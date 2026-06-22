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The food delivery industry is absolutely booming, but it is not without deep-seated problems. We suspect that even if the apocalypse were to occur, people would still continue ordering something to eat while dodging hellfire. There are two sides to this story. Even though food delivery drivers face many exhausting challenges, intense pressure, and burnout, it would be naive to think that all of them, well, actually care about doing a decent job.

In fact, some workers behave in a way that almost feels like they enjoy making your day worse. Bored Panda has collected the most egregious food delivery fail photos, shared by frustrated and annoyed customers, and you can scroll through them below. After seeing these pics, you might swear off ordering anything all week.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Who Does This Mean? Just Wanted Some Tacos

Screenshot of DoorDash conversation where food delivery was left at a gas station, a funny delivery fail.

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Paddy
Paddy
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I was hangry and the delivery driver tried this on me, I would crash out ngl

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To be clear, we have a lot of empathy for food delivery drivers. Their jobs are tough, they are constantly under pressure, they often have to deal with customer rudeness, and their pay often isn’t stellar. However, the simple truth is that not all drivers are hard-working and ethical. Some are trying to ‘game’ the system by rushing orders without caring about customer satisfaction. And while everyone makes mistakes, not every mistake is equal. Some are worse than others.

It is an understatement to claim that the online food delivery industry is big. It is humongous, on a global scale. Around the world, the industry—which encompasses both meal and grocery delivery—reached nearly $1.4 trillion (yes, that’s ‘trillion’ with a ‘t’) in 2025.

The leading food delivery markets are China and the United States, followed by India, the United Kingdom, and Japan, Statista reports.
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    #2

    I Saw This On The Stairs In My Apartment After Hearing A Loud Noise And Being Notified That My Order Was Cancelled

    Spilled Starbucks drinks and boxes on a wooden staircase, illustrating a funny or infuriating food delivery fail.

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    #3

    Thank God For The Warning

    A screenshot of special instructions for food delivery, highlighting a potential funny or infuriating situation.

    Thank god I saw this before I got to the house, he greeted me at my car, and was standing so close I couldn’t get out with having to tell him to move back, when he eventually did, I went to the back door to get the food, which he, indeed snatched, ran up his steep driveway swinging the bag of food around like it was a helicopter (McDonald’s, 4 drinks inside).

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    This sector has seen massive growth since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdowns and quarantines forced many people to stay at home. So, the demand for meal and grocery deliveries spiked.

    Currently, around 3 billion people use online food delivery services (yes, you are, in fact, reading that right). Around two-thirds of these customers live in Asia.

    Grocery deliveries are growing the quickest and have now, somewhat surprisingly, outpaced meal deliveries!

    Unfortunately, there are tons of problems associated with food deliveries. Careless and rude drivers are just the tip of the iceberg. Some issues are systemic.

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    For example, China is dealing with predatory pricing and merchant coercion in the sector. So, the country is now moving to end “‘irrational’ food-delivery subsidies and the sector’s price wars,” according to the South China Morning Post.
    #4

    Delivery Driver Handed Me This, Holding Back A Grin, "Can I Have The Pin, Please"

    A person receiving a pizza box with only a few slices left, a funny food delivery fail that might inspire home cooking.

    I told him to take the pizza back, and he cancelled the order, so I had to deal with support for a refund. They originally told me "We can only refund 80% of the order" and I snapped... Definitely won't be using it again.

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    #5

    Can You Guess What Happened When I Opened The Door?

    A green door with a Starbucks bag hanging on the doorknob, showing a funny food delivery placement.

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    #6

    Ordered 6 Bananas. The Delivery Person Turns Up With This

    Numerous green and yellow bananas arranged on a glass table, showing a food delivery fail quantity issue.

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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lift six foot, seven foot, eight foot bunch Daylight come and me wan' go home

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    Under the old system in China, everyone was losing out, including the customers, delivery drivers, and businesses.

    Recently, Chinese authorities introduced draft regulations aimed at cracking down on the misuse of subsidies by food delivery platforms that were fueling immense competition. Basically, some platforms were using subsidies and selling goods at a loss to disrupt the market.

    “China’s food-delivery platforms exhibit problems such as using capital advantages to seize market share, coercing businesses on their platforms into taking part in subsidies, and triggering irrational competition in the industry,” the regulator said.

