Future MIL Keeps Scheduling Family Events On Days Lady Is Working, She Just Stops Attending
Woman in medical scrubs using stethoscope on dog, representing future MIL scheduling family events on working days concept
Family, Relationships

4

22

4

Let’s be real: while getting engaged to the love of your life is one of the best things you can do, it comes with future in-laws you might not always see eye-to-eye with. This can lead to some, how should we put it, less-than-ideal situations.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her future mother-in-law kept planning family events for her working weekends. Now she’s wondering if telling her fiancé she won’t be going to them anymore makes her a jerk.

More info: Reddit

    As much as you love your partner, getting on with their parents might not always be the easiest thing to do

    Veterinarian in teal scrubs using stethoscope on small dog during a pet checkup in a clinic setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman’s future mother-in-law kept planning important family events on the weekends she would be working, despite knowing her hectic work schedule

    Text excerpt about future MIL scheduling family events while lady is working, explaining her decision to stop attending family gatherings.

    Vet tech discusses difficult work schedule as future MIL keeps scheduling family events on her work days.

    Text excerpt about future MIL scheduling family events on days the lady is working, causing her to stop attending them.

    Person scheduling family events on laptop calendar, balancing work commitments and personal plans at a desk workspace.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman thought it was a coincidence, but when another yet event was planned, her future mother-in-law told her fiancé she guessed work just came first for some people

    Text excerpt describing family events being scheduled on workdays by future MIL, causing her to stop attending.

    Text excerpt describing a future MIL scheduling family events on days the lady is working, causing her to stop attending.

    Text excerpt discussing future MIL scheduling family events on days woman is working and her decision to stop attending.

    Text excerpt showing frustration with future MIL scheduling family events conflicting with working days.

    Family gathered at an outdoor meal with future MIL scheduling events conflicting with lady’s work days causing tension.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Annoyed that this was happening yet again, the woman put her foot down and told her fiancé she wouldn’t be rearranging her life to suit his mom’s whims anymore

    Text excerpt highlighting future MIL scheduling family events on days lady is working, creating conflict in family plans.

    Text excerpt discussing future MIL scheduling family events on lady’s workdays, causing attendance issues.

    Text from a person questioning their paranoia about a future MIL scheduling family events on days the lady is working.

    Text image showing the phrase AITA for putting my foot down, relating to Future MIL scheduling family events on lady’s work days.

    Image credits:

    Her fiancé told her she was being dramatic and that his mom didn’t mean anything by it, so now she’s turned to netizens to ask if refusing to go to these events makes her a jerk

    The original poster (OP,) a vet tech from Adelaide, says her future mother-in-law has perfected the art of weaponized scheduling. For nearly six months, every “important family event” mysteriously lands on the exact weekends she works, despite her fiancé sending his mom her roster. 

    Birthday dinners, engagement parties, anniversaries; each one somehow planned precisely when OP was stuck on shift. The final straw came when her fiancé’s mom organized an early Christmas lunch on yet another work weekend, shrugging that invites were already sent. For OP, the pattern feels impossible to ignore, especially because the retired future mother-in-law could choose literally any other day.

    Her fiancé insists his mom “doesn’t mean anything by it” and has urged her to swap more shifts, but she’s stretched thin. Weekend rates keep their wedding fund alive, and her coworkers are tired of covering for her. She’s reached a breaking point and has refused to keep rearranging her life to accommodate someone who won’t compromise.

    Now she’s wondering if putting her foot down makes her the villain or simply someone tired of being sidelined. To OP, the pattern looks intentional; to her fiancé, it’s a harmless coincidence. With her wedding looming and tension rising, she’s now turned to netizens to ask if sticking to her boundaries would make her a jerk.

    Middle-aged man and woman discussing notes at a table, illustrating future MIL scheduling family events on workdays.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To be honest, it does seem like her future mother-in-law has ulterior motives. Why else would she insist on messing with her schedule? It doesn’t exactly bode well for their future together. So, what’s up with mothers becoming mothers-in-law? And what can OP do to build a better relationship with hers? We went digging for answers.

    According to author Laura Hill, there’s an emotional shift, also known as the mother-in-law shift, where you go from being a mom to a mother-in-law. When your son or daughter marries, you don’t stop being their mother, but your role starts to evolve. Hill says that’s healthy and normal but can also start to feel like a bit of rejection, or loss. Perhaps that’s what OP’s fiancé’s mom is starting to go through? 

    The folks over at Calm explain that few relationships are trickier than the one you have with your mother-in-law. In many instances, it can feel like crossing an emotional tightrope. It’s not always because someone is doing anything wrong, it can just be tough to become part of a family with decades of deeply established family roles.

    If you’re not in a great place with your mother-in-law, that’s okay. Aim for neutrality if things are currently less-than-ideal. Other useful tips to create a better relationship include finding a little common ground, letting your partner take the wheel sometimes, and managing her expectations. 

    Considering OP is about to seal the deal with her fiancé, now would probably be the best time to start gently bonding with his mom. After all, they’re about to become family, and that’s what matters most. What’s your take? Do you think OP is being paranoid, or is the old woman out of line? Drop your thoughts in the comments! 

    In the comments, readers agreed that the woman was not being a jerk and said her future husband needs to grow a spine before the wedding or there’d just be more drama

    Comment discussing future MIL scheduling family events on days the lady is working and relationship concerns.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a future MIL scheduling family events on days the lady is working.

    Screenshot of a comment about future MIL scheduling family events on days the lady is working and her response.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing future MIL scheduling family events conflicting with the lady’s work schedule.

    Text comment discussing future MIL scheduling family events during working days and the need for fiancé support.

    Text post discussing future MIL scheduling family events on days the lady is working, causing tension in the relationship.

    Comment suggesting creating a fake work roster to handle future MIL scheduling family events on the lady’s workdays and skipping attendance.

    Text post discussing future MIL scheduling family events on days lady is working, causing her to stop attending.

    Screenshot of a text post discussing a future MIL scheduling family events on days a lady is working, causing her to stop attending.

    Comment discussing future MIL scheduling family events on lady's work days and advice on handling power games.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing future MIL scheduling family events on days lady is working and suggestion to send opposite shifts.

    Comment discussing future MIL scheduling family events on working days, causing fiancee to stop attending.

    Family

    22

    4

    22

    4

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems like a win/win to me, get the weekend salary and miss the events.

    7
    7points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? More money + less drama!

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Avoid these events for a few months. That will give "Lorraine" plenty of time to work her voodoo on Marcus and convince him that you don't want to be part of the family. Then he can break off the engagement and you will be free of one inconsiderate/undermining future mother-in-law, one namby-pamby momma's boy fiance, and a lot of unnecessary drama.

    2
    2points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely OP has a Marcus problem + a future-MIL problem. Hope OP dumps both of them. OP, *this* will be the rest of your life if you marry this mamma's boy. Wonder if future-MIL *already* had picked out a woman for Marcus + that woman is amenable to F-MIL running her life? 🤔

    1
    1point
    reply
