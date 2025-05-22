According to Facebook , more than one in three people in the US use their Marketplace to buy and sell things every month. It offers convenience, affordability, and sustainability, so it’s really not surprising that the platform has attracted so many users. There’s not much to dislike about it—it’s like the flea market of the Internet! And with such a big user base, you know there’s never a dull moment while scrolling through Facebook Marketplace. Purely for your entertainment, our Bored Panda team has gathered many such moments below. Scroll down to find some of the wildest and most unhinged listings sellers posted, and be sure to leave us your verdict in the comments: to buy or not to buy?

#1 Found In The Wild (My Local Buy-Sell-Trade Group). $40 For A Jacket That Looks Like It’s Been Used For Shop Rags?? Share icon

#2 My Local Mp Share icon

#3 I'm Not Saying That They're Just Trying To Avoid Dump Fees But What Can Broken Concrete Really Be Used For? Share icon

#4 Does This Count Share icon

#5 Hope I’m The First To Find This One 😂 Share icon

#6 Did I Do It Guys Share icon

#7 Love This. 😂😂 Share icon

#8 Bro Wants $20 For Two Chips Stuck Together Share icon

#9 'Yellow Cloud Look' Weird, The 'Yellow Clouds' Look Identical To Canned Spray Foam Share icon

#10 Not Knocking The Potential Skill And Time Spent. But Holy Nightmare Fuel.... 😭 Share icon

#11 She Had Several Pics And A Video Of A Dog Rummaging Through The Trash On The Floor And Their Man Was In The Back, Which I Found To Be Entertaining Share icon

#12 That’s Not An iPhone Anymore Man… It’s Barely Even An I 🤨 Share icon

#13 “What You Purchase This For” Is A Wild Statement Share icon

#14 Not Sure If This Belongs Here, But It Gave Me A Laugh When I Was Scrolling Share icon

#15 Not A Marketplace Listing But It Was Crossposted To Marketplace. They Want 800 A Month To Share A Motel Room.🥴😮‍💨 Share icon

#16 “Can It Be Delivered?” Share icon

#17 This Is Too Good 😭😭 Share icon

#18 Just Why… Share icon

#19 Never Seen One Of These Before! I Thought It Was Just Called A Hospital Share icon

#20 Why Is It Freaky?? Share icon

#21 Buffalo Bill Barbie Share icon

#22 "Throw An Offer Or An Equivalent Trade" "Not Looking To Do Either" Share icon

#23 Neat But Expensive LOL Share icon

#24 Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster Share icon

#25 Sorry What Share icon

#26 This Seems Weird…right? Share icon

#27 What Even Is This 💀 Share icon

#28 Guy Stole A Metro Sign And Selling It On The Marketplace.. Welcome To Sweden 💁🏼‍♀️ Share icon

#29 Alright Bro (140k On It Btw) Share icon

#30 Best I Can Do Is $250 And A 6 Pack Of Rainier Share icon

#31 650$ Razor Build Listed For 800 🤦‍♂️ Share icon

#32 Michael Daley Where You At? Share icon

#33 I Dont Think I Need To Say Anything On This One Share icon

#34 I Feel So Devastated That We Didn't Make A Deal For A Third Of My Asking Price, Whatever Will I Do?? Share icon

#35 I Don’t… Am I Missing Something? “No Body Rust” But It Sure As Hell Does Have Rust Lmao Share icon

#36 $850 For Pencils? Is This An Actual Thing? Share icon

#37 Uh, Not The Place To Ask Bud LOL Share icon

#38 “Vintage.” Only A Grand! Came Up In My Feed Because I Bought A Used Recent One For $100 Share icon

#39 I Didn’t Know We Were Selling Our Empty Liquor Bottles 🤔 Share icon

#40 I Mean It's A Rock.. Rock From Hell Would Make A Good Band Name Share icon

#41 Ran When Parked, 20 Years Ago LOL Share icon

#42 Maybe Im A Pinecone, But Personally Im Not Going To Just Go Hand Someone 1k With Absolutely Zero Knowledge Of What Im Getting Myself Into, Not Even A Test Drive😭 Share icon

#43 Holy Cow I Finally Found One 😂😂😂 Share icon

#44 You Know What I’ll Take It Share icon

#45 Alright Then Share icon

#46 Ok, Did I Make The Cut On This One? 😂 Like Seriously...should I Have Had To Beat The Info Out Of This Guy? 🤔🤪 Share icon

#47 Dang I Could Of Been Rich. My Aunt Worked There In The 80's Share icon

#48 Gooooooood Old Boooga Sugar Bed Share icon

#49 Seller: "Handle This With Care!" Also Seller: *lays It On The Ground* Edit: Oh, Yeah, I Forgot This Is A Group With A High Population Of Uncultured Swine. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Share icon

#50 100$ Assorted Rocks & Shells ✨ Share icon

#51 LOL This Is Just Funny To Me; Prison Made Dnd Dice, Some Of These Hustles Are Crazy Just Like A Local Lady That Sells Her 18 Month Old Toddlers Finger Paintings For $35 Ea Share icon