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    Basically, food delivery platforms in China will no longer be allowed to force merchants to take part in subsidy activities. What’s more, the goal is to prevent the platforms from unfair or monopolistic competition.
    #7

    Cookie Delivery Person Abandoned My Order On A Random Sidewalk I Don't Recognize

    A Crumbl Cookies food delivery box left on a sidewalk, a funny food delivery fail at night.

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like the beginning frame of a horror movie. Overpriced, over sugared cookies used to lure the unsuspecting victims to their deaths in the first 15 minutes of the movie 😆

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    #8

    DoorDash Leaving Food On The Ground Instead Of The Marked Food Delivery Basket

    Two small paper bags are left on the ground next to a white door, despite a sign above saying place food in basket, a food delivery fail.

    Even put in my instructions, please place food in the basket on the East side. Instead, they place it on the ground right beside it.

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    #9

    Meat Delivery Company Delivered Our Order Two Days Early. I Ordered It To Be Delivered On A Specific Day My Wife Doesn't Work

    A cardboard box filled with packaged meat and strawberries sits on a wooden deck next to a glass door, a food delivery fail.

    Came home to hot meat on the doorstep. What can I actually do with it? Throwing it out seems like such a waste. Would an animal shelter take it? Ok, asked and answered, I won't be feeding it to animals. Re-holster your pitchforks, team.

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    Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Chinese authorities are also tackling ‘ghost kitchens,’ which are restaurants that appear on apps but don’t actually exist. The issue is that these ghost kitchens outsource their orders to third-party vendors. The latter then fulfil them at lower costs. Meanwhile, the merchants maximize profits by keeping prices down.

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    The main issue here is that these low prices come at the cost of food safety.

    As per the BBC, food delivery apps in China will need to verify their restaurants’ licenses and addresses. In short, the online listing has to match the physical business. Moreover, apps will have to note whether they offer dine-in services.

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    #10

    Smoothie Delivery. Ordered A Smoothie For Delivery (Lazy, I Know), And This Is How It Arrived

    A hand holds a smoothie cup that has spilled most of its contents into a clear plastic bag, a food delivery fail.

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lazy" has nothing to do with it (not lazy to order anyway), your order shouldn't ever get delivered like this 😒

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    #11

    Honestly, Real And Self-Care Pill

    A tweet showing a food delivery driver admitting they will eat the customer's food due to having a rough day, a funny food delivery fail.

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be ok if I got a message like this tbh. Sometimes you can make all the difference in someone’s world. (Assuming of course that I can afford to re-order)

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    #12

    Am I Rightfully Grossed Out?

    A photo from a food delivery driver showing a soda and a Frosty in a car, highlighting a potential food delivery fail.

    Received this pic from the dasher. I was so disgusted that I threw the food away. How gross! I used to be a dasher and would never, in a million years, throw people's food on the car floor into the garbage with my bare foot, like in the pic! Contacted support, and they credited my full order, and she won't deliver to me again. Completely lost my appetite.

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ewwwwwwww why would you ever think this was okay? They shouldn't be allowed to deliver anymore at all.

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    Intense scrutiny of the industry started in 2025, when a Beijing-based customer complained about a cake topped with inedible flowers. The product, which he ordered via a food delivery app, was unsatisfactory.

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    Officials who began digging into the issue found that the cake chain listed nearly 380 locations on e-commerce platforms and did not have even one physical store. What’s more, its online shops allegedly forged business licenses.

    As the investigation continued, officials found that the cake chain accepted orders, transferred them to a different platform, outsourced the orders to third-party vendors, and picked the lowest bids.
    #13

    Didn't Get My Sandwich. Had The Courier Re-Deliver The Order. DoorDash Sent Me 6 Redeliveries Using 6 Different Dashers

    Multiple food delivery bags and drinks piled up, possibly a funny or infuriating scenario.

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    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once ordered an english breakfast combo and the beans were undercooked. I complained and they sent me another combo with beans still undercooked. I complained again and they wanted to resend the same thing. Had to ask them to cancel and just refund.

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    #14

    The Delivery Driver Hung The Food Order On My Fence, And My Dog Ate It, The Very Single Bite

    A dog eating spilled food from a delivery container in a yard, a funny food delivery fail due to an unattended package.

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    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Atleast unlike others in the list, it didn't get waste

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    #15

    Ordered $22 Worth Of Taco Bell Through Their App, Received $10 Worth Of Cold McDonald's

    Two images of McDonald's orders, one showing a food delivery fail with incorrect items.

