But as we grow up, our taste buds mature, and plenty of once-despised meals become favorites. So when one Redditor asked people to share the foods they used to push aside but now can’t get enough of, the responses came in fast. From classic childhood enemies like broccoli to surprising picks like frosting and even pizza, find their answers below. And if any of these ring a bell, let us know in the comments!

Kids are notorious for being picky eaters . Whether it’s the way something looks, how it tastes, or just an unexplainable ‘nope,’ once they decide they don’t like it, good luck convincing them otherwise.

#1 Olives 🫒💚.

RELATED:

#2 Spaghetti. As a kid growing up my dad cooked it at home and never bothered to drain the water off the noodles, so a plate-full of noodles floating in water plus his home-made sauce was just awful. When spahetti was served at school for lunch it wasn't much better. Now as an adult I've found good spaghetti and love it.

#3 Cabbages. As a kid it was just mush to me. But then once I found it it was inside eggrolls - I started to give it a chance and as an adult like to eat it so many ways now.

#4 Spinach. But, I won't eat it cooked. I liked fresh garden peas when I was a kid, now they make me gag.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Broccoli.

#6 Avocado.. I swear they weren’t a thing when I was a child😂 or my mum just never brought them, I think I first tried one in my mid 20’s and now have one every single morning.

#7 Eggs. It was a sudden and permanent change, too! Absolutely love them now...especially with potatoes and cheese and hot sauce.

#8 Peas, now I love them in soups, salads and tagine, just everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Soup, nothing like a warm bowl of soup especially when you're sick.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Horseradish. Specifically, horseradish sauce on beef in any form, and catsup and horseradish (typically a shrimp cocktail sauce) is good on a lot of things. When I was young I decided that anything called horseradish had to taste nasty.

#11 Mustard. Yeah it's more of a condiment but...

#12 Birthday cake. As a kid, I really couldn’t stand frosting for some reason. I still don’t like chocolate frosting at all, but give me a white raspberry cake with vanilla buttercream and I will merge molecules with it instantly.

#13 Mashed potato. It was made so lumpy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Artichokes- Been having them every week since spring. It’s the end of season now and I will miss them. We steam them, roast them, grill them. Anyway we cook them they’re wonderful.

#15 I didn’t like pizza or donuts when I was pretty young. I know, what the heck was wrong with me. 😂



No goes as a kid were

Fish

Lamb -still don’t like

Pizza

Donuts

Brussels sprouts

Milk - still don’t like

Mustard

Ham like the holiday kind - still not a huge fan

Blue cheese



But overall now I’ll eat anything even if I don’t really like it and it’s served to me. Like lamb.

#16 Cheesecake. Hated it because it would be so filling. Now I crave one every other day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Sweet potatoes. It was the only food I refused to eat as a kid. And when I refused, my dad would make me stand and stare at the corner for 20 minutes until I was allowed to come back. Then I still could not leave the table until I had ONE bite of the sweet potatoes.



So ridiculous. Imagine knowing your child hates one particular food, so you make it anyway then punish them for not eating it. S**t like that is why I have anxiety as an adult.



Now that I’m older I like sweet potatoes simply because I researched the nutritional value of them and prepare them in a way I enjoy.

#18 Pickles on burgers.



Most-Acanthisitta823: 43 years old and just started liking pickles last year.

#19 Idli and Puttu.



After moving away from home and missing these , i love them now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Cottage cheese.

#21 Curry. Paternal side is Indian. Go figure.



Once you move out of home, you kinda want to eat what you didn’t want previously.

#22 Brussels sprouts, my grandma use to make us eat them couple days a week especially in summer time they grew crazy in the garden, I couldn’t leave the table if I didn’t eat atleast half, now it’s my favorite with a little hot sauce and I buy tons every time at store and grow them in my own garden.

#23 Tell me why it feels like everyones mothers boiled the sh*t out of vegetables up until like 2010. I swear everyone hated vegetables and then we all collectively realized "oh wait, if you roast them with even the smallest bit of seasoning, theyre delicious."



Why were we all eating barely salted boiled sh*t?!

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Beans. My parents used to force me to stay at the table to eat even one bean. Then I hit 17, became a vegetarian, and thought that maybe I should start eating beans. Two years later and I'm absolutely obsessed. All I want is black beans every day.

#25 Tomatoes....bigly.

#26 Smoked salmon.

#27 Brussels Sprouts.

#28 Cashews used to make me gag as a kid. I have no idea why, even the smell of salted cashews would make my stomach turn.



Lovem now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Khichri

A very staple recently in Indian homes.

#30 Meatloaf.

#31 Potato salad.

#32 Does coffee count? I also used to hate marcipan now I love it.

#33 Believe it or not, pizza. As a child I couldn't *stand* it. Once I got to college...*boom* I love that stuff. Now I must go apologize to my waistline again.

#34 My mom's goulash. We dreaded that s**t as kids now it's comfort food!

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Gherkins, i first tried them when i got a big mac for the first time when i was about 12 or so (i never actually bought the big mac mcdonalds accidentally gave me one). when i tried it i thought i liked it until i ate the gherkin and spat it out, i tried it again a few years later and theh started to grow on me now gherkins are one of my favourite foods. i also used to despise onions mostly because of their texture but now i really enjoy them especially fried with steak.

#36 Stilton cheese. My dad loved it and I couldn't stand the smell of it. Now I'm the dad and I love it.

#37 Tomatoes. My parents always bought super ripe mushy tomatoes. I think it was more of a consistency thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Sushi/Sashimi.

#39 Capsicum.

#40 Wait for it...beef steaks.i grew up in a family that didn't really BBQ much and my mom likes her steaks beyond dead, so whenever we cooked steaks they were dry and almost inedible. And then I went to a friend's house who's father cooked them properly when I was about 16 and my life was changed.

#41 Water.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Fish 🐟.

#43 Sunday roast.

#44 Tuna.

#45 Mostly stuffed veggies, like stuffed eggplants, and stuffed zuchinis , and stuffed cabbage, things like peas and beans.....i was pretty much a chicken loving kid, took me until i left the nest to understand the importance of a balanced diet.

#46 Hated almost every food as a kid. now I like almost everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Beer, and salads.

Grandpa gave me some beer to taste when i was 6. It was freadfull. Now I like some IPAs

Salads, they were dull vegies when I was small. NOw when I want to make som I add ton of spices and meat and cheese, olive oil, they tastes nice 🙂.

#48 Parsnips. Hated them as a kid, now I absolutely love them. I honestly don't know how that happened.

#49 Mango.

#50 Sour beef & dumplings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Feta cheese.

#52 Water.

#53 Butter.

#54 Corn bread and stuffing. I love them both now!

#55 I never grew to love food I used to hate. I grew to tolerate a lot more food though. Raspberries, blackberries, zucchini, almonds, and cucumbers come to mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Most sauces. I was the pickiest eater ever growing up and now I find I like most things. Tea as well- all kinds.