#52 I Don't Think That's Quite What I'm Looking At Share icon

#53 Ran When Parked In 1985 😂 The Starting Price Was $3000… Share icon

#54 Proof Reading Is Important Share icon

#55 Wow Do I Feel Bad 😂 Share icon

#56 I Don’t Understand Why Send Me To An Empty House? What’s To Gain? Share icon

#57 3.6l V6 With 174xxxkm🤩🤩🤩 About 25k Over Market Value Share icon

#58 Posted From: Idiots Of Vinted Official I Genuinely Don't Think The Buyer Meant To Offend, Thoughts? Share icon

#59 Hmm.. Expiration Is Missing?? Share icon

#60 Bro What 🤣 Share icon

#61 🤢 Ew… Side Note: I’m Not Ewwwwwing The Adult Swing. Just The Cleanliness Or Lack Of The Swing. Peep The Imprint… 👀 Share icon

#62 The Engine Is The Price Of The Car Like I Get He Got A Shop To Inspect It But That’s Crazy For Almost 35k Share icon

#63 It Was Totally Intentional, But It’s Hilarious 🤷🏻‍♀️ If The Bolt Looked Like That I’d Consider It. Sexiness Share icon

#64 I Kinda Want Them Share icon

#65 Anyone Need A Massage? Share icon

#66 Did I Find One?! 😁 Share icon

#67 I Finally Found One. May Not Be The Best But It's Still Pure Stupidity 🤣🤣 Share icon

#68 Only For The Truely Rich Loz Fans With A Pure Soul. All Other Fans Need Not Apply. Tap Pic Share icon

#69 Guy Selling Fake Rolies With Even Original Sticker Price 🤣 Share icon

#70 Not This Girl Selling Diapers She Received From The Food Bank. 👀👀👀 Share icon

#71 Do Not Try To Lowball Me 😡 Share icon

#72 Ummm. $200? For Real? Share icon

#73 Is The Car In The Room With Us? Share icon

#74 The Description 😂 Share icon

#76 Anyone In The Market For A Japanese Maple? Share icon

#77 So This Is A Home Depot Cart (Big Box Home Improvement Supply Store For Anyone Not Privy). $250 Sounds Like A Steal Share icon

#78 This One Was Just Funny Share icon

#79 Life Is About Making Adult Decisions Share icon

#80 Recliner ❌️ Recycliner ✅️ Share icon

#81 It Is Very Strong And Durable Share icon

#82 I Didn't Know They Wore Boots! 🐸 Share icon

#83 Maybe Rest In Peace 🙏 Share icon

#84 I Guess I Just Dont Understand Art Share icon

#85 The Description Is Good. Literally. Wtf Are They Selling? Share icon

#86 When You Create Listing Half Asleep Share icon

#87 I’m Scared Share icon

#88 Y’all Are Probably Gonna Drag Me 😂 But I Highly Doubt Anyone Will Pay $165 For Used Children’s Clothes. Idk Y’all I Guess I Just Don’t Know Because I Give My Child’s Clothes Away For Free. I Don’t Care How “Hard Up For Money” I Am. Also I Guess Marketplace Is Different From Yard Sales. Like I Said I Knew I Was Gonna Get Dragged. Yes I Do Have A Kid Why Do You Think I Was Looking At Clothes LOL 😂 Share icon

#89 Offering 37% Lower Than Asking Is Diabolical Share icon

#90 This Is Japanese Knotweed It’s Highly Invasive Here And Illegal To Plant In Some Provinces LOL Share icon

#91 Andy’s Mom Had Enough Of His Toys Being Left All Over The Floor. Happy Mother’s Day! Share icon

#92 Heres An Ideal, Ugh Share icon

#93 Share Is Care Share icon

#94 Another Lunatic Thinking An Fx Processor From 12 Years Ago Is Worth Something Share icon

#95 Love This Marketing Strategy Share icon

#96 Seems Like Fair Marketing LOL Share icon

#97 Why The Selfie?🤣 Share icon

#98 I Could Be The Pinecone Here Bc I Know Nothing About Sneakers… But Never Worn? Share icon

#99 In My Local Group After Laughing At The Post Lmao Share icon

#100 I Received A Notification For This 😭😭😭😭 Who Do You Think I Am, Some Kind Of Human Trafficker 🤣😭 Share icon

#101 $20 Or Send Offer 😂 Share icon

#102 Damn Anyone Want To Spend An Extra 10 Dollars An Get Ear Wax Covered Headphones What A Steal Share icon

#103 Probably Not Tho Right???? 😂😂 Share icon

#104 Someone Is Trying To Weasel Out Of Paying The Tire Disposal Fee Share icon

#105 Dude Is Serious Share icon

#106 Phew, Good Thing The Timing Chain Was Changed😅 Share icon

#107 Selling A $90 Clip Popper For 250 Is Crazy. My Snap On Guy Has Boxes Of Them Because They Won’t Sell😂 Share icon

#108 The Description… Share icon

#109 Someone Come Get Their Grandma Share icon

#110 Lightly Marked?! How Bout Filthy 🤢 Share icon

#111 "Selling For A Friend Who Created It Experience In Air Boats And Go Karts" Should I Ask Him To Send Pics Of How Many Fingers He Has Left? Share icon

#112 Surly These Are Not Worth That Price. It’s Just A Number Plate That’s Misspelled. I Don’t Think They Do Know What They Have Share icon

#113 Well Loved Should Be Somewhere In That Description Share icon

#114 Get It Girl😂 Share icon

#115 Because It’s Really Hard To Just Take Your Hand And Brush The Crumbs And Dirt Off Of The Seat Before You Take The Picture 🤔￼ Share icon