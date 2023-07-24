Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Furious After Fiancé Said He’d “Kick Her Out” For Letting Niece And Nephew Live With Them
33points
Parenting, Relationships

Woman Furious After Fiancé Said He’d “Kick Her Out” For Letting Niece And Nephew Live With Them

Ignas Vieversys and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Being on the same page when it comes to anything from politics to life goals, from finances to intimacy is crucial for making your relationship work. The same, however, applies to having children. And if there’s a sudden change of heart in this department, it can be a cause for some serious turbulence.

As u/aita-frazzledfiance shared in his story, everything matched except for one significant event: the fiancée’s perspective on becoming a mother shifted after a tragic accident that left her niece and nephew orphaned. Not wanting to be a heartless monster for refusing to take in the grieving kids under his roof but also not wanting his life changed because of the sudden turn of events, the author, feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place, turned to the Am I The [Jerk] community for additional perspective on the matter.

After an unexpected turn of events, a person had to choose between becoming a parent against his will or sabotaging his current relationship

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image source: aita-frazzledfiance

The OP gave extra details in the comments

Most people thought that no one should be judged for doing something what’s in their best interest

Some, meanwhile, sided with the OP for standing his ground

However, some people didn’t shy away from pointing out how apathetic his decision is

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Wanderwoman
Wanderwoman
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And once again someone confuses "Is it my right/my job" with AITA. It is your perfect right to back out of that situation, it is not your job to raise those kids. But offering absolutely zero support or empathy towards someone in need, especially someone you claim to care about, especially if they have not brought that situation upon themselves, does generally mean you are quite an AH, no matter what the specific situation is.

2
2points
reply
Zakaar Bovus
Zakaar Bovus
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were his fiancee I'd leave no matter what now. He's shown a complete lack of empathy and it would make me worry about what would happen of I contracted a terminal illness. Would he just leave cause it's inconvenient for him?

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Wanderwoman
Wanderwoman
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And once again someone confuses "Is it my right/my job" with AITA. It is your perfect right to back out of that situation, it is not your job to raise those kids. But offering absolutely zero support or empathy towards someone in need, especially someone you claim to care about, especially if they have not brought that situation upon themselves, does generally mean you are quite an AH, no matter what the specific situation is.

2
2points
reply
Zakaar Bovus
Zakaar Bovus
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were his fiancee I'd leave no matter what now. He's shown a complete lack of empathy and it would make me worry about what would happen of I contracted a terminal illness. Would he just leave cause it's inconvenient for him?

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda