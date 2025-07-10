Have you ever met someone who just… couldn’t do the most basic thing? Like boil water. Or read a map. Or properly use a turn signal?

It’s wild how some fundamental life skills—things you’d think everyone would know—aren’t actually that common. Whether it's sewing on a button, managing money, or just being able to listen without interrupting, the gap can be surprisingly wide.

Curious (and maybe a little concerned), I asked the Bored Panda community: What’s one basic skill everyone should have… but many clearly don’t? The answers are eye-opening, hilarious, and a little too relatable.

Got one of your own? Drop it in the comments—I’m all ears!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community How to budget and save money.

Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
User avatar Xaqualyn
Add photo comments
POST
mireetta avatar
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True that. Learned budget making at over 30. Zero debt now, because your money is the one with no extra cost. Yes we needed to go low budget to pay our debts but it's so worth it

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Cognitive empathy and critical thinking.

    Toru Wa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    User avatar E Henry Todd
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community The ability to swim.

    Haley Phelps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    User avatar martin734
    Add photo comments
    POST
    madmanmanny2021 avatar
    Manny
    Manny
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That should almost be mandatory for every one who has a kid

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Seems to be a lost art, and honestly, I can’t remember the last time I did it, but everyone should be able to sew on a button.

    Ksenia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    User avatar BarBeeGirl
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Patience and compassion. For pete's sake, slow down on the road. Stop shoving and respect the queue/line. Wait for someone to be out of your way before you decide to push through. Stop shouting at others for existing. You're likely just as much in the way of someone as someone is in the way of you.

    Gabriella Clare Marino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    User avatar StrangeOne
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community The ability to apologize, mean it and amend one's behaviors and words accordingly in the future.

    mark tulin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    User avatar HardBoiledBlonde
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Listening skills.

    GN Group Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar AuspiciousTree283
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community One basic skill everyone should have: knowing the difference between the words "your" and "you're", and between "their", "there", and "they're" and using them correctly when writing, especially when posting on social media. Incorrect usage indicates the poster is at least partially illiterate; credibility comes into question. I'm not a language expert, just an average U.S. person who received average U.S. public schooling, and that was sufficient for me to achieve a mastery of grammar and spelling, without even making a concerted effort to do so. Perhaps it just came as natural to me? I sure don't feel like I'm exceptional.

    Element5 Digital Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar QuincyForrest
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sknutz avatar
    featherytoad
    featherytoad
    Community Member
    5 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some times I will make a mistake with these words. It doesn't mean I don't know the difference, my brain is just working too fast, and I overlook it. I always proof read though, and I usually catch it. I can totally get past this though as long as the person is at least attempting to use punctuation where a paragraph isn't one long sentence.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Ignoring social media, especially the fake world of insta and the absurd platform TikTok. Nothing good will ever come of it, as the last years have shown us. Younger people have lost the ability to be truly social, thinking a filtered and faked platform can somehow replace interaction with real beings.

    Mariia Shalabaieva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar TCW Sam Vimes
    Add photo comments
    POST
    doritsadiku avatar
    doredde
    doredde
    Community Member
    3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting thought. Especially when using a social network platform for expressing it.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Rational thought and critical thinking.

    Bermix Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar Bill Swallow
    Add photo comments
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a word for this.... edyoo-something. Give me a moment to look it up.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community How to do basic research and to distinguish legitimate sources of information from bad ones. How to sort out facts from propaganda.

    visuals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar John Dilligaf
    Add photo comments
    POST
    harrygondalf avatar
    Harry Gondalf
    Harry Gondalf
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree, but what with propaganda, AI, groupthink, and media bias, how do we ever get to see all sides of an argument? I never forget the 'scientific' reports from the 50's and 60's that blamed obesity on fats in foods; turns out the reports and research was done by scientists who were paid well ... by the sugar industry. So again, how can we possibly know what sources are legitimate?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Oh and I will add one more 'common sense'......such a lack of it these days.

    Andreas Fickl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    User avatar Beanz' Mum
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community First aid. Those first minutes can save a life!

    Michel E Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    User avatar MoMcB
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community How to be kind.

    Tom Parsons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar Kusotare
    Add photo comments
    POST
    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As Nick Lowe would say, “You've gotta be cruel to be kind in the right measure. Cruel to be kind, it's a very good sign.”

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Basic understanding of money management plus how to cook simple dishes.

    Alexander Mils Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar WordWeaver
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It makes absolutely no sense that a teenager, much less a young adult, doesn't even know how to properly fry an egg, bake a cake from a mix, or toss a decent salad.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Basic automotive maintenance:
    How to check your fluids, change a tire, etc. ...

    CHUTTERSNAP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar Benjamin Brogan
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ericahales avatar
    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This! Boys and girls should have at least a basic understanding of car maintenance. My dad made sure all of his daughters could at least put on a spare to get to a safe place. Sure, strangers are often very kind and helpful, but a young person on the highway at night is just a sitting duck.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Learn to repair simple things. Whether it's clothing or things around the house. Learn to use tools.
    A gasket to replace in a toilet tank is maybe $6.00 as oppose to calling a plumber wondering why your toilet won't flush or keeps running.

