Man Pushes Fiancée To Rethink Their Marriage After He Refuses To Eat Her Hispanic Cooking

Despite the progress and many barriers that people from different races and ethnicities have broken in recent years, some challenges still persist in their lives. Like, for example, dating someone outside their culture. While racial and cultural differences don’t usually threaten their relationships, they are often surprised at how some aspects of their lifestyles differ from each other.

This woman recently shared how she was left in disbelief after discussing ethnic foods with her fiancé. Being Middle Eastern, he refused to eat her Hispanic cooking every day, saying he would eat the meals his mom made instead, which sparked marriage doubts in the woman’s mind.

While differences don’t usually threaten interracial relationships, they can sometimes be very suprising

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

What this woman didn’t expect in her interracial relationship is that her ethnic cooking would become a problem close to marriage

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Initial-Measurement6

17% of all U.S. newlyweds has a spouse of a different race or ethnicity

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

In 2015, the Pew Research Center found that 17% of all U.S. newlyweds had a spouse of a different race or ethnicity. This number has increased five times since 1967, when only 3% of couples were intermarried. This growth can be attributed to shifting societal norms as more people become more accepting of mixed-couple marriages.

The term for marriage, cohabitation, or other relations between people from different racial or ethnic backgrounds is miscegenation. Historically, the relationship between partners of different races or cultures has been seen as controversial and sometimes even illegal. Only in 1967 did the US make such relationships legal during the landmark case Loving v. Virginia. Marrying someone of a different race or ethnicity also later became known as intermarriage.

The overall view of such unions is encouraging, as research has found that interracial relationships aren’t burdened with more problems than those between same-race or same-ethnicity individuals. A study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships claims, according to their findings, that there are no significant differences between interracial and intraracial relationships when it comes to relationship quality, conflict patterns, relationship efficacy, coping style, and attachment.

However, the problems interracial couples face can be slightly different from intraracial ones. They can experience more critical comments from outsiders, while the dissimilarities between their cultures can become a source of tension in the relationship.

“A strong interracial marriage rests on strong beliefs in identities”

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

To make sure that differences in race or ethnicity don’t cause bigger issues between partners, they should lead their relationship with honest and open communication. If they fail to resolve conflicts or talk about the stress they each feel, it can threaten their relationship. Sharing vulnerabilities is key in any relationship, but especially in interracial couples, as their dissimilar backgrounds that shaped their different behaviors and views can pose challenges in understanding each other without much open communication.

For example, if a person of color is dating someone who is white, they might share their experiences of negative stereotypes, discrimination, and racism. For a white person, it might not be easy to imagine what they’re talking about without having gone through it themselves. However, they should still be open, listen attentively, and develop their mutual empathy.

It’s important to discuss any other differences between the couples, such as religion, food, birth control, parenting preferences, grief, finances, sex, extended family relationships, gender roles, communication styles, and traditions, openly and with open minds.

“A strong interracial marriage rests on strong beliefs in your identities. If you’re unsure about your own life or self, try seeking help with your own issues before trying to merge your life with someone else’s. This is generally good advice for anyone entering any type of new relationship or endeavor,” said marriage consultant Sheri Stritof.

The readers sensed bad vibes from this relationship

