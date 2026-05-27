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“Would A College Still Accept You Today?”: Define 24 SAT-Level Vocabulary Words To Find Out
Quixotic vocabulary word featured in college SAT-level trivia for testing acceptance and language skills.
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“Would A College Still Accept You Today?”: Define 24 SAT-Level Vocabulary Words To Find Out

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Many people just absolutely hate “big words.” Why say “Loquacious” when “talkative” does the trick? Well, advanced vocabulary is actually intrinsic to effective communication. High-level language helps us consolidate complex ideas, emphasize key points, and avoid contrary arguments.

In this ultimate vocabulary quiz, you will face 24 SAT-level words and definitions to match to their correct meanings. We have thrown fill-in-the-blank questions and synonym challenges into the mix to test your verbal reasoning skills to the max. Do you have the language proficiency to reach the perfect score, or will these academic words leave you stumped? Time to prove your skills!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Person studying SAT-level vocabulary words in an open book with a pen in hand

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There were some words I (a German) never heard in English). But for those it helped A LOT to know Latin (and Greek).

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    liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
    LilliVB
    LilliVB
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. I'm Italian, and usually I don't find difficult a quiz with unusual or particular English word because most of them have a Latin root, so they are really similar to my mother tongue

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There were some words I (a German) never heard in English). But for those it helped A LOT to know Latin (and Greek).

    2
    2points
    reply
    liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
    LilliVB
    LilliVB
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. I'm Italian, and usually I don't find difficult a quiz with unusual or particular English word because most of them have a Latin root, so they are really similar to my mother tongue

    2
    2points
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