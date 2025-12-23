Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fiancée’s Unexpected Request Months Before Wedding Makes This Man Rethink It All: “The Idea Made Me Ill”
Man in silhouette standing pensively by window, experiencing doubt and stress from fiancu00e9e's unexpected wedding request.
Fiancée’s Unexpected Request Months Before Wedding Makes This Man Rethink It All: “The Idea Made Me Ill”

Planning a wedding isn’t always easy, but it’s usually one of the most exciting times in a couple’s life. For this Redditor, though, that excitement took a hit when his fiancée dropped a bombshell on him ahead of their big day.

After four years together, she asked to open their relationship—something he had no interest in. The request left him stunned and hurt, and with his head spinning over what it meant for their future, he took to the internet to vent. Read the full story below.

    After four years together, the man was excited to marry his fiancée

    Man sitting on edge of bed holding his head, appearing stressed and overwhelmed by fiancée’s unexpected wedding request.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But he was completely blindsided when, one day, she suggested they open their relationship

    Man reconsidering wedding after fiancée’s unexpected request months before ceremony causes emotional distress.

    Text excerpt from a man sharing his experience with his fiancée’s emotional affair months before wedding.

    Man rethinking wedding after fiancée’s unexpected request leaves him feeling ill and questioning their relationship months before marriage.

    Text excerpt discussing fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causing stress and doubt for the man.

    Man rethinks wedding plans after fiancée’s unexpected request causes stress and emotional turmoil before Christmas.

    Excerpt of a man describing his fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding that made him rethink everything.

    Woman looking distressed and deep in thought while sitting on a couch, related to fiancée’s unexpected request before wedding.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Man rethinking marriage after fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causes emotional distress

    Text about a fiancée’s unexpected request for an open relationship months before their wedding making the man feel ill.

    Alt text: Man reacting with concern to fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding that made him rethink it all

    Alt text: Man rethinking fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding, feeling conflicted and needing headspace after their fight.

    Screenshot of text where a man rethinks his relationship and wedding due to fiancée’s unexpected request causing distress.

    Man upset after fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding, causing him to rethink their entire relationship plans.

    Image credits: throwwawyRA2019

    In the replies, readers shared supportive messages and suggestions for what to do next

    Comment about fiancée’s unexpected request causing a man to rethink marriage and consider dealbreaker in relationship.

    Comment discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causing the man to rethink their relationship.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causing the man to rethink everything.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request causing a man to rethink their upcoming wedding plans.

    Screenshot of an online comment warning a man to leave his fiancée due to an unexpected relationship request before the wedding.

    Text post by user yeahnotymainaccount discussing emotional and possible physical cheating before marriage causing heartbreak.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment with advice on handling a fiancée’s unexpected request before the wedding.

    Text message expressing doubt about a manipulative fiancée’s unexpected request before the wedding.

    Alt text: Reddit comment discussing fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causing relationship doubts and reconsideration.

    Alt text: Man reconsidering engagement after fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causes distress and doubt.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to reconsider engagement after fiancée’s unexpected request causes doubt and worry.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stop the relationship due to a bad gut feeling about fiancée’s unexpected request.

    Comment expressing concern over fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causing doubt and emotional distress.

    Comment about fiancée’s unexpected request before wedding making man rethink commitment after infidelity discovery.

    Text conversation about a man rethinking his fiancée’s unexpected request months before the wedding.

    Text image showing a message about relationship trust issues that made a man rethink his fiancée’s unexpected request before the wedding.

    Text excerpt about marriage challenges and acceptance, highlighting fiancée’s unexpected request causing doubt before wedding.

    Later, the author returned with an update, revealing that he’d decided to call the wedding off for good

    Man standing alone in a dimly lit room, appearing deep in thought about fiancée’s unexpected request before wedding.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Screenshot of a man’s update post about his fiancée’s unexpected request before the wedding causing him to rethink it all.

    Text excerpt showing a man reconsidering his relationship months before wedding after fiancée’s unexpected request.

    Text from a man explaining why he wants to call off the wedding after his fiancée’s unexpected request.

    Text excerpt showing a man’s reaction to his fiancée’s unexpected request months before the wedding causing him distress.

    Text excerpt about a man rethinking his wedding plans after fiancée’s unexpected request causes distress.

    Man reflecting seriously after fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding, causing him to rethink their future together.

    Man rethinking wedding after fiancée’s unexpected request causes stress and emotional turmoil before big day.

    Image credits: throwwawyRA2019

    Readers were happy to see him stick to that choice

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship breakup and the impact of a fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding.

    Man reconsiders engagement after fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causes distress.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading Nice job Neo, you sure dodged that bullet about fiancée’s unexpected request.

    Reddit comment discussing a man’s response to his fiancée’s unexpected request months before their wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a difficult relationship issue that makes a man rethink his marriage plans.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request causing the man to rethink their relationship.

    Commenter encouraging self-worth and pride after fiancée’s unexpected request causes a man to rethink his upcoming wedding plans.

    Screenshot of a supportive comment on a forum with text encouraging a man to stay strong amid a fiancée’s unexpected request before wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causing emotional distress.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding that made the man rethink it all.

    Comment from user iamsachafierce praising a man for avoiding a difficult situation months before his wedding.

    Man rethinks wedding after fiancée’s unexpected request months before, describing the idea as making him ill.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man rethinking his wedding after fiancée’s unexpected request months before the event.

    Reddit comment discussing a man’s fiancée’s unexpected request about open relationships months before their wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reflecting on a man rethinking his fiancée’s unexpected request months before their wedding.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man rethinking his fiancée’s unexpected request months before their wedding.

    Text comment on a white background discussing a breakup, highlighting a fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request before the wedding causing doubts and second thoughts.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man rethinking his wedding after his fiancée’s unexpected request months before the event.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request months before wedding causing a man to rethink it all.

    Alt text: Online comment about relationship boundaries after fiancée’s unexpected request that made a man rethink it all and feel ill

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a fiancée’s unexpected request causing the man to rethink their wedding plans.