    Not much to add to the story. I was feeling unwell and decided to try Taco Bell's app and use their delivery. The driver dropped off this McDonald's bag instead, with fries that had to have been made the day before, given their temperature. Thanks, Taco Bell.

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    Of course, this chain wasn’t the only problem. The investigation found 67,000 ‘ghost shops’ across seven major food delivery apps. Together with the order-transfer sites, these shops “formed an illegal supply chain through mutual collusion,” as reported by Xinhua.

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    Seven e-commerce platforms were fined 3.6bn yuan, mostly over ghost kitchen deliveries. The result is that some businesses are embracing top-tier transparency to gain consumers’ trust over food safety. For example, over 20 takeout stalls in Hangzhou installed ‘transparent kitchens’ with live broadcasting features. They allow customers to see how their food is prepared in real time.

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    #16

    Food Delivery Driver Drove Across My Lawn And Up To My Door Instead Of Using The Driveway

    A dark image showing tire tracks on a grassy path leading to a fence, highlighting food delivery fails.

    You can see my driveway on the right.

    The driver literally drove right up to my front porch, ignoring the driveway completely.

    This was a delivery order through the Taco Bell app. I messaged her and said, "You drove over my front lawn, and I'm also missing a drink" to which she responded, "There was no drink".

    I've since reported her, but I have my doubts.

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    #17

    A Food Delivery Driver Carries A Pizza Like A Book

    Food delivery drivers walking, with one carrying a large box, potentially leading to a food delivery fail.

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    #18

    This Is Not The Curbside Delivery I Was Asking For

    A McDonald's food delivery bag left on the ground next to three trash bags, depicting a food delivery fail.

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    Meanwhile, in India, food delivery drivers are facing an unprecedented amount of stress. Their jobs have, frankly, become incredibly dangerous as they are forced to fulfil mind-bogglingly short delivery times. For example, many people living in big Indian cities have become used to rapid deliveries of groceries, drinks, books, tech, etc., within mere minutes.

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    “Unlike traditional retailers, platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto don't deliver from large supermarkets or distant warehouses. Instead, they operate out of small storage units embedded deep inside residential neighbourhoods,” the BBC writes.

    These so-called ‘dark stores’ are what allow delivery drivers to reach customers’ homes in minutes. There, workers pick, scan, and pack items that are meticulously kept on shelves and in freezers, and then hand the paper bags off to the delivery drivers.
    #19

    Dasher Threw My Food Into The Door

    A plastic bag from Dibella's Subs thrown onto a porch, illustrating a food delivery fail with a text overlay.

    Ordered a sandwich, cookie, and drink, 20$, and tipped 10$. Noticed they were nearby, and I heard a loud smash on the door. Dasher whipped my food into the door. Why take the order if you're gonna ruin it anyway?

    Didn't answer texts or call or anything either, granted it's probably for the best because I feel I tip well and you're just gonna do that? I just don't understand the logic here.

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    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    some people are just a-rseholes

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    #20

    Delivery Driver Thinks It’s Ok To Make Their Food Cold Because They Didn’t Tip Them

    A box of cheesy bread left in a car with the AC on full blast, one of many food delivery fails.

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    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Non-American here, do Doordashers not get paid for their rides? Like, is the tip their entire wage or just a bonus? Why is the tip such a big thing for drivers?

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    #21

    Food Tampering By Delivery Riders. How Often Does This Really Happen?

    A screenshot showing a half-eaten burger, a food delivery fail, with a message about an order issue.

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can even see the fingerprint where they held the burger

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    One major problem is that in dense cities like Delhi, addresses can sometimes be missing, digital maps don’t match up with reality, and buildings look similar. So, people rely on landmarks instead. And it’s not like they’re always visible or obvious.

    According to the BBC, which spoke to one driver, Alam, he tries to complete around 40 deliveries a day. After deducting money spent on food and fuel, he earns between 900 and 1,000 rupees ($9.23 to $10.59) on a good day. There is no financial consistency because earnings can vary widely depending on order volume, distance, and in-app incentives.

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    Some major downsides of gig work like this are that people like Alam do not get a fixed salary, paid leave, or social security. Meanwhile, workers are pressured to do as many deliveries as possible within specific windows of time, to unlock ‘streak’ incentives on their apps. In a nutshell, you get more pay for longer hours.
    #22

    The Delivery Driver Left My Lunch On The Doorstep, So I Can’t Get It Without Spilling The Drink On The Food

    A cup of coffee left precariously on a window ledge, a funny food delivery fail.

