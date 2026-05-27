“Would A College Still Accept You Today?”: Define 24 SAT-Level Vocabulary Words To Find Out
Many people just absolutely hate “big words.” Why say “Loquacious” when “talkative” does the trick? Well, advanced vocabulary is actually intrinsic to effective communication. High-level language helps us consolidate complex ideas, emphasize key points, and avoid contrary arguments.
In this ultimate vocabulary quiz, you will face 24 SAT-level words and definitions to match to their correct meanings. We have thrown fill-in-the-blank questions and synonym challenges into the mix to test your verbal reasoning skills to the max. Do you have the language proficiency to reach the perfect score, or will these academic words leave you stumped? Time to prove your skills!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: kaboompics
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 24
|
|
|
/ 24
|
There were some words I (a German) never heard in English). But for those it helped A LOT to know Latin (and Greek).
I agree. I'm Italian, and usually I don't find difficult a quiz with unusual or particular English word because most of them have a Latin root, so they are really similar to my mother tongueLoad More Replies...
How many of them do you think were helped by your knowledge of German? I'm sure my English skills improved over the years as I expanded my linguistic range to include French, German, Italian, some Spanish... The more you know, the more you can guess at the things you don't already know.
Many. But since the English language has far more words deriving from Latin than German anyway, the latter alone doesn't help as much as one might think.
There were some words I (a German) never heard in English). But for those it helped A LOT to know Latin (and Greek).
I agree. I'm Italian, and usually I don't find difficult a quiz with unusual or particular English word because most of them have a Latin root, so they are really similar to my mother tongueLoad More Replies...
How many of them do you think were helped by your knowledge of German? I'm sure my English skills improved over the years as I expanded my linguistic range to include French, German, Italian, some Spanish... The more you know, the more you can guess at the things you don't already know.
Many. But since the English language has far more words deriving from Latin than German anyway, the latter alone doesn't help as much as one might think.
29
4