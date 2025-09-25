Guy “Comes Out” As Poly, Begs Wife For An Open Marriage, Regrets It When She Likes Her New Man More

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever played a game with someone who insists on adding a complicated new rule they just invented? They swear it will make everything more fun and exciting. You’re skeptical, but you go along with it just to keep the peace.

Then, in a glorious twist of fate, that exact rule is the very reason they lose the game spectacularly. This is karma, fate, and schadenfreude all working at once. One woman’s husband recently introduced a new ‘rule’ to their marriage, and he is definitely not enjoying the final score.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The person who insists on changing the rules of the game is often the one who ends up losing

Man in a denim shirt talks to woman on couch who looks upset, illustrating poly relationship and open marriage tension.

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After a year of relentless pressure, a wife finally agreed to her husband’s demand for an open marriage

Text post about a man begging for an open poly relationship and regretting it as his wife prefers her new partner.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a guy reading on poly relationships for three years before coming out as poly to his wife.

Text excerpt from a conversation about a guy coming out as poly and his wife reacting to an open marriage request.

Text graphic with the words Stop Bringing It Up in black on a white background, illustrating regret in a poly open marriage story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a guy exploring pro-poly social media, hoping it would strengthen their relationship as a couple.

Text excerpt about a guy coming out as poly and regretting the open marriage after his wife prefers her new partner.

A man and woman in serious conversation, illustrating themes of poly relationships and open marriage regrets.

Share icon

Image credits: creativeart / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While her husband’s dates fizzled out, she found a deep and meaningful connection with a new man

Text image discussing rules for open communication and no dating friends or coworkers in an open marriage context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt explaining polyamory and dating in non-monogamy relationships beyond just physical intimacy.

Text excerpt from a story about a guy coming out as poly and his wife dating new men in an open marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man sitting alone in a dimly lit room, reflecting on regrets after asking for an open marriage and poly lifestyle.

Text on a plain white background reads a personal story about meeting Mark in a drawing class and being attracted to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text saying I was honest about the situation and Mark said he would be okay trying it out, related to poly and open marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a husband going on dates six months after opening their poly marriage.

Man in a cozy restaurant holding a woman’s hand, illustrating themes of polyamory and open marriage.

Share icon

Image credits: Gary Barnes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Panicked by her success, her husband tried to shut down the very arrangement he had begged for

Text excerpt about a guy coming out as poly and regretting his open marriage when his wife prefers her new partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a quote about Mark being supportive, kinder than the husband, and expressing happiness in love.

Text on a white background stating a wife refusing to close an open marriage to avoid losing her new man Mark.

Text on a white background reads a woman explaining her husband lost his temper, so she stayed with her sister for a few days, related to poly open marriage regret.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a personal story about a guy coming out as poly and regretting his open marriage decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background reading: So I left my husband.

Text on plain white background expressing happiness after a year, related to guy coming out as poly and open marriage regrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple exploring poly lifestyle and open marriage concepts while painting together in a bright art studio.

Share icon

Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She refused, left her husband, and is now happily engaged to her new partner

Text on a white background reading about an ex revealing the narrator as a horrible cheating person, related to poly and open marriage regrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man expressing regret after asking his wife for an open marriage and her connecting with a new partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from article about a guy who comes out as poly and regrets open marriage when wife prefers new man.

Text saying a guy comes out as poly and regrets his wife's new open marriage relationship in a small town setting.

Text on a white background reading a question about revealing details of a previously secret sex life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a man coming out as poly and asking for an open marriage amid divorce and relationship changes.

Text on a white background reading husband wanted poly, is mad that I fell in love, will not stop spreading rumors.

Image credits: Working-Psychology57

Her husband is not taking the split well, trying to tarnish her reputation and paint her as a cheater

This story begins with a husband who, after discovering polyamory on Reddit, became a relentless evangelist for open relationships. For a solid year, he begged his wife to join him on this journey to enlightenment, brushing off her suggestion that they should just divorce instead. Finally, worn down by his non-stop sales pitch, she gave in, and they established a set of rules for their grand new experiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, things seemed to go according to his plan. He went on a few dates that fizzled out, but he was happy. There was just one unforeseen side effect: their own intimate life nosedived, mostly because she found it profoundly unattractive that he’d immediately start swiping on Tinder after they were intimate. Then, she met Mark in a drawing class, and the entire dynamic of the game changed.

While her husband was still striking out, she and Mark felt “deliriously happy” and fell “so in love.” Suddenly, the architect of this grand experiment realized his plan had a fatal flaw: it was working much better for her. He demanded they close the relationship, but she refused to give up Mark. Her husband had a full-blown meltdown, and she knew the marriage was over.

She left her husband and is now happily engaged to Mark, but there’s a problem. Her ex, the man who literally begged for this arrangement, has launched a smear campaign, telling everyone in their small town that she’s a cheater. The man who wrote the rules of the game is now flipping the board over because he lost, and she’s the one paying the price for his hypocrisy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple sitting on the beach, sharing an intimate moment as husband explores poly lifestyle and open marriage.

Share icon

Image credits: Photographer Liam Gillan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The husband’s initial request clearly defined their arrangement as polyamory, not just an open relationship, making his later outrage completely hypocritical. As licensed therapist Ashera DeRosa explains, an open relationship is typically one primary couple exploring intimately with others, while polyamory involves forming deep emotional and physical relationships with multiple partners.

His accusation of cheating is not only hypocritical but factually incorrect based on the definition of consensual non-monogamy. The experts at Hello Prenup say that for an open relationship to work, it must have “open & honest communication, transparency, and agreement/consent,” otherwise, it’s just infidelity. The wife followed these rules perfectly. She had her husband’s enthusiastic consent, so she should be in the clear.

Ultimately, the husband’s reaction is a classic case of wanting to change the rules after losing the game. Dr. Marie Murphy notes that even with an explicit agreement, one partner can feel the other “cheated” when an unspoken expectation is violated. The husband likely assumed he would be the one to benefit most from the arrangement. When his wife found a deep, loving connection and he didn’t, he felt a sense of betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think the wife is in the wrong, or are you applauding her for finding more love? Let us know in the comments below!

The internet was split, with many saying she took advantage of the situation and others imploring her to leave town to save her reputation

Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy coming out as poly and the impact on his open marriage agreement.

Alt text: Reddit discussion about polyamory, open marriage regrets, and challenges in poly relationships and lifestyles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about a guy coming out as poly and regretting open marriage after wife prefers her new partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy asking for an open marriage and regretting his poly relationship.

Alt text: Reddit conversation discussing a man's regret after revealing he is poly and asking for an open marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing regret after a guy comes out as poly and asks for an open marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about a guy coming out as poly, asking for an open marriage, and facing regrets over wife’s new partner.

Reddit comment discussing polyamory, open marriage regrets, and relationship communication issues in a personal story.

Text message conversation showing a user named logicalhummingbird saying move, it will make you happier.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man shares advice on handling regret after opening marriage to poly relationship and wife prefers her new partner.

Online comment about a man regretting his decision after asking for an open marriage in a poly relationship.

Screenshot of an anonymous online comment advising to tell your side of the story and consider moving on after relationship issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a poly open marriage regret and a wife’s new relationship success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing challenges faced by a guy who comes out as poly and asks for an open marriage.

Comment discussing regret in a poly relationship, mentioning open marriage and consequences of partner liking someone new more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment advising to post a brief public message on social media explaining a situation and then move on with life.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing regrets about entering a non-monogamous relationship without full consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from user JustDiscoveredSex discussing regrets about a poly open marriage and relationship challenges.