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    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Climb out the window!

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    #23

    Uber Eats Is To Recover This Very Expensive Delivery, As Expensive As King Crab Has Become, Which Looks To Be About $400 Of Food. Maybe More

    A person kneels on a sidewalk, attempting to salvage scattered seafood from a food delivery fail.

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    #24

    Uber Eats Driver Couldn't Find My Address. Had To Light The Beacon

    Funny food delivery fails: a text conversation about following a beacon, with a flashlight beam pointing to the sky.

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
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    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is kind of incredible 😆

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    Delivery drivers recently went on strike in several Indian cities over falling incomes, unpredictable incentives, and unsafe conditions.

    “In other countries platforms avoid committing to a fixed 10-minute promise and instead use terms like 'very fast' - thus lowering customer expectations. They also charge a premium for faster delivery, but in India there are no such constraints,” says researcher and author Vandana Vasudevan.

    “Quick commerce has tapped into a huge pool of time-poor urban residents who spend long hours commuting and would rather order in essentials than step out again,” adds Ankur Bisen, from retail advisory firm Technopak.
    #25

    Tang Dynasty

    Screenshot of DoorDash conversation where KFC was delivered instead of the correct food, a food delivery fail.

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    #26

    I Ordered Some Food. Can Someone Tell Me Where This Is?

    A single food delivery bag and drink left abandoned in a parking lot, a funny delivery fail.

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the little of a gas stationn parking lot. Put on your running shoes and start looking

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    #27

    The Food Courier Ate All The Customers' Food Because They Didn't Tip. Thieving Isn't Going To Get You Your 2¢ Tip, My Friend

    An empty Chipotle bowl with a note saying leave a tip next time, highlighting food delivery fails.

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    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, what's this obsession with tips??? Do they not get paid enough?

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    What has your experience with food deliveries been like? What are the very worst deliveries that you had the ‘pleasure’ of (not) receiving? From our perspective, most delivery drivers are great; however, a select few have been an absolute nightmare to deal with—we literally had to clean up after them.

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    Have you ever worked in the food delivery industry? If so, what have been the biggest challenges and upsides of your job? What do you wish all customers would know, and what would you like them (not) to do differently?

    Tell us all about it in the comments.
    #28

    Everyone, Be Careful Out There. Confirmation Picture From My Roommate's Order Yesterday

    A dark room with a chair, plant, and shoes on the floor, suggesting a funny food delivery mix-up.

    Yup, the door on the left leads to my bedroom, and I was in there with headphones on at the time. Reported and slept a little nervously last night, and all doors were locked.

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    #29

    Delivery Driver Puts Food And Drink Too Close To The Door

    A split image showing a Chick-fil-A bag on a doorstep and dirty fast food containers in a sink, highlighting food delivery fails.

    I really appreciate the delivery driver, who also followed my pre-filled instructions to please leave it on the porch, but they left it too close to my door.

    I couldn’t open the door without crushing and spilling my drink.

    This was the delivery photo they sent me.

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    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe go out the back door and walk around next time.

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    #30

    My Dasher Left My Order On The Road

    A food delivery bag and bottle left on a grassy area far from the house, a funny food delivery fail.

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    #31

    To Get Uber Eats To Stop Delivering Unordered Food

    Funny food delivery fails: a food delivery left on steps despite signs that say 'Uber Eats stop delivering here we are not ordering food'.

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    #32

    Ordered From DoorDash, A Single Meal, Got Handed This And Told, "This Is Your Order," And The Guy Walks Away

    Infuriating food delivery fails: a kitchen table completely covered with numerous takeout containers, still packaged.

    I can't eat any of it, and some poor group is now foodless.

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    #33

    This Is How My Pizza Was Delivered Last Night

    Two images of a messed-up pizza in a box, a funny and infuriating food delivery fail.

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    #34

    How Do I Get My Dasher His Cat Back?

    A opossum sitting in a food delivery bag, showcasing a funny or infuriating food delivery fail.

    My food was left out for exactly seven minutes, but when I went out, little dude was in the bag.

    Was he abandoned? Possibly just a promo from Outback Steakhouse? Perhaps we will never know.

    I did leave them a little piece of sweet potato placed out away from the houses. There aren't a ton of them around, and they're really helpful with snakes.

