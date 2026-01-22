Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Steals Colleague’s Extra-Spicy Lunch, Blames Her For His Own Regret And Fiery Mouth
Man in green shirt looking inside a refrigerator, possibly searching for extra-spicy lunch or food in a bright kitchen.
Man Steals Colleague’s Extra-Spicy Lunch, Blames Her For His Own Regret And Fiery Mouth

Workplace dynamics can be complicated, and navigating a new job comes with plenty of challenges from learning the workflow, meeting coworkers, to figuring out the unspoken rules of office culture.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), a simple act of bringing a homemade lunch turned into a confusing and stressful situation that no one could have anticipated, and she was left wondering if she was wrong for not feeling bad about the outcome.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes, people don’t get caught because someone sets out to expose them, they get caught because they make one bad decision too many

    Man stealing extra-spicy lunch from office fridge, looking cautiously around before taking the food.

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author brought homemade, very spicy leftovers to work and kept them in a personal lunch bag inside the shared office fridge

    Text post about office food thief exposed after stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch causing regret and fiery mouth reaction.

    Text about a new employee explaining workplace fridge rules and keeping food in a personal lunch bag to avoid confusion.

    Text about a man stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and others dealing with food stealing quietly at the office.

    Woman tasting extra-spicy chili pepper in kitchen, experiencing fiery mouth sensation from spicy lunch regret.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A longtime coworker secretly took the food without permission and ate it, unaware of how spicy it was

    Text describing a man’s extra-spicy chicken dish and his high tolerance for spicy food in the workplace.

    Alt text: Office scene describing a man who steals colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and blames her for his fiery mouth regret.

    Text about a man stealing his colleague’s extra-spicy lunch, causing regret and a fiery mouth reaction.

    Man looking regretful and covering his mouth in a meeting, possibly after stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch.

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The coworker reacted badly to the spice and then accused her of intentionally causing him harm

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about someone stealing a colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and regretting the spicy food.

    Text excerpt about a man stealing a colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and blaming her for his regret and fiery mouth.

    Man with fiery mouth regrets stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and blames her for his discomfort.

    Image credits: Sad-Entertainer8553

    It was revealed that the coworker had been stealing lunches all along, and the incident exposed the ongoing breakroom issue to HR and staff

    The OP explained that she is fairly new on the job and knows to label and isolate her food, keeping it in a lunch bag so it’s obviously hers. She wasn’t fully aware that there had been a food stealing problem for a while because people were just quietly dealing with their things going missing.

    On this fateful day, she brought in some leftover chicken she cooked the night before. Growing up eating spicy food, her tolerance was way above average and she loved spicy food. She’d also noticed coworkers tended toward milder flavors, so sharing wasn’t usually on the table.

    When lunch hour rolled around, the break room was packed and the OP saw a long-time employee looking rough with an HR rep hovering around him. Curious, she walked over to check what was going on, but before she could say anything, the coworker accused her of trying to harm him. After some confused back-and-forth, the truth emerged that the coworker had gone into her lunch bag and ate the spicy chicken.

    The spice wrecked him so badly he thought it was a medical emergency, prompting him to assume that it was intentional. At that moment, everyone in the office put two and two together and realized that the coworker was the food thief. Still, the OP was wondering if she was wrong for not feeling bad after his exposure especially since she noticed her colleagues started being weird around her.

    Woman eating spicy lunch at office, holding phone, surrounded by takeaway food containers, expressing regret and discomfort.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Food theft in the workplace is more common than many realize, and incidents like the spicy lunch fiasco highlight just how quickly minor misunderstandings can escalate. According to Connect Vending, surveys show that between 30% and 50% of employees have either stolen food or fallen victim to it. Most issues revolve around communal fridges, where drinks, snacks, and personal meals are left unguarded.

    Preventing these incidents often comes down to clear communication and well-defined boundaries. The Street emphasizes that setting explicit expectations through written policies, labeling personal items, and open discussions, reduces misunderstandings in shared areas.

    Equally important is enforcing those boundaries consistently as HR Cloud notes that while having direct conversations or reminders about personal space can feel uncomfortable, this temporary heat actually strengthens professional relationships. Clear boundaries prevent minor issues like food theft from escalating into resentment, helping coworkers trust one another and reducing tension in communal spaces.

    Netizens supported the OP, emphasizing that the lunch theft was entirely the other person’s fault and not hers. They encouraged accountability for the thief and reinforced that the OP should not feel guilty. What do you think about this situation? If this happened in your office, what would be the perfect way to respond? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens rallied behind the author, emphasizing that the lunch theft was entirely the other person’s fault and not hers

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and blaming her for his regret.

    Comment about man stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and experiencing regret and a fiery mouth as natural justice.

    Comment on Reddit discussing a man stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and blaming her for his fiery mouth regret.

    Comment thread discussing a man stealing a colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and facing regret for his fiery mouth.

    Comment discussing a man stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and facing regret due to the fiery mouth consequences.

    Comment on Reddit sharing opinion about a man stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and regretting the fiery mouth.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man stealing a colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and regretting the fiery mouth consequences.

    Man looking regretful after stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch, experiencing a fiery mouth reaction.

    Comment about a man stealing colleague’s extra-spicy lunch and blaming her for his own regret and fiery mouth.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would say, "It had my name clearly written on the outside of the bag. You are a thief, and from what I understand have been chronically stealing from everyone here".

    4
    4points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    There are so many stories here about people stealing other people's food at work. Is this a common thing? I can't imagine doing this!

    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

    2
    2points
    reply
