I’m typing on my phone and I can’t do it for long, so I might either do a Part II or an update to add further details.

I (F67) moved into my current HDB flat in April 2022. HDB is the national public housing authority of Singapore

A lady warned me that the people in the upper unit were bullies. She also said that they had been hammering and doing some sort of renovation and that the housing agent and previous homeowner were aware of it. The housing agent and HBO (HDB Branch Office) senior manager agreed that UUH (upper unit harassers) would keep quiet till the sale of the house was officially over.

This house was sold under false pretenses. We were misled. Why has no action been taken against the housing agent, homeowner, and the HBO staff, even though HDB HQ and HBO senior management are aware of it? Action should be taken against all those who were aware and still approved it.

Approximately 3 weeks later, the unit above mine (UUH, aka upper unit harassers) started hammering and drilling 24/7

I contacted the relevant HDB Branch Office (HBO), but they refused to do anything about it. I was informed that an HBO senior manager had given UUH verbal permission to carry out whatever renovation they wanted to.

I spoke to that particular person, and he simply refused to address my concerns in any way. That renovation, aka 24/7 harassment, which started in May 2022, is still ongoing. HDB permits are required to carry out certain renovations, and there are guidelines as to the timeframe and timings permitted. Definitely not 24/7 for 3 years with no end in sight. What’s the point of obtaining a formal HDB permit, where one has to comply with rules and regulations, when it’s so much more convenient to just let loose, break the rules?

I’ve sent out multiple emails to HBO and HDB HQ, but they refuse to resolve this extremely simple issue

HBO staff informed me that UUH could be warned of eviction if they insist on harassing, but HDB senior management refused to take any action against UUH. Whenever the harassment starts, I have to email HBO, and usually, not all the time, it will stop for a while and then start again. They refuse to resolve this situation, which even HBO staff says is very easy to resolve, but only if management gives approval. Management is more concerned with being addressed respectfully rather than resolving the issue.

When sending emails, initially I was polite, but I lost respect for them when they couldn’t be bothered to resolve this extremely simple issue. HBO staff told me to address senior management respectfully because they were petty and their egos were the problem but stopped when I asked how they would react if this happened to them. HBO staff nicknamed the senior management “the untouchables” because they would abuse their powers and get away with it.

UUH is emboldened by the support of the untouchables and also the RRC (Residents’ Committee Chairman). They take great pleasure knowing that I’m unwell and get extremely, extremely upset by the 24/7 harassment and knowing that there is nothing I can do to remedy this very simple situation.

After 3 years, I decided to harass them. I used a small hammer to hit on their grille gate for 5 days, usually once a day

I did it because it was getting worse and I just wanted it to stop. Those who could help refused. Those who should have helped were helping and supporting the harassers instead.

The third to fifth time I hammered, one of the UUH told me that the RRC (Residents’ Committee Chairman) was going to call the police and arrest me

I thanked him and replied, “Hopefully that will put a stop to his nonsense as well.”

On the fifth day, shortly after he repeated the above, the police came to talk to me. They mentioned that it was illegal to hammer on UUH’s gate. I agreed and mentioned I had no choice and why was it that RRC calls them and they come immediately, but when I call, they don’t. I also mentioned I understood it was illegal to hammer their gate, but why has no effort whatsoever been made to stop the 3 years and still ongoing harassment? No reply.

Questions:

1. Why are the useless untouchables allowed to get away with their abuse of power – I’m guessing high salaries and nothing much to do.

They are so convinced of their “untouchable” status that they flaunt/abuse their powers openly.

2. What is the point of causing this situation?

3. How many are involved?

I’m told quite a few. Regarding the untouchables, it’s a “I scratch your back, you scratch mine” kind of situation.

Nasty people will never be happy, no matter how hard they pretend to be happy, especially when at the expense of others.

4. For how much longer will those bullies and cowards, aka untouchables and their supporters, be permitted to wreck lives?

How many other lives have they wrecked without their victims being aware, or maybe they are aware but can do nothing about it.

