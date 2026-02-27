Florida Man Who Vanished On Valentine’s Day After A Bad Breakup Finally Found Trapped In The Mud

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida man’s Valentine’s Day disappearance following a difficult breakup has now turned into a “bizarre” and harrowing ordeal.

Andrew Giddens, a 36-year-old Jacksonville resident, was last heard from on February 14 when he reportedly spoke with his father shortly before vanishing.

Family members told investigators that he had been struggling with depression after a rough breakup.

“This is bizarre! I have questions though,” wrote one social media user as new details about the case emerged.

Jacksonville resident Andrew Giddens had been missing since Valentine’s Day, following a difficult breakup

Smiling man with light hair and blue eyes, related to Florida man who vanished on Valentine's Day and was found trapped in mud.

Image credits: Palatka Fire Department

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health struggles and emotional distress.

Andrew Giddens was officially reported missing by his family and friends to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office around Valentine’s Day.

While specific details about his partner or the exact nature of the relationship have not been released, family members said the breakup occurred shortly before his disappearance.

Andrew was reportedly struggling with mental health issues after the split and was described as being very “upset” in the days leading up to his disappearance.

After eight days of extensive searching, authorities found Giddens trapped “shoulder-deep in mud” that “mimicked quicksand” on Wednesday, February 25.

Rescue team working together to find and free a Florida man trapped in the mud after vanishing on Valentine's Day.

Image credits: Palatka Fire Department

Tweet from Brian Thomas reacting to the reality of quicksand in relation to Florida man trapped in mud.

Image credits: t_brian_thomas

He was discovered at the Vulcan Materials Grandin Sand Plant in Melrose, Florida, after Deputy Derrick Holmes located his abandoned vehicle on the property two days earlier, on Monday, February 23.

Holmes told Fox 13 that he had encountered Giddens trespassing on Vulcan Materials Company property at a different site in 2023 and therefore recognized his vehicle during the search.

The deputy then contacted Vulcan Materials, and after a two-day search of the property, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and plant employees located him trapped near a borrow pit.

The 36-year-old was discovered after being missing for eight days, following concerns raised by family members about his mental health

Couple holding hands at a restaurant table with wine glasses, illustrating a Florida man after a bad breakup story.

Image credits: René Ranisch / Unsplash (Not an actual photo)

Tweet from BrainSparkX joking about trying to move on after a breakup, related to Florida man found trapped in mud.

Image credits: Bspx01

He was nearly camouflaged after sinking below grass level.

Bodycam footage of the rescue showed Andrew appearing alert and aware of the people around him after being discovered.

He had survived several days without food or water but was still able to communicate with first responders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said in a public statement, “Giddens was able to talk to the employee who was unable to reach him due to the unstable nature of the ground surrounding Giddens.”

Man in dimly lit room holding head in hands, symbolizing Florida man trapped in the mud after bad breakup.

Image credits: LARAM / Unsplash (Not an actual photo)

Profile photo of man named Ryan Trench sharing a personal post about feeling a year over a conscious uncoupling.

Comment on social media post addressing Florida man who vanished and was found trapped in the mud with brief user reaction text.

Due to the quicksand-like nature of the mud, it took first responders approximately two to three hours to rescue Giddens, according to the Palatka Fire Department.

The rescue was described as a complex “technical rescue,” with crews from the Palatka Fire Department, Melrose Fire Department, Clay County Fire Rescue, and Putnam County Fire Rescue collaborating at the scene.

Rescuers first attempted to use ropes, but due to the unstable ground, they eventually used ladders, backboards, and wooden pallets to safely extract him without risking further sinking.

Andrew had gone through a difficult breakup and was “upset” and depressed during his last phone call with his father on Valentine’s Day

Rescue team pulling a Florida man trapped in deep mud after vanishing on Valentine’s Day following a bad breakup.

Image credits: Palatka Fire Department

After the rescue, officials stated that Andrew was flown to a trauma center in critical condition but is expected to recover.

The circumstances of the case left many questioning the motive behind the 36-year-old’s presence inside the sand plant.

Many expressed concern about his mental health, with one user writing, “So glad he was saved! Sounds like the young man has mental health problems. Hope he gets treatment.”

Rescue team working at night in wetlands to find a Florida man trapped in the mud after vanishing on Valentine's Day.

Image credits: Palatka Fire Department

Tweet from Null Nixon questioning a breakup, posted on social media at 4:30 AM on February 27, 2026, about Florida man trapped in mud.

Image credits: PositionNull

Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on a Florida man found trapped in the mud after vanishing.

Image credits: AnotherBear2112

A second user added, “If this story were about me, the reason that I parked my car by the side of the road and entered a sand plant would have somehow involved an animal that I was sure needed my help.”

“Omg. He IS so fortunate to be alive. Hopefully his recovery goes well on all fronts,” expressed a third netizen.

“Judging by that photo and living in FL…he clearly doesn’t get outdoors much, so navigating outside is clearly a challenge for him…”

Authorities described the case as “bizarre” and urged people to “check on loved ones, especially during times of high stress and anxiety”

Rescue team working at night to free Florida man trapped in the mud after vanishing on Valentine's Day.

Image credits: Palatka Fire Department

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stated that no trespassing charges will be filed against Giddens, citing his mental health condition at the time.

They said in a statement, “Due to his mental health, no charges are being considered at this time. We hope that he is able to recover from his ordeal both physically and mentally.”

Following the rescue, the Sheriff’s Office also used its public platform to encourage people struggling with feelings of hopelessness to seek available mental health resources.

The agency stated, “We also want to encourage others that feel like there is no hope, that resources are available by calling 988, the S**cide & Crisis Lifeline. We also ask family members and friends to continue to check on loved ones, especially during times of high stress and anxiety.”

Reportedly, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office collaborates with agencies such as SMA Healthcare, which provides a Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit.

This unit works directly with law enforcement to provide support and transportation for individuals in crisis, ensuring they receive stabilization and appropriate care.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

“Did it work? Did she take him back?” questioned one netizen, referring to Andrew’s ex-girlfriend

Screenshot of a forum post mentioning a Florida man trapped in mud after a breakup on Valentine's Day.

Florida man trapped in mud during search after vanishing on Valentine's Day following breakup.

Comment reading He's lucky because the alligators would have eaten him, expressing relief about Florida man trapped in mud rescue.

Comment on Reddit discussing a Florida man trapped in mud after vanishing on Valentine's Day following a breakup.

Florida man trapped in mud after vanishing on Valentine’s Day following a bad breakup, finally rescued safely.

Florida man trapped in mud after vanishing on Valentine’s Day following a bad breakup, rescued safely from wilderness.

Comment on social media post expressing sympathy for Florida man who vanished after breakup, now found trapped in mud.

