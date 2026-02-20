“He’s Suffering”: First Photos Of Prince Andrew After His Arrest Show A Terrified Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Disgraced UK royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was pictured looking distressed as he left Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk late Thursday, after an extensive investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office while working as a British trade envoy.

The younger brother of King Charles III and the former Duke of York was accused of sharing confidential trade documents with the late convicted ped*phile Jeffrey Epstein.

Highlights Prince Andrew was photographed appearing distressed after being released from custody following an hours-long investigation.

Authorities confirmed the probe was linked to his alleged misconduct in public office and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles III said the royal family would fully cooperate with authorities and that the law must take its course.

As visuals of Andrew leaving jail circulated in the media, reactions from netizens poured in, noting how uneasy he looked.

“Accountability can be scary when you have never been held to it,” wrote one, while another commented, “Talk about a deer caught in the headlights.”

Andrew Windsor was released after an investigation linking him to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew with a distressed expression, touching his head, showing a terrified look after his arrest.

Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Officers arrived at Andrew’s Sandringham estate home in unmarked vehicles at around 8 a.m. local time on February 19, which marked his 66th birthday.

Two police cars left about 30 minutes later, with Andrew’s security team following shortly behind, suggesting the British noble was taken into custody.

A search was then carried out at the property and Andrew’s former Berkshire home, Royal Lodge.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright informed in a statement.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate the alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” the statement added.

Andrew, who served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011, is alleged to have sent Epstein reports on his trips to Vietnam and Singapore in 2010.

If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

King Charles III released a statement following Andrew’s arrest, confirming the royal family’s cooperation with authorities

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the British monarch began.

“What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation,” the statement added.

Andrew Lownie, who penned Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a biography of Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson, told Page Six that he believes King Charles and the rest of the royal family have a better chance of surviving the scandal if the public sees them cooperating with the police.

“I think problems will arise if information emerges that Charles was covering up the story for years and only acting now,” he noted.

Andrew’s jail release photograph has intensified public calls for justice

“I want a photo book filled with reaction pictures like this of all the people who thought they would never face justice,” one wrote, to which another added, “I would definitely buy that book. That is a fantastic idea.”

“I bet he is not as terrified as those children,” remarked a third.

“From the lap of luxury to doing laps around the yard,” quipped a fourth about the former prince’s downfall.

“A birthday he will never forget,” said another.

Donald Trump has expressed sympathy for the royal family as Andrew faces the consequences of his connection to Epstein

Action against Andrew comes after the public disclosure of the Epstein files in the United States by the Department of Justice between December 2025 and January 2026.

Among the millions of pages of email correspondence, images, and videos released was a picture of Andrew hovering over a woman lying on the ground.

Interacting with reporters on Thursday, the US president called Andrew’s arrest “sad” and “a shame.”

“I think it is too bad for the royal family,” Trump remarked, before calling King Charles a “fantastic” man.