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me; does your kitty bite? Driver: no. Me: oww! I thought you said your kitty does not bite? Driver: it’s not my kitty. SO to Peter Sellers

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    #35

    Who Is In The Wrong Here?

    A text message exchange revealing a food delivery fail, a funny or infuriating experience.

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    #36

    Dasher Threw My Food

    A screenshot showing a food delivery fail where the food is thrown on the ground, a funny or infuriating incident.

    First, yes, I tipped, and I always tip decently, so that wasn’t the issue.

    I heard my dasher pull up to my place, and a bunch of commotion was going on; they were fighting and yelling with their girlfriend (or whoever was with them), and the man got out, chucked my food, and stomped on it in front of my neighbor's house and took off running down the street. The girlfriend, screaming at him, got in the car and drove off.

    This was so beyond disrespectful. Yes, I did get a refund, but that’s not the point. This shouldn’t happen to anyone’s food ever; there’s no excuse, even if you’re having a bad night. I’m still in shock.

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    #37

    Pizza Delivery Driver Didn’t Think This Placement Spot Through

    Two images show a cardboard box from a food delivery left outside a tall, closed black metal gate, a food delivery fail.

    We order the Hut every other month on average. I always provide the gate code for our community; they always use it and bring it to our door.

    Today, the driver got stuck outside the exit gate (there’s a different gate to enter where the code box is). Instead of calling me, I received the first photo as “proof of delivery”. I was annoyed I had to go out there, but it was whatever.

    In the time it took me to walk to that gate (5-ish minutes), someone had used it. The arm attached to the gate pushed the pizza off, and all the food was upside down by the time I arrived. Some of the food fell out of the smaller boxes. The toppings on the actual pizza were jacked up.

    I just wanted food.

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    #38

    Delivery Guy Decided To Carry My Pizza Vertically

    An open pizza box with half the pizza toppings, including meatballs and pepperoni, slid to one side, a food delivery fail.

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    #39

    I Ordered A Salad, And They Sent Me 12 Slices Of Ham

    Left: A food container with very little food. Right: Food delivery receipt for The Philly (6") and a Cold Cut Combo Salad, indicating a food delivery fail.

    I ordered a salad from Subway using this little robot delivery service my campus has. I get back to my room and see that my "salad" is just a bowl of ham. The cold cut combo is supposed to have three types of meat anyway, why just the ham?

    I'm mostly just baffled. I'm upset because it cost nearly $8 and they just gave me ham.

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    #40

    Uber Eats Driver Bully. My Uber Eats Grocery Order Prompted A Rude Message Before The Driver, Thankfully, Dropped It Off. It Was Just A Normal $100 Order

    Uber Eats message from driver calling a food delivery order garbage, highlighting a food delivery fail.

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    #41

    My Chuck Roast Had A Photo Shoot Today, Apparently. 10 Different Angles Overall

    A collage of text messages and images showing various beef chuck roast packs, a funny example of food delivery over-communication.

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    #42

    Dasher Gave My Food To A Stranger

    A screenshot of a text message exchange highlighting a hilarious food delivery fail where the order was given to a random person.

    I got a notification saying my food had been delivered, so I stuck my head out, and it wasn’t there. So I walked around outside, but nowhere to be seen. I texted my dasher asking very politely where my food was, and then we had this interaction where she confirmed she gave it to a literal stranger. I blocked out my address, but are you serious? My instructions were “go up the stairs and leave at the door and knock,” and she ignored all of that and dropped it off at a different house entirely. I put in a request for a refund, and DoorDash denied me. I’m so irritated that I’ve never had a bad experience until now, but now I don’t ever want to use DoorDash again.

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    #43

    Guess A Memorial Day Beach Goer Forgot To Change Their Location For Delivery. The Bag Has Been Outside The Door Since Friday Night

    A McDonald's food delivery bag left on a black and white patterned rug outside a dark door, a common food delivery fail.

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    #44

    Ordered Food, And In The 5 Minutes It Took Me To Get To The Door, The Neighbor's Cat Ate Through The Box And Stole Some Chicken

    A food delivery fail with a meal in a to-go container with barely any food, showing poor service.

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    #45

    An Entire Staircase Just Collapsed Under Me As I Was Doing A Delivery

    Pizza box left on concrete stairs, demonstrating a food delivery fail.

