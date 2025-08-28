Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Groom Pulls The Plug On Sis Attending Wedding After She Bodyshames Fiancée, Fam Blames The Bride
Woman crying while man comforts her, illustrating family drama involving groom pulling the plug on sister attending wedding.
Entitled People, Relationships

Groom Pulls The Plug On Sis Attending Wedding After She Bodyshames Fiancée, Fam Blames The Bride

Everyone has insecurities, maybe about their body, their looks, or even their capabilities. Even if the person has done a lot of self-work to deal with those negative feelings about themselves, it might still hurt if other people point out those qualities.  

This is what a woman faced from her sister-in-law, who would always fat-shame her. The in-law kept putting her down for her weight, even at her wedding dress trial. Eventually, the poster’s fiancé found out about his sister’s behavior and uninvited her from their wedding.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Every bride deserves to feel special while trying on wedding dresses, and for that, they need a supportive group of people by their side

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she had been with her partner for five years, and that his family liked her, but only his sister seemed to have a problem

    The sister-in-law always insulted the woman for her weight, but the poster never told her partner about that, as she didn’t want to cause problems between them

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    It’s only when the sister-in-law insulted the woman at her wedding dress trial that the poster broke down, and her fiancé got to know everything

    Image credits:

    The man decided to uninvite his sister from the wedding, but his family got angry at his fiancée, claiming that she was tearing them apart

    When the poster met her partner’s family, she got along well with them. They seemed to like her and took to her easily. The only person who kept having any issues with her was her future sister-in-law. The woman kept commenting on her weight and looks, which made the OP feel extremely hurt.

    Sometimes people body-shame others because they might be dealing with their own insecurities and want to deflect attention from themselves. Other times, it might be comments said in a joking manner or as a precaution without realizing the negative effect it may have on the other person.

    It seems like the sister-in-law was only out to hurt the woman’s feelings and definitely didn’t have her best interests at heart. Instead of telling her partner about his sister’s comments, the OP decided to just ignore the behavior. She felt that by telling him about what was going on, it might cause a rift between him and his sibling.

    Although it might be scary to tell one’s partner about the difficulty you are having with their family, it’s important to have this conversation early. Instead of pointing fingers or insulting anyone, it’s essential to share how their actions are making you feel. The support from one’s spouse can make all the difference in such a situation. 

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster had invited her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and her mom to her wedding dress trial. What she didn’t realize was that her fiancé’s sister would use that opportunity to bad-mouth her. The rude woman kept ranting about the poster’s low standards, which made her feel bad about her dress and body. 

    Dealing with mean relatives can be a difficult thing to do. This kind of conflict might pit people against each other, which is why it’s important to handle the matter with tact. It’s important to confront them about their actions and set clear boundaries, while explaining how you have been hurt. Although this might not change their behavior, it will help them face the consequences of their actions.

    Luckily, the poster’s fiancé decided to stand up for her as soon as he got to know about his sister’s behavior. He decided to uninvite his sibling and explained that a wedding was supposed to be a celebration of love between the bridal couple and that nothing should come in the way of their happiness.

    The man’s actions angered his family, because they probably never expected him to take his partner’s side. His mom got mad at his fiancée and even insulted her. Hopefully, the bride- and groom-to-be don’t take this to heart and stay firm in their decision to let the rude woman face her mistakes.

    Do you think the man did the right thing by uninviting his sister? Let us know your thoughts below.

    Folks were glad that the poster’s husband took her side, and they were angered by the sister-in-law’s behavior

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
