wonderful.

    walkstwomoons2 Report

    #15

    Hands picking up a slice of pizza topped with tomatoes and herbs, a food that people started loving when they grew up. I didn’t like pizza or donuts when I was pretty young. I know, what the heck was wrong with me. 😂

    No goes as a kid were
    Fish
    Lamb -still don’t like
    Pizza
    Donuts
    Brussels sprouts
    Milk - still don’t like
    Mustard
    Ham like the holiday kind - still not a huge fan
    Blue cheese

    But overall now I’ll eat anything even if I don’t really like it and it’s served to me. Like lamb.

    plantsandpizza Report

    #16

    A slice of cheesecake topped with raspberry sauce being served, showcasing foods people grew to love. Cheesecake. Hated it because it would be so filling. Now I crave one every other day.

    Supjitin Report

    #17

    Sweet potato fries on a baking sheet, a food commonly loved more in adulthood. Sweet potatoes. It was the only food I refused to eat as a kid. And when I refused, my dad would make me stand and stare at the corner for 20 minutes until I was allowed to come back. Then I still could not leave the table until I had ONE bite of the sweet potatoes.

    So ridiculous. Imagine knowing your child hates one particular food, so you make it anyway then punish them for not eating it. S**t like that is why I have anxiety as an adult.

    Now that I’m older I like sweet potatoes simply because I researched the nutritional value of them and prepare them in a way I enjoy.

    anon Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My parents used that take-one-bite scenario. They also liked the starving children in China approach.

    #18

    Cheeseburger with lettuce and pickles on a bun, representing foods that people started loving when they grew up. Pickles on burgers.

    Most-Acanthisitta823: 43 years old and just started liking pickles last year.

    jellounivers3 Report

    #19

    Idli with chutney and chillies on banana leaves, showcasing foods people love as they grow up. Idli and Puttu.

    After moving away from home and missing these , i love them now.

    anon Report

    #20

    Bowl of garnished ricotta cheese on a wooden board with herbs and lemon, reflecting foods loved by adults. Cottage cheese.

    Sad-Maintenance3422 Report

    #21

    Paneer curry with cilantro over white rice on a plate. Curry. Paternal side is Indian. Go figure.

    Once you move out of home, you kinda want to eat what you didn’t want previously.

    MicIsOn Report

    #22

    Brussels sprouts, my grandma use to make us eat them couple days a week especially in summer time they grew crazy in the garden, I couldn’t leave the table if I didn’t eat atleast half, now it’s my favorite with a little hot sauce and I buy tons every time at store and grow them in my own garden.

    SwimmingGun Report

    #23

    Tell me why it feels like everyones mothers boiled the sh*t out of vegetables up until like 2010. I swear everyone hated vegetables and then we all collectively realized "oh wait, if you roast them with even the smallest bit of seasoning, theyre delicious."

    Why were we all eating barely salted boiled sh*t?!

    vaccumshoes Report

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some reasons were home canning, use of root cellars which meant old veggies, cost as old veggies was less, and food safety. This lead to the overcooking to make them digestible

    #24

    Bowl of red kidney beans, highlighting foods people started loving as adults. Beans. My parents used to force me to stay at the table to eat even one bean. Then I hit 17, became a vegetarian, and thought that maybe I should start eating beans. Two years later and I'm absolutely obsessed. All I want is black beans every day.

    moraango Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Variable on the bean. I'll hoover up haricots and kidney beans and butter beans, but black eyed beans and red mung beans I can't stand.

    #25

    Tomatoes....bigly.

    bigSTUdazz Report

    #26

    Toasted bread with smoked salmon, garnished with rosemary and walnuts. Foods that people started loving when they grew up. Smoked salmon.

    ThaMadRippa Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I liked it as a kid, but now the texture and flavour make me gag. How tastes change.

    #27

    Brussels Sprouts.

    Next_Tune8995 Report

    #28

    Bowl of roasted cashews with herbs and salt, highlighting foods people love as they grow up. Cashews used to make me gag as a kid. I have no idea why, even the smell of salted cashews would make my stomach turn.

    Lovem now.

    Norgler Report

    #29

    Khichri
    A very staple recently in Indian homes.

    Itsyourvekii Report

    #30

    Meatloaf.

    AgreeableSource7473 Report

    #31

    Potato salad.

    Kronos33074 Report

    #32

    Two glasses of iced coffee with milk swirling, showcasing a food people started loving when they grew up. Does coffee count? I also used to hate marcipan now I love it.

