1k+views
43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community
Have you ever met someone who just… couldn’t do the most basic thing? Like boil water. Or read a map. Or properly use a turn signal?
It’s wild how some fundamental life skills—things you’d think everyone would know—aren’t actually that common. Whether it's sewing on a button, managing money, or just being able to listen without interrupting, the gap can be surprisingly wide.
Curious (and maybe a little concerned), I asked the Bored Panda community: What’s one basic skill everyone should have… but many clearly don’t? The answers are eye-opening, hilarious, and a little too relatable.
Got one of your own? Drop it in the comments—I’m all ears!
This post may include affiliate links.
How to budget and save money.
True that. Learned budget making at over 30. Zero debt now, because your money is the one with no extra cost. Yes we needed to go low budget to pay our debts but it's so worth it
Cognitive empathy and critical thinking.
The ability to swim.
Seems to be a lost art, and honestly, I can’t remember the last time I did it, but everyone should be able to sew on a button.
Yes! Not everyone can afford their own tailor or seamstress.
Patience and compassion. For pete's sake, slow down on the road. Stop shoving and respect the queue/line. Wait for someone to be out of your way before you decide to push through. Stop shouting at others for existing. You're likely just as much in the way of someone as someone is in the way of you.
The ability to apologize, mean it and amend one's behaviors and words accordingly in the future.
Listening skills.
One basic skill everyone should have: knowing the difference between the words "your" and "you're", and between "their", "there", and "they're" and using them correctly when writing, especially when posting on social media. Incorrect usage indicates the poster is at least partially illiterate; credibility comes into question. I'm not a language expert, just an average U.S. person who received average U.S. public schooling, and that was sufficient for me to achieve a mastery of grammar and spelling, without even making a concerted effort to do so. Perhaps it just came as natural to me? I sure don't feel like I'm exceptional.
Some times I will make a mistake with these words. It doesn't mean I don't know the difference, my brain is just working too fast, and I overlook it. I always proof read though, and I usually catch it. I can totally get past this though as long as the person is at least attempting to use punctuation where a paragraph isn't one long sentence.
Ignoring social media, especially the fake world of insta and the absurd platform TikTok. Nothing good will ever come of it, as the last years have shown us. Younger people have lost the ability to be truly social, thinking a filtered and faked platform can somehow replace interaction with real beings.
Rational thought and critical thinking.
There's a word for this.... edyoo-something. Give me a moment to look it up.
How to do basic research and to distinguish legitimate sources of information from bad ones. How to sort out facts from propaganda.
I agree, but what with propaganda, AI, groupthink, and media bias, how do we ever get to see all sides of an argument? I never forget the 'scientific' reports from the 50's and 60's that blamed obesity on fats in foods; turns out the reports and research was done by scientists who were paid well ... by the sugar industry. So again, how can we possibly know what sources are legitimate?
Oh and I will add one more 'common sense'......such a lack of it these days.
“Common sense” is a flower that does not grow in everyone’s garden
First aid. Those first minutes can save a life!
How to be kind.
As Nick Lowe would say, “You've gotta be cruel to be kind in the right measure. Cruel to be kind, it's a very good sign.”
Basic understanding of money management plus how to cook simple dishes.
It makes absolutely no sense that a teenager, much less a young adult, doesn't even know how to properly fry an egg, bake a cake from a mix, or toss a decent salad.
Basic automotive maintenance:
How to check your fluids, change a tire, etc. ...
This! Boys and girls should have at least a basic understanding of car maintenance. My dad made sure all of his daughters could at least put on a spare to get to a safe place. Sure, strangers are often very kind and helpful, but a young person on the highway at night is just a sitting duck.
Learn to repair simple things. Whether it's clothing or things around the house. Learn to use tools.
A gasket to replace in a toilet tank is maybe $6.00 as oppose to calling a plumber wondering why your toilet won't flush or keeps running.
Here YouTube is your friend. Changed the leaky fridge insulation with an actual help video from the fridge company
Know when to speak and when to shut up.
Cooking. Swimming. Basic blade safety and maintenance. Basic first aid.
