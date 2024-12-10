Plenty of people have run into celebrities over their lifetimes. For some, the experience was nice and lovely to remember for a long time, while for others it was the other way around. What these people also like to do is share these experiences online. So, let’s take a look at a few of them and see whether it changes our perception of certain celebs or not.

Avoiding news about celebrities or any other type of famous people online is almost an impossible task. At the same time, depending on where you live, meeting anyone famous in real life is quite a rare occasion that only some people get to experience.

#1 Used to be a Triangle Messenger (bicycle messenger in Pittsburgh) and would deliver scripts to WQED the local broadcast channel. One day Im inside delivering a package and none other than Fred Rodgers walks up and introduces himself, HE introduced himself to ME. Not only that he was very engaging asking questions, a true kind individual. The rub of it about a month later I am back at the studios delivering another package, and Mr Rogers yells across the lobby 'Hey (my name)' Im floored. Here is this guy totally IN the moment, being a human being, he was authentic and truly wishing to engage with me on a personal level. I will never forget the heart that guy had. From what I have been told he was this way 100%. True human.

#2 I met Snoop Dogg and he signed an album I bought from him. He called me “Young Tiger Woods” and then told me that he would see me at top. Said he would be there waiting for me. As a musician I was over the moon.



and yes, he smelled like straight GAS.

#3 My first job was working for Steve Irwin at his zoo. Got to meet him many times before he died



Many people want to become famous. Being admired by strangers, not having to “win over” every single person you meet, because they already know (and possibly like) you, getting other benefits like wealth… The list of what is so good about fame is a long one. Also, the fame itself comes in different shapes and sizes. A person might be known in their local community, in their country, or internationally. The reasons why they are famous can be various too – from doing good deeds, being an entertainer, a criminal or anything else. Yes, even criminals, since, as Nadine DeCero put it, sometimes we like to make the wrong people famous.

#4 Johnny Cash. He was mountainous...dignified...genuinely humble.



Didn't hurt that I got to meet Waylon Jennings, June Carter Cash, and Jesse Colter at the same time.



Ed: June had mesmerizingly beautiful eyes.

#5 I got to meet Danny DeVito, I have no more need for other "celebrities".

#6 I screwed up Ron Howard’s lunch order one time. Him and his family were golfing and I worked in the golf club bar and they came in for a quick bite to eat. Not a single thing went right but they were all extremely nice and understanding. 10/10 would embarrass myself in front of them again.

While for many fame looks appealing, it has plenty of downsides too. As we mentioned before, being famous means you’re admired by strangers, but from time to time it goes out of hand. What we mean is that sometimes an obsession with a celebrity can turn into a parasocial relationship. A person might imagine that their bond with a famous person is way more serious than it actually is and they might not even realize that in reality, it is only one-sided – the famous person doesn’t know them. A borderline case might even lead to stalking or violence against the adored person. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I was teaching and took my class to Ellis island and the 9/11 museum. A kid said Kareem Abdul Jabar is on our ferry coming back from the island. It was actually him. I took a deep breath and went over to him and his agent and said I had 50 students that would absolutely love to meet you if you can. Dude stood out in the rain and said hello and took pictures with all my students. He walked down the street afterwards and was high-fiving people who recognized him. Class act.

#8 Met?

Matt Damon.

Had a brief conversation with him while he was getting his wig glued on during the production of a film.



Spent real time with?

Took Pedro Pascal out for drinks and dinner in Beijing.

Dude is the nicest guy ever.





#9 Keanu. Twice. Once in 2000 as an intern on his movie, Hardball. And then again in 2023 when I got to interview him. The rumours are true - he really is the nicest guy on the planet.

As an example, we can take the murder at the hands of a fan of famous singer Selena in 1995 and Christina Grimmie in 2016, and these are just two cases. No wonder celebrities like Chappell Roan are setting boundaries with fans between their personal and work lives — not only do they want to have some work-life balance, but want to stay as safe as possible too. After all, celebs are no less people than any of us are. This online thread where Redditors shared stories of their encounters with famous people proves just that.

#10 Muhammad Ali shook my hand and held his fist up to me when I was 12.

