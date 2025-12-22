Man Pushes For Open Marriage, Realizes It’s Not Something He Can Handle: “Insane And Insecure”

ADVERTISEMENT

Be careful what you wish for ’cause you just might get it… Especially when it comes to wanting an open relationship. Plenty of people have learned the hard way that the grass is not always greener on the other side, and that anything you can do they can possibly do better.

A woman has told how her husband of 8 years “passively-pushed” for ages to open their marriage. Now that she’s finally agreed, he’s losing the plot. She says he’s become “insane and insecure” and has turned into a wreck. The kicker is that the wife isn’t even seeing anyone else – yet. Things are so bad that she now wants a divorce.

He drove her insane with his request for an open marriage

Man and woman in kitchen discussing open marriage, man appearing frustrated and unsure while woman listens quietly.

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Now that’s she’s finally agreed, he’s the one losing his mind because he can’t handle the thought of her with anyone else

Text about a man pushing for an open marriage and struggling with insecurity and challenges in the relationship.

Text discussing a man pushing for open marriage but becoming insane and insecure over the situation and emotional changes.

Man in gray sweater explaining open marriage issues with expressive hand gestures in a bright office setting.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Man struggles with open marriage challenges, feeling insecure and unable to handle the emotional complexities.

Text excerpt showing a man describing accusations of distance while pushing for open marriage but feeling insecure and unable to handle it.

Text about a man pushing for an open marriage but struggling with insecurity and emotional challenges he cannot handle.

Text excerpt discussing a man pushing for open marriage and dealing with feelings of insecurity and challenges.

Text on screen discussing social media reactions leading a man to realize open marriage is more insecure and insane than he expected.

Woman sitting on a couch looking pensive and contemplative, reflecting on open marriage challenges and insecurities.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Man struggles with insecurity after pushing for open marriage, realizing he cannot handle the emotional challenges involved

Text expressing feelings of manipulation and insecurity related to a man pushing for an open marriage.

She later revealed that she’d made a decision about her marriage

Text update from a woman explaining her husband’s struggle with open marriage and his need to start therapy.

Image credits: anonymous

An open marriage can only work with these things present, according to experts

Opening up your relationship or marriage is a bit like playing Russian Roulette. You might survive and thrive, or it could backfire horribly.

One study in the UK found that a third of heterosexual men were open to having more than one spouse or long-term partner, along with 11% of women. But the researchers noted that being “open to” non-monogamy is not the same thing as actively practicing it.

A separate study revealed that one in five people surveyed in America and Canada have first-hand experience with non-monogamy.

Some experts believe that in order for an open marriage to work, a few things need to happen. The first is that the couple is already in a stable and secure relationship.

“Couples who opt for open marriage find themselves enjoying the stability, security, and reassurance of marriage, yet still seeking the excitement, passion, freedom, and thrill an affair brings with it,” explains Your Tango. “To develop and nurture safety and trust in an open marriage, each partner must consider the needs, feelings, and preferences of their spouse on an ongoing basis.”

The second factor is that there is mutual consent and ongoing honest communication. An open relationship is unlikely to work if one partner is agreeing to it just to please the other.

“It is important to set clear rules for both partners, as well as to maintain honest communication through which you can keep in touch regarding each other’s emotional stability and comfort,” cautions the site.

You’ll also need to consider whether you’ll be able to manage your time and resources should you open up your relationship. Will you both still have time for each other? Work? Kids? Everything else that life requires of you?

“As you spend more physical and emotional time with another person, you naturally establish a connection, which can decrease the level of intimacy in the marriage,” warns Your Tango. “Be sure you can find a healthy balance between your relationships and don’t begin to neglect your marriage.”

Are you both prepared for the inevitable jealousy that comes with an open marriage? Previous studies indicate that more than 80% of couples in open marriages experience jealousy over secondary relationships.

“No matter how understanding your partner might be, the jealousy that exists in open relationships challenges most monogamous marriages as well, causing feelings of insecurity, paranoia, and anxiety,” the Your Tango site notes. “At times, couples end up spying on each other and lack of trust becomes a serious obstacle.”

One of the keys here is open communication and fewer secrets.

“Projected emotions”: Many felt the woman should leave her husband

Comment expressing frustration with husband pushing for open marriage and struggling with feelings of insecurity and instability.

Reddit comment about a man pushing for open marriage who realizes he can’t handle the insecurity and challenges.

Comment discussing challenges men face when pushing for open marriage, realizing insecurity and difficulty handling it.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man pushing for open marriage and struggling with feeling insecure and overwhelmed.

Commenter warns about toxic behavior as man pushes for open marriage, struggles with insecurity and instability in relationship.

Man discussing challenges of an open marriage, feeling insecure and overwhelmed by the relationship changes.

Screenshot of a comment advising a woman to leave a man pushing for an open marriage, highlighting insecurity and emotional struggle.

Reddit comment discussing a man who pushes for open marriage but finds it too insane and insecure to handle.

Reddit user comments discussing a man pushing for open marriage and struggling with insecurity and drama.

Man discusses challenges of open marriage, feeling insecure and overwhelmed while trying to handle relationship changes.

Screenshot of an online comment reading Every time Every single friggin time about a man pushing for open marriage.

Screenshot of an online comment about a man pushing for open marriage and struggling with insecurity and challenges.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man struggling with an open marriage, feeling insecure and overwhelmed.

Comment on a forum post with the username Fit-Albatross5684, expressing a negative opinion about a man pushing for open marriage.

Comment text on a white background reading he's cheating on you this is projected emotions, relating to open marriage struggles.

Alt text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man pushing for open marriage and struggling with insecurity.

Screenshot of a discussion about a man pushing for open marriage and realizing he is insecure and cannot handle it.

Comment expressing concern about a man pushing for open marriage and facing mental health challenges.

Comment about a man pushing for an open marriage but realizing it’s not something he can handle due to insecurity and challenges.

Comment about insecure man pushing for open marriage and facing fallout, highlighting challenges of open relationship.

Alt text: Man struggling with open marriage and feeling insecure after pushing for it, facing emotional challenges and double standards

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying Play stupid games and win stupid prizes, reflecting insecurity in open marriage discussions.

Comment text discussing challenges a man faces pushing for open marriage, feeling insecure and unable to handle it.

Alt text: Man struggling with open marriage idea, feeling insecure and overwhelmed by relationship challenges in a heartfelt discussion.