How to use a checking account. When I was a bank teller, I was kinda horrified by the amount of customers who had no idea how basic checking worked. They had no idea how to balance their checkbook. This was especially true of recent high school graduates. We always took the time to educate them. Just wondered why their parents never did. Actually had more than one customer who said, "I can't be out of money. I still have checks left."
Politeness and an understanding of grammar and spelling...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Grammer cops are the scourge of the earth !! in professional letters yes it’s needed obviously! But on a text app f right off lol
The basic skill of respecting other people. Not deferring, or agreeing, or bending the knee, just basic human respect. If you don't like or agree with their choices (like clothing, and religion), or non-choices (like race and sexual orientation/gender identity), then try either shutting up and letting them be, or trying to understand them, or maybe moving on to topics you do agree on? Hmm? Basic respect for other human beings?
If you don't respect people's very basic right to exist, then you broke the respect rule and I won't respect you either. Someone disagrees with my views on anything else? Let's debate like it's the 90s :)
Saying no.
The ability to see flaws in themselves and be willing to try to change them to become a better person.
I like this one. Do be sure and consider not everyone agrees on what is and is not a flaw, however.
Patience. How to wait instead of "getting it all right now." Recognizing that wanting and needing are not the same. Working toward your goals.
Also sometimes you don't understand something straight away (theoretical physics). Give it and yourself time (life)
How to build, light and control a campfire.
Raise your hand if you think you can do it on the first try! Not me. With luck maybe, but probably the third campfire would have everything right to work
Swimming.
basic "can swim something like 50m" is good "can float" is even better
Computer basics. Even in a smartphone. As in here are your programs: how to make folders, how to delete things. The basics.
Sewing. So many people are surprised when I say I know how to sew. And that I do my own (minor) car maintenance. Basic spelling and grammar seem to be lost. Can't stand it when people write out "would of" "could of" etc. when it's really "would've" "could've" (would have, could have) also a lot of people write etcetera as "ect"... this all seems like elementary school knowledge, or at least it was when I was a kid.
Reading and writing. Yes, you have them, but how's your skill in writing well with minimum mistakes in grammar and spelling? You read but how is your reading comprehension? Can you tell me what you read a day later?
Basic math. I know it's a lost art by now with everyone using cards or apps, but knowing math helps when budgeting. Do know what's in your account and what you can spend? If you do use cash, are you sure you're getting the correct change back? Wanna thank my dad for that lesson.
Basic manners.
How to Think.
A good second would be how to speak.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Critical of non native English is he?
Cooking. Also, "changing:" -Men: changing a diaper; Women: changing a tire.
All three should be on the skill list for everyone regardless of gender
Reading cursive.
Writing cursive. It's not just words on paper. It reflects your personality, your level of security and confidence, and it is uniquely yours. It can be a thing of beauty or it can identify a criminal. It reflects dignity or lack thereof.
As a shift manager in a factory, I just wish all people had the skill to do their job proactively.
Grammar, spelling, punctuation, and capitalization.
Agree. Everyone should learn to speak proper like what I do.
From Robert A. Heinlein: “A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.” I think *maybe* I can manage about 17 of those. Many of them badly, but still...
Basic manners and politeness, like letting people get out of an elevator first, greeting people, etc.
Balance a checkbook.
Maybe a better way to put it would be, “Keep track of how much money you’ve spent.”
Lefty loosey, Righty tighty.
Accepting that if people warn you for something (wrong boyfriend, spending to much, drinking to much), you will end up loosing those people if you don't change that behavour.
Living of the money you have instead of the money you want.
I made it through having all of the skills named except for two: butchering a hog and balancing a checkbook (because I don't use checks or a checkbook).
Sorry, I thought I was commenting! Here is my actual list addition: The ability to set and keep a boundary.
Being on time for something. Better yet, being *early* for something. I shudder to think how much of my life I've wasted just hanging around somewhere waiting on other people showing up for something.
Being on time for something. Better yet, being *early* for something. I shudder to think how much of my life I've wasted just hanging around somewhere waiting on other people showing up for something.