    Theme Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar Dog Mom to Zoe
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here YouTube is your friend. Changed the leaky fridge insulation with an actual help video from the fridge company

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Know when to speak and when to shut up.

    Marek Studzinski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    User avatar Geoff Pearce
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Cooking. Swimming. Basic blade safety and maintenance. Basic first aid.

    Annie Spratt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Inservio Smurf
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community How to use a checking account. When I was a bank teller, I was kinda horrified by the amount of customers who had no idea how basic checking worked. They had no idea how to balance their checkbook. This was especially true of recent high school graduates. We always took the time to educate them. Just wondered why their parents never did. Actually had more than one customer who said, "I can't be out of money. I still have checks left."

    Money Knack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Kim Shannon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    madmanmanny2021 avatar
    Manny
    Manny
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything is online now. They can digitally balance their account now.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Politeness and an understanding of grammar and spelling...

    Brett Jordan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Beanz' Mum
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    4 days ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Grammer cops are the scourge of the earth !! in professional letters yes it’s needed obviously! But on a text app f right off lol

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community The basic skill of respecting other people. Not deferring, or agreeing, or bending the knee, just basic human respect. If you don't like or agree with their choices (like clothing, and religion), or non-choices (like race and sexual orientation/gender identity), then try either shutting up and letting them be, or trying to understand them, or maybe moving on to topics you do agree on? Hmm? Basic respect for other human beings?

    Domo . Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Wednesday
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't respect people's very basic right to exist, then you broke the respect rule and I won't respect you either. Someone disagrees with my views on anything else? Let's debate like it's the 90s :)

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Saying no.

    Zan Lazarevic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar sturmwesen
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community The ability to see flaws in themselves and be willing to try to change them to become a better person.

    Milada Vigerova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Fluffbug
    Add photo comments
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this one. Do be sure and consider not everyone agrees on what is and is not a flaw, however.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Patience. How to wait instead of "getting it all right now." Recognizing that wanting and needing are not the same. Working toward your goals.

    Iva Rajović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Stephanie Did It
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also sometimes you don't understand something straight away (theoretical physics). Give it and yourself time (life)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community How to build, light and control a campfire.

    Matt Whitacre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar geezeronthehill
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Raise your hand if you think you can do it on the first try! Not me. With luck maybe, but probably the third campfire would have everything right to work

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Swimming.

    David Boca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Denise B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    basic "can swim something like 50m" is good "can float" is even better

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Computer basics. Even in a smartphone. As in here are your programs: how to make folders, how to delete things. The basics.

    Christin Hume Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Remi (He/Him)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Sewing. So many people are surprised when I say I know how to sew. And that I do my own (minor) car maintenance. Basic spelling and grammar seem to be lost. Can't stand it when people write out "would of" "could of" etc. when it's really "would've" "could've" (would have, could have) also a lot of people write etcetera as "ect"... this all seems like elementary school knowledge, or at least it was when I was a kid.

    Kelly Sikkema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Sara Frazer
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That trick of wrapping the thread around the button between it and the clothing

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    43 Common-Sense Skills That Aren’t So Common, According To The Bored Panda Community Reading and writing. Yes, you have them, but how's your skill in writing well with minimum mistakes in grammar and spelling? You read but how is your reading comprehension? Can you tell me what you read a day later?

    Brad Neathery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Salma Hernández
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Basic math. I know it's a lost art by now with everyone using cards or apps, but knowing math helps when budgeting. Do know what's in your account and what you can spend? If you do use cash, are you sure you're getting the correct change back? Wanna thank my dad for that lesson.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar
    Verfin22
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Basic manners.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Keith Lancaster
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    How to Think.
    A good second would be how to speak.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Jane Alexander
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Cooking. Also, "changing:" -Men: changing a diaper; Women: changing a tire.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Harry Gondalf
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All three should be on the skill list for everyone regardless of gender

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Reading cursive.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar anacan
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Writing cursive. It's not just words on paper. It reflects your personality, your level of security and confidence, and it is uniquely yours. It can be a thing of beauty or it can identify a criminal. It reflects dignity or lack thereof.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    As a shift manager in a factory, I just wish all people had the skill to do their job proactively.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mint Sauce
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Grammar, spelling, punctuation, and capitalization.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Al Gehbruh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    From Robert A. Heinlein: “A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.” I think *maybe* I can manage about 17 of those. Many of them badly, but still...

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Bill Swallow
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Basic manners and politeness, like letting people get out of an elevator first, greeting people, etc.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mreoww
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Balance a checkbook.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Erica Brownrigg
    Add photo comments
    POST
    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe a better way to put it would be, “Keep track of how much money you’ve spent.”

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Lefty loosey, Righty tighty.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Vermonta
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Accepting that if people warn you for something (wrong boyfriend, spending to much, drinking to much), you will end up loosing those people if you don't change that behavour.

    Living of the money you have instead of the money you want.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Liesbethblogt
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    I made it through having all of the skills named except for two: butchering a hog and balancing a checkbook (because I don't use checks or a checkbook).

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Mimi M
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M (Submission author)
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    3 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, I thought I was commenting! Here is my actual list addition: The ability to set and keep a boundary.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!