    Yep. That just happened. Decided to follow a customer's delivery instructions to bring it down to their basement suite, and the entire staircase collapsed under me. Dude couldn’t even come outside to meet me to grab his food. I was supposed to pick up another delivery, and Uber is investigating whether I will get compensated for the trip I had to cancel. Customers never tip in my area, so how did I do on the delivery?

    Cute-Dragonfruit4 Report

    9points
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    #46

    In The Middle Of A Storm… Really?

    Deep snow covers a doorstep, showing a challenging food delivery scenario.

    Got a notification that my food was delivered. Opened the door, and nothing was there. Was really looking forward to this all day. I complained to support and got my credit back. Will Uber penalize him so that he does not get future orders?

    ExtravagantToad Report

    9points
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    #47

    Did My Uber Eats Driver Take One Of My Pizza Hut Cinnamon Sticks?

    A partially eaten cinnamon bread in a pizza box with icing on the side, a clear food delivery fail.

    I’m pretty sure the cinnamon sticks come with 10, so either Pizza Hut messed it up, or the Uber Eats driver took one. The order wasn’t sealed.

    Papaya-Serious Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    Oops… It Was Only A Matter Of Time

    A chat message shows a photo of a cat instead of a delivered order, illustrating food delivery fails.

    wabbitproductions Report

    9points
    POST
    #49

    A Squirrel Stole My Hash Brown

    A torn food delivery bag from Uber Eats with contents spilling out, illustrating a food delivery fail.

    nataliboo8 Report

    9points
    POST
    #50

    I Would Never Imagine This Happening While Waiting For My Food Delivery

    A cancelled food delivery order with a message explaining the courier's vehicle was stolen, a serious food delivery fail.

    I was waiting for my food, the courier had picked it up, and suddenly the order was canceled. I've contacted support, and it clarified that the courier's vehicle was stolen. Like what?

    syny13 Report

    9points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay maybe be more empathetic in this situation? Them getting their whole car stolen is a bit worse than your lunch not showing up.

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    #51

    Why Did My Uber Eats Driver Send Me A Picture Of Me Taking My Food Into The House

    A DoorDash driver walks away from a house with food, captured in a text message, showcasing a food delivery fail.

    PapiiSteez Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    "Leave At My Door". Luckily, The Customer Opened Their Door Immediately

    A small goat stands on a porch next to a brown paper food delivery bag, a funny and unexpected food delivery fail.

    Extra_Ear_6560 Report

    9points
    POST
    #53

    Dasher Stops At A Random Neighbour On The Other Side Of The City Where I Am, And Keeps Asking For My PIN

    A food delivery driver standing in heavy snow next to a snow-covered car, creating a funny food delivery fail.

    I tried calling him, and all I got was angry French. Not sure what the endgame was here. Customer service cancelled my order, but I’m still puzzled about what Buddy was trying to do.

    mikey_87 Report

    9points
    POST
    #54

    By DoorDash To Deliver My Dinner

    A food delivery bag left in a planter outside a building, highlighting a food delivery fail.

    ttechredraider Report

    9points
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    #55

    Walmart Delivery Swapped My Purple Plums For Purple Onions

    Two red onions on a kitchen counter, representing a disappointing food delivery fail when ordering something else.

    I ordered plums to put in my kids’ lunch boxes. Somehow, the good people of Walmart managed to confuse a smallish purple plum with a gigantic purple onion.

    I really can’t figure this one out. I can’t see how they could make that mistake unless it were like…

    “Well, no plums… But hey, this guy said "purple" plums, right? I mean, purple onions are purple, so that’s like half right. Send it.”

    I guess the kids are going to learn to love onions.

    kickasstimus Report

    8points
    POST
    #56

    Unreal Message My Wife Got

    A series of text messages between a customer and a food delivery driver refusing service to a homeless person, showing a food delivery fail.

    My wife ordered her Starbucks coffee, which was around 8-9$ she tipped $3.50 the Starbucks is legit two blocks away from our house. This is the message she got. She reported the dasher immediately, and he has been banned until it’s investigated. This is crazy. Taking bad orders out on a customer who actually tipped almost 40% for a two-block travel time is unacceptable. We are not the type to report or get people in trouble, but this guy gets everything he deserves.

    Tikkity_Tok23 Report

    8points
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    #57

    It Finally Happened To Me

    A text conversation showing a customer accusing a food delivery driver of stealing their order, illustrating a food delivery fail.

