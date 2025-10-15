“Can You Guess The Line?”: This ‘Finish The Quote’ Quiz Is Tougher Than You Think

ADVERTISEMENT

Some quotes are so famous you can almost hear them in the speaker’s voice – others, not so much. From Shakespeare’s wisdom to Shrek’s sass, this quiz mixes pop culture with history, literature, and everything in between. Can you complete these iconic lines word for word, or will you blank out mid-sentence?

Let’s find out if you’re a quote connoisseur or if it’s time for a re-watch (or reread)!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: