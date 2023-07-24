Woman Furious After Fiancé Said He’d “Kick Her Out” For Letting Niece And Nephew Live With Them
Being on the same page when it comes to anything from politics to life goals, from finances to intimacy is crucial for making your relationship work. The same, however, applies to having children. And if there’s a sudden change of heart in this department, it can be a cause for some serious turbulence.
As u/aita-frazzledfiance shared in his story, everything matched except for one significant event: the fiancée’s perspective on becoming a mother shifted after a tragic accident that left her niece and nephew orphaned. Not wanting to be a heartless monster for refusing to take in the grieving kids under his roof but also not wanting his life changed because of the sudden turn of events, the author, feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place, turned to the Am I The [Jerk] community for additional perspective on the matter.
After an unexpected turn of events, a person had to choose between becoming a parent against his will or sabotaging his current relationship
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Image source: aita-frazzledfiance
And once again someone confuses "Is it my right/my job" with AITA. It is your perfect right to back out of that situation, it is not your job to raise those kids. But offering absolutely zero support or empathy towards someone in need, especially someone you claim to care about, especially if they have not brought that situation upon themselves, does generally mean you are quite an AH, no matter what the specific situation is.
If I were his fiancee I'd leave no matter what now. He's shown a complete lack of empathy and it would make me worry about what would happen of I contracted a terminal illness. Would he just leave cause it's inconvenient for him?
Also the other way round. You get what you give, I'd probably remember this situation in his time of need too. And if both are only in for better, and not in for worse, you might just as well call it off. Cause without being pessimistic, within a whole lifetime there WILL be worse parts.
