Fiancée’s Unexpected Request Months Before Wedding Makes This Man Rethink It All: “The Idea Made Me Ill”
Planning a wedding isn’t always easy, but it’s usually one of the most exciting times in a couple’s life. For this Redditor, though, that excitement took a hit when his fiancée dropped a bombshell on him ahead of their big day.
After four years together, she asked to open their relationship—something he had no interest in. The request left him stunned and hurt, and with his head spinning over what it meant for their future, he took to the internet to vent. Read the full story below.
After four years together, the man was excited to marry his fiancée
But he was completely blindsided when, one day, she suggested they open their relationship
In the replies, readers shared supportive messages and suggestions for what to do next
Later, the author returned with an update, revealing that he’d decided to call the wedding off for good
Readers were happy to see him stick to that choice
When one person wants an open relationship, and the other doesn't, the relationship is basically over. One is all in on monogamy, and the other is quite possibly already looking at other people, which means the first person will never truly trust them again.
Yeah, this one of those situations where it needs not just two yeses but two genuine and enthusiastic yeses for it to work in the long term. Any reluctance from one of them should be seen and taken as a firm no. In other words you shouldn't have to convince your partner, you shouldn't have to have a "trial period", or anything similar to this. You either already have the mindset that this is ok or you don't.Load More Replies...
She's sounds like a low intelligence, low character s k a n k. I'd get tested for STDs as she's very likely already been with other guys while she was with OP. IMO having s*x with people on that level would be like eating off a public restroom floor.
I wouldn't go that strong. There are many people for whom this way of life works. You could argue she's being up front by suggesting the open relationship, and not just going out and sleeping with other people. I guess she could be doing that as well, but that's not really stated in the story.
I f kin well would !! Kate’s used my saying quite rightly !, she is a s k a n k ! and as shush should be staying single , so she can sl a g around town with whom ever she pleases , end off , n that’s coming from a 60 yr old woman with something this s k a n k has not got ! MORALS !!
Well I was well glad to see his update , she FAFO quite LITTERALLY , now I’m a broad minded woman , but had any of my exes asked this of me ,HELL TO F K RIGHT OFF NO !! To anyone asking ther partners ,wives husbands etc to do this , a wise tip IF YOU WANNA SC RE W around like jack the lad ,or an easy dirty s k a n k STAY F KING SINGLE End off cos your just TRASH , WELL DONE OP I hope6 yrs on he’s happy and settled with a decent woman as loves him for him n him alone ❤️n to the dirty cheating s k an k he quite rightly left behind , I freaking hope SHE ISNT !!
A 31 year old dating a 24 year old is a bit creepy to start off with. A 24 year old is still figuring out life and at 31, you're pretty much into your adult phase. So this was never gonna work out. She's already showing that she's not ready for a commitment by having an emotional affair. It's best you find someone closer aligned to your age and your stage in life to make a commitment with.
What an entirely delusional statement. 6 years is not a big age gap. She's just a s k a n k
Exactly Kate she is lol , and a saying I use al to for woman like this one lol cos like what else we meant to call em 🤷♀️🤔
That sort of age “difference” is nothing compared to most of the things we read here. Still, it’d explain her wanting to “experiment,” as maybe she’d not ridden a lotta d***s yet and wants to try some out. I am so, SO glad I read this post, as I’m still laughing about the sister being an “utter toilet”! That is the most savage, evil, amazing, and wonderful insult I’ve ever heard, and I can’t WAIT to call the creep who’s been bothering me that! I’m imagining his pud shrinking down to BBs! 🤣🤣🤣
What age is good enough? Such a weird statement to say that at 24 people can't get married because they are still figuring out life... What does that even mean? Should have more s*x? What does a 7 year age gap and life stage have to do with anything?
