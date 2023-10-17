Citibank Fires Analyst Who Shared Pasta And Sandwiches With His Partner During Business Trip
American banking giant Citibank has recently won an employment lawsuit after firing a worker who had lied about sharing food and drinks with his partner during a business trip.
Szabolcs Fekete, who worked at the bank for seven years as an analyst, had sued the financial institution for unfair dismissal after being fired last year for gross misconduct.
Citibank has recently won a case against an employee who lied about sharing food and drinks with his partner during a business trip to Amsterdam
Image credits: Mike Mozart (not the actual photo)
The man claimed he had consumed two pasta dishes, two sandwiches, and two coffees by himself during a business trip to Amsterdam that took place between July 3 and 5 last year.
When he returned to London, he filed an expense claim for the consumptions, arguing that their cost didn’t surpass the €100 daily allowance covered by the bank.
However, his superior suspected that someone else had consumed the food and drink in addition to Mr. Fekete.
In an email to his supervisor, the former Citibank employee wrote “I was on the business trip by myself, and I had 2 coffees as they were very small.”
“On that day I skipped breakfast and only had 1 coffee in the morning. For lunch I had 1 sandwich with a drink and 1 coffee in the restaurant, and took another coffee back to the office with me and had the second sandwich in the afternoon which also served as my dinner.”
The worker, senior analyst Szabolcs Fekete, initially claimed that he alone had consumed two pasta dishes, two coffees, and two sandwiches
Image credits: Ron Dollete (not the actual photo)
“All my expenses are within the €100 daily allowance,” he added, before saying that he didn’t have to “justify my eating habits to this extent.”
Mr. Fekete’s senior manager wrote back that the receipt “appears to have two sandwiches, two coffees, and another drink . Are you advising that this was all consumed by you?”
The issue wasn’t whether or not the analyst had exceeded his daily allowance, the bank explained, but that he had disobeyed its expense management policy, which doesn’t allow reimbursement for spousal travel and meals. Additionally, it states that those seeking reimbursement for meals and drinks must be listed.
The bank’s security and investigations services department questioned Mr. Fekete about whether his partner had consumed the pesto pasta or pasta bolognese included in the receipt, which the banker denied.
After confessing the truth, Mr. Fekete sued Citibank for wrongful dismissal
Image credits: Toshiyuki IMAI
Ultimately, the worker admitted that he had eaten out with his partner during the business trip. He also argued that his dishonest emails had been the result of a personal crisis that made him take strong medication following the death of his grandmother.
Given that Citibank still decided to fire Mr. Fekete, the man took the banking giant to court for unfair dismissal or wrongful dismissal.
Judge Illing, who presided over the case, ruled in favor of Citibank, concluding that the dismissal had been fair.
“I have found that this case is not about the sums of money involved. This case is about the filing of the expense claim and the conduct of the claimant thereafter,” the judge said.
“It is significant that the claimant did not make a full and frank disclosure at the first opportunity and that he did not answer questions directly.”
“I am satisfied that even if the expense claim had been filed under a misunderstanding, there was an obligation upon the claimant to own up and rectify the position at the first opportunity.”
CitiBank is a remarkably corrupt company, I don’t advocate sticking it to your bosses (or trying to) but this is a bit like pouring a drop or two of glyphosate in a cocktail for a Monsanto-man. Not right but understandable.
I agree that if it was a first infraction it's a bit of an extreme response, but also the policy exists so lying when you're called on it is not a good idea.
Regardless of if they are right or not. Notice the basic corporate company logic? Spend thousands of pounds on investigating a member of staff spending a few hundred.
Notice the company logic - is this individual lying to us? Can he be trusted to act with honesty? Then answer was he could not be trusted. He lied, and lied again, and then tried to blame it on the company.
A "never do that again" would have been enough.
CitiBank is a remarkably corrupt company, I don’t advocate sticking it to your bosses (or trying to) but this is a bit like pouring a drop or two of glyphosate in a cocktail for a Monsanto-man. Not right but understandable.
I agree that if it was a first infraction it's a bit of an extreme response, but also the policy exists so lying when you're called on it is not a good idea.
Regardless of if they are right or not. Notice the basic corporate company logic? Spend thousands of pounds on investigating a member of staff spending a few hundred.
Notice the company logic - is this individual lying to us? Can he be trusted to act with honesty? Then answer was he could not be trusted. He lied, and lied again, and then tried to blame it on the company.
A "never do that again" would have been enough.