    Ordered food last night and got a notification saying that my dasher picked up my food at 8 pm, and immediately suspicious because she didn’t leave the restaurant until 8:09. THEN she pulled onto a side street for 10 minutes before driving towards my house. Mind you, my boyfriend and I were STARVING. She then drives right past my house while my boyfriend is standing in the driveway waiting for the order, and then marks it delivered. So that’s when I sent the first message. Two minutes after I sent the first message, she came back. Noticed my boyfriend standing there this time, and turned around again, which is what prompted me to send the last message. Haven’t even gotten a refund yet! And yes, I tipped well; it was a $5 tip for a 0.7-mile order. I used to door dash and can’t imagine stealing someone’s food and the money that they gave me towards a tip. ended up just driving to a fast food place up the road, where it took an HOUR in drive-thru. Anyway, hope you guys had a better night than I did!

    witchybytch_1 Report

    8points
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    #58

    DoorDash Driver Left Food In The Entryway, Under A Sign Saying Specifically Not To, Then Sent This Picture 10 Minutes After Leaving

    A food delivery package left precariously on the floor by a glass door, highlighting an infuriating food delivery fail.

    The food was stolen by the time I came downstairs.

    OneTrueClassy Report

    8points
    POST
    #59

    Heard My Amazon Delivery Driver Drop My Package On The Front Porch. It Was Dog Treats And Taco Sauce. The Driver Left It Like This On The Porch

    A box full of messy food delivery fails, with items spilled and sauces smeared, making cooking at home look appealing.

    adrenacrome Report

    8points
    POST
    #60

    Tonight's Tip: Bag Of Pennies

    A plastic bag full of pennies, an example of a food delivery fail involving payment.

    WafflePeach Report

    8points
    POST
    #61

    I Received My Order With The Bag Ripped Open. Did My Driver Eat My Fries?

    A ripped food bag next to a container of fries, showing a funny food delivery fail.

    Okay, so granted I sent a 15% tip for a $20 order 8 minutes from my house, and not only was the delivery 15 min late (I don’t mind), but my bag was ripped open, and my fries didn’t look full. Did my driver eat my fries? I don’t want to eat the fries.

    littletinything Report

    8points
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    #62

    About The 6th House?

    A phone screen displays detailed delivery notes for food, highlighting potential food delivery fails.

    deleted Report

    8points
    POST
    #63

    To Whoever Is Waiting For A Food Delivery, Your Robot Is Stuck On The Highland. Also Wasn't Aware These Things Were Around Here Now

    A Starship robot stuck in the snow, representing a funny food delivery fail.

    Nalek Report

    8points
    POST
    #64

    People Thinking This Is Just For Me And Not For A Group Of People Is Frying Me

    A large cardboard box filled with multiple Chinese food containers and Sprite cans, highlighting an excessive food delivery.

    ParmaJawnCheese Report

    8points
    POST
    #65

    As A Delivery Driver, The Number Of Times I Get An Order For A Gated Community Where The Customer Does Not Provide A Gate Code, Won’t Answer My Calls Or Texts

    A brown paper bag, likely a food delivery, left outside a closed gate, an infuriating food delivery fail.

    Cowguypig2 Report

    8points
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    #66

    My Ring Thought There Was Uber Eats Delivery

    Infuriating food delivery fails: a Ring doorbell notification shows a squirrel at the front door eating a bagel.

    GlazedDonuts0 Report

    8points
    POST
    #67

    The Driver Couldn’t Find My Apartment Complex, Didn’t Bother To Call Me For Directions, Didn’t Answer My Calls, And Then Sent This Photo

    Funny food delivery fails: a pile of spilled food, including rice, beans, and vegetables, on a concrete surface.

    the-friendly-squid Report

    8points
    POST
    #68

    Dasher Spat In My Drink

    A close-up of a melted drink, likely from a food delivery fail, showing the ice has completely dissolved.

    I ordered from Starbucks today, and I noticed something off. Usually it comes in a bag and has a sip cover. Today it came with no bag and no sip cover. Immediately, I knew something was off, so I didn’t drink it. I’m always a good tipper, and today I tipped 1 dollar and 50 cents because the Starbucks is literally 0.2 miles down the road from my job. Anyways i thought I'd put this out there for anyone who thinks their food can’t be tampered with. Beyond disgusting.

    Hot-Confection9733 Report

    6points
    POST
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