#11 Rosa Parks. A few members of my high school band got to play a little concert for her. I have no idea how the school arranged that, but it was very cool.

#12 I smoked a cigarette with Joan Jett back in the day. She's a rad lady.

Have you ever met someone famous? Share your story with us in the comments!

#13 I met Barack Obama. Even more charming and charismatic in person, if you can believe it.

#14 Adam Levine. Huge prick and terrible tipper.

#15 I met Post Malone once. Dude was exactly like you’d imagine—chill, wearing a hoodie, and covered in tattoos. I tried to ask for a picture but got too nervous and just ended up awkwardly nodding at him. He nodded back. That’s basically a vibe exchange, right?

#16 I met Linkin Park a while back, Chester was such a kind and gentle guy.

#17 Dave Gilmore from Pink Floyd … he flew into my small hometown to buy my mother’s ex boyfriend’s Mustang airplane..



I honestly didn’t know who he was.. my best friend was a big fan and thought I was pulling a joke on him till he saw him..



it was the end of November and he actually joined my mother’s family for Thanksgiving dinner..

#18 Cher. Val Kilmer is my mom’s step brother, and when he dated Cher she and my grandma became friends and still are to this day!

#19 Pamela Anderson, and she was really nice.

#20 Once went to a friend's family BBQ and Stephen hawking was there didn't realise and went a stood out side as them wheelchairs take up a fair bit of space. Turns out their mum was his nurse.

#21 Tom Hanks. He had a lot of questions about the owl I had on my arm.

#22 When John Wayne went to the local drugstore, he would buy all the kids an ice cream cone. One time, I asked for a triple scoop. He handed it to me, and I promptly dropped it. He looked down at me, shook his head a little, smiled, and said, "Sorry, little lady, now you only get two scoops," and bought me another cone.

John Wayne called me "little lady"!

#23 David Bowie was dreamy.

#24 Levar Burton. I’ve never met a more calming and kind person. He instantly puts you at ease. He’s from another world.

#25 I filled Jerry Springer’s water glass once when I was a bus boy in a small northern michigan town.



As luck would have it, I am not my brother’s father.

#26 Bea Arthur. Super gracious, shy, soft spoken. Lovely woman. I was so sad when she died.

#27 Seth Rogen - girlfriend and I were walking through Central Park. A couple with a dog were walking towards us and my girlfriend, a mad dog person, complimented their dog. They stopped so she could pat it and I started making conversation with the guy. He had sunglasses and a hat on, so I couldn’t make him out. But once he laughed, it clicked and I accidentally blurted out “Holy s**t, you’re Seth Rogen”. He was charming, friendly, and amused that it was his dog that got the initial attention and not him.



We got a photo with him and the dog and then went about our day.

#28 I met Mike Tyson at the airport and shook his hand. His hand wrapped fully around mine with some room to spare, and I got the sense just from the strength in his grip and handshake that he could’ve easily flung me over his head with just one hand and not thought twice about it. It was the most power I’ve ever come in contact with. He was a nice dude though.

#29 Kissed on the cheek by Donnie Wahlberg peak NKOTB years.



Weird Al let my daughter touch his hair. She says it's softer than a kitten 😊.

#30 Former US President Harry S. Truman in 1962.

#31 Simone Biles came into my job this past Halloween! Short interaction but she was nice and even prettier in person.

#32 Macho Man Randy Savage, is what I think.



I also met George Bush and Cher one time.



However Macho Man for the win.

#33 Paul McCartney!! I thought it was a dream.

#34 Wanda Sykes. 2016. She came to the cosmetic counter I worked at. Told me she lost all of her makeup on her last trip and needed all new stuff. She was going on The Ellen Show that Friday. Sold her over $700 worth of new makeup. She was very down to earth and kind to all who stopped to say hello. She’s a tiny little thing. I made a joke as she left and had her laughing. Great experience.

#35 Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. They lived in the same building as my grandma in the 90s. They got on the elevator my friend and I were on. He and I looked at each other like “OMFG!” Before we got out I said to Whitney “We really like your music” and she said “Thank you.” Bobby was just standing there the whole time with shades on.

