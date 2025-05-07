You’ve probably heard someone say, “You’re just like your mom,” or “You’ve got your dad’s attitude.” Whether it’s our looks, quirks, or how we fold laundry, we pick up more from our parents than we realize. Some traits are hereditary, but others are learned behaviors passed down over time. While we can’t change our DNA, we can choose which patterns we carry forward. That includes recognizing toxic habits and gently letting them go. Growth often begins with awareness, not blame.

For generations, certain phrases have echoed through family homes like background noise. Lines like “I gave birth to you,” or “Because I said so,” might sound familiar. These phrases were often used without malice, but they held power and shaped how many of us felt. The problem? We sometimes repeat them unconsciously to our own kids. But now, more and more parents are starting to reflect, pause, and ask, “Is there a better way to say this?”