5. Will they be allowed to take revenge because I want peace and I know they can do it easily?

Mediation –

Mediation was first suggested in 2023. I agreed but UUH did not. March 2025 mediation was once again suggested. UUH agreed without hesitation but I did not. Why would I agree to mediation when UUH is supported by RRC and the others?

They are upset I did not agree to mediation because they planned to humiliate me to ensure I don’t complain about any of them. They were all ready for a fight that they could come back and boast about. RRC, UUH and the others were sore that I didn’t give them the chance to put their well-thought-out, idiotic plan into action.

Upcoming general elections on 3 May 2025 –

They didn’t factor in the general elections and are now attempting to pretend things are good.

Once the election date was announced, UUH were advised to be quiet till after the election, when they’d be able to go back to their 24/7 stupidity. UUH were 100% quiet for about 4 days, and then the noise level gradually kept going up.

Today is 28 April and the past few days it has been getting worse, especially the past 2 days.

Seems that they are frustrated with being told to show some restraint for only a short period of time. They are back to their nonsense. I’d like to know who has the integrity to do the right thing.

There must be someone with integrity. I’d also like to know why this idiotic situation has been purposely left unresolved for so long. I’ve contacted various government agencies, but for whatever reason, I’m not aided as I should be.

The government promotes mental health. Is that for everyone else but people like me, who have no untouchables who abuse their power to support us, so we have no choice but to just hope that someone with integrity will rescue us? The manifesto of the current government for the upcoming general election gives me hope because it states that “We will build a society where there is respect for all, everyone is valued and no one is left behind.” I sincerely hope that includes me.

Expert’s Advice:

Misrepresentation and Sale Under False Pretenses

If the previous homeowner and housing agent knowingly withheld critical information about the upper unit’s ongoing disruptive renovations or harassment, this could constitute misrepresentation in the sale process. Under Singapore law, buyers have a right to receive material facts that affect the property’s livability and value. You may have grounds to seek compensation or annulment if proven.

Action: Consult a property lawyer to review the sale documents and correspondence. You could potentially file a claim against the seller or agent for failing to disclose this information.

HDB Renovation Rules and Noise Harassment

HDB regulates renovation work tightly—permits are required, and work hours are restricted to certain times. Continuous 24/7 renovation noises over years almost certainly violate these regulations.

Action: Document all noise incidents (dates, times, recordings if possible) and formally complain in writing to HDB HQ and the Branch Office again, referencing the specific regulations being broken. Ask for enforcement actions such as stop-work orders or penalties.

HDB Branch Office and Senior Management Inaction

It is troubling if senior officials verbally permitted the upper unit to bypass HDB rules. Abuse of discretionary power by public officials is serious and may violate public service codes of conduct.

Action: Consider escalating the complaint to the Public Service Commission or the Singapore Ombudsman’s Office , which investigates complaints against government agencies and officials. You can also seek help from local MPs who have authority to raise your issue with HDB HQ.

Legal Protections Against Harassment

Noise harassment can sometimes fall under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) in Singapore. If the upper unit’s actions amount to harassment or nuisance, you may file a police report or civil claim. However, it can be challenging without official backing.

Action: Get legal advice on initiating a POHA complaint or civil injunction to restrain harassment. This may compel HDB or the police to act.

Your Retaliation and Police Involvement

While understandable, retaliating by hammering on their gate can be legally risky. The police may view this as harassment or vandalism. It is crucial to avoid escalating conflicts physically.

Action: Focus on documented complaints and legal routes. Seek support from a lawyer before engaging in further retaliatory actions.

Mediation and Conflict Resolution

Mediation is often effective in neighbor disputes, but it requires both parties’ willingness. Given your concerns about bias from the RRC and the upper unit’s support network, declining mediation is understandable.

Action: However, consider mediation under neutral oversight or with legal representation to ensure fairness.

Mental Health and Government Support

Chronic harassment can severely impact mental health. Singapore offers support services such as community counseling, and mental health hotlines.

Action: Reach out to organizations like the Institute of Mental Health or social service agencies for support during this stressful time.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.