    Kimolainen83 Report

    #33

    Slice of pepperoni pizza on a white surface, representing foods people started loving as they grew up. Believe it or not, pizza. As a child I couldn't *stand* it. Once I got to college...*boom* I love that stuff. Now I must go apologize to my waistline again.

    there_is_no_spoon1 Report

    #34

    Rich stew simmering in a black pan, highlighting foods that people started loving as they grew up. My mom's goulash. We dreaded that s**t as kids now it's comfort food!

    medosin Report

    #35

    Pickle lifted on a fork from a jar, illustrating a food that people started loving as they grew up. Gherkins, i first tried them when i got a big mac for the first time when i was about 12 or so (i never actually bought the big mac mcdonalds accidentally gave me one). when i tried it i thought i liked it until i ate the gherkin and spat it out, i tried it again a few years later and theh started to grow on me now gherkins are one of my favourite foods. i also used to despise onions mostly because of their texture but now i really enjoy them especially fried with steak.

    ResponsibleRooster71 Report

    #36

    Blue cheese with figs, garlic, and walnuts, a food people start loving as they grow up. Stilton cheese. My dad loved it and I couldn't stand the smell of it. Now I'm the dad and I love it.

    H4wker1 Report

    #37

    Tomatoes. My parents always bought super ripe mushy tomatoes. I think it was more of a consistency thing.

    CBRSuperbird- Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Straight off the vine, still sun warm on fresh bread. A little salt and pepper. Magic.

    #38

    Sushi/Sashimi.

    checkedem Report

    #39

    Colorful bell peppers, foods enjoyed more as adults, with water droplets, in yellow, red, and green hues. Capsicum.

    historicalmania Report

    #40

    Wait for it...beef steaks.i grew up in a family that didn't really BBQ much and my mom likes her steaks beyond dead, so whenever we cooked steaks they were dry and almost inedible. And then I went to a friend's house who's father cooked them properly when I was about 16 and my life was changed.

    railwayed Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't want to know anyone that makes a steak taste like shoe leather. It's hard to cut and chew and tastes like cardboard wrapped around shoe leather.

    #41

    Water.

    PaleoJoe86 Report

    #42

    Fish 🐟.

    Accomplished-Cap6833 Report

    #43

    Sunday roast.

    NJDevils1290 Report

    #44

    Tuna.

    Towersafety Report

    #45

    Mostly stuffed veggies, like stuffed eggplants, and stuffed zuchinis , and stuffed cabbage, things like peas and beans.....i was pretty much a chicken loving kid, took me until i left the nest to understand the importance of a balanced diet.

    2old4ZisSh*t Report

    #46

    Hated almost every food as a kid. now I like almost everything.

    anon Report

    #47

    Beer, and salads.
    Grandpa gave me some beer to taste when i was 6. It was freadfull. Now I like some IPAs
    Salads, they were dull vegies when I was small. NOw when I want to make som I add ton of spices and meat and cheese, olive oil, they tastes nice 🙂.

    Mustard-Muschroom Report

    #48

    Parsnips. Hated them as a kid, now I absolutely love them. I honestly don't know how that happened.

    OhHiFelicia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friend's dad reasoned that if anyone knew what a parsnip was they liked it. Unforunately, I know what a parsnip is and don't like it. Ah, I still ate it, but I still don't like it.

    #49

    Mango.

    karan-00 Report

    #50

    Sour beef & dumplings.

    AssumptionAdvanced58 Report

    #51

    Feta cheese.

    marihed Report

    #52

    Water.

    kEYZERK1NG Report

    #53

    Butter.

    Status-Command-3834 Report

    #54

    Corn bread and stuffing. I love them both now!

    RavingSquirrel11 Report

    #55

    I never grew to love food I used to hate. I grew to tolerate a lot more food though. Raspberries, blackberries, zucchini, almonds, and cucumbers come to mind.

    AvengedKalas Report

    #56

    Most sauces. I was the pickiest eater ever growing up and now I find I like most things. Tea as well- all kinds.

    SnakeInTheCeiling Report

    #57

    Potatoes!

    My parents couldn't even trick me to eat potatoes when i was an infant. When i was a toddler it was even more difficult to get me to eat it.

    Now i am basically potato based, it's my only weekday carbohydrate source (in different forms, of course) as i don't eat rice or pasta.

    anon Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is not coincidental that a lot of these food are bitter. Kids actually have taste buds that taste bitter far more strongly in adults. It's a poison defense from nature.

