According to Facebook, more than one in three people in the US use their Marketplace to buy and sell things every month. It offers convenience, affordability, and sustainability, so it’s really not surprising that the platform has attracted so many users. There’s not much to dislike about it—it’s like the flea market of the Internet! And with such a big user base, you know there’s never a dull moment while scrolling through Facebook Marketplace. Purely for your entertainment, our Bored Panda team has gathered many such moments below. Scroll down to find some of the wildest and most unhinged listings sellers posted, and be sure to leave us your verdict in the comments: to buy or not to buy?

#1

Found In The Wild (My Local Buy-Sell-Trade Group). $40 For A Jacket That Looks Like It’s Been Used For Shop Rags??

Worn and heavily stained Carhartt jacket for sale, one of the wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace listings.

Jordan Stewart Report

    #2

    My Local Mp

    Dirty used AirPods listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showing wear and grime on the charging case and earbuds.

    Dini Flins Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited)

    They look disgusting. You can’t pay me to buy those.

    #3

    I'm Not Saying That They're Just Trying To Avoid Dump Fees But What Can Broken Concrete Really Be Used For?

    Pile of broken concrete slabs and cinder blocks for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a grassy outdoor area.

    Roel Taga Report

    #4

    Does This Count

    Heart shaped pretzel listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things people found for sale online.

    Levi Bendle Report

    #5

    Hope I’m The First To Find This One 😂

    Orange novelty mask shaped like a face resembling a cheeto, listed among wildest things for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Trevor Wilson Report

    #6

    Did I Do It Guys

    Taxidermied rat underwear for sale on Facebook Marketplace, one of the wildest things people found for sale online.

    Isabelle Lovestrand Report

    #7

    Love This. 😂😂

    Orange cheeto shaped like a ray gun for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found for sale.

    Alexis Hoffa Report

    #8

    Bro Wants $20 For Two Chips Stuck Together

    Unusual double Dorito chip for sale, featured among wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Daniel Fox Report

    #9

    'Yellow Cloud Look' Weird, The 'Yellow Clouds' Look Identical To Canned Spray Foam

    Yellow cloud look mirror with textured frame, one of the wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Steven Chase Report

    #10

    Not Knocking The Potential Skill And Time Spent. But Holy Nightmare Fuel.... 😭

    Handmade Mickey Mouse figure crafted from shells, a wild and unusual item found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Elizabeth Gonzalez Report

    #11

    She Had Several Pics And A Video Of A Dog Rummaging Through The Trash On The Floor And Their Man Was In The Back, Which I Found To Be Entertaining

    Person wearing a shark head taking a selfie in a large mirror listing on Facebook Marketplace wildest things found for sale.

    Reece Morningstar Report

    #12

    That’s Not An iPhone Anymore Man… It’s Barely Even An I 🤨

    Damaged iPhone 14 Pro listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things people found for sale.

    Danny Williams Report

    #13

    “What You Purchase This For” Is A Wild Statement

    Plastic foot model for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things people found for sale online.

    Tristan Thorngren Report

    Not Sure If This Belongs Here, But It Gave Me A Laugh When I Was Scrolling

    Person inside large dog kennel listed among wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Sarah Martin Report

    #15

    Not A Marketplace Listing But It Was Crossposted To Marketplace. They Want 800 A Month To Share A Motel Room.🥴😮‍💨

    Room for rent listing with queen bed and kitchen, one of the wildest things people found for sale on Facebook Marketplace

    Juliette Waters Report

    #16

    “Can It Be Delivered?”

    Hand holding two slices of bread like a sandwich, one of the wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Connor McGloine Report

    #17

    This Is Too Good 😭😭

    Sea-Doo jet ski with trailer listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found for sale on the platform.

    Emily Hoselton Report

    #18

    Just Why…

    Chat message on Facebook Marketplace about wheels for sale showing a buyer declining, illustrating wildest things found for sale.

    Jordan Elkins Report

    #19

    Never Seen One Of These Before! I Thought It Was Just Called A Hospital

    Wooden NHL themed hockey birdhouse with Canadian flag, puck, and stick for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Adrian Jim Report

    #20

    Why Is It Freaky??

    Yellow DeWalt corded drill with long black power cord for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found.

    Thorin Ong Report

    #21

    Buffalo Bill Barbie

    Custom Twilight Ken doll with transgender pride theme and drag queen outfit for sale on Facebook Marketplace wild finds.

    Wendy Strelec Report

    #22

    "Throw An Offer Or An Equivalent Trade" "Not Looking To Do Either"

    2003 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe Coupe in red parked for sale on Facebook Marketplace with detailed description and price.

    Wayde Wilsonn Report

    #23

    Neat But Expensive LOL

    Chainsaw carved cottonwood tree sculpture with a smiling face, one of the wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Mark Womack Report

    #24

    Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster

    Homemade weighted football covered in duct tape listed among wildest things on Facebook Marketplace for sale

    John Callen Report

    #25

    Sorry What

    Hand made cat mask for sale on Facebook Marketplace, unique wild item with removable tongue and fully lined design.

    Robert Burns Report

    #26

    This Seems Weird…right?

    Pair of Zion National Park map socks laid flat on a white surface, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Jake Dwinell Report

    #27

    What Even Is This 💀

    Taxidermy alligator head doll in yellow dress holding a rose, one of the wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Angela Elkerton Report

    #28

    Guy Stole A Metro Sign And Selling It On The Marketplace.. Welcome To Sweden 💁🏼‍♀️

    LED digital sign displaying subway information listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace as a wild find.

    Patricia Hi Report

    #29

    Alright Bro (140k On It Btw)

    Red 1991 Pontiac Firebird with black firebird decal on hood, listed among wildest things for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Rob MacEachern Report

    #30

    Best I Can Do Is $250 And A 6 Pack Of Rainier

    Old Toyota truck with visible rust and worn interior, one of the wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Trent Johnston Report

    Orange Mum
    Orange Mum
    Orange Mum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My question would be, Is it the rust that is actually holding it together??

    #31

    650$ Razor Build Listed For 800 🤦‍♂️

    Electric Razor Mx500 dirt bike with modded battery and frame for sale on Facebook Marketplace indoors.

    Juanito Santos Garcia Report

    #32

    Michael Daley Where You At?

    Woman in brown workout set taking a mirror selfie listing wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Peter Johnson Report

    #33

    I Dont Think I Need To Say Anything On This One

    Man wearing a long-nosed plague doctor mask listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest finds.

    Larry Williams Report

    #34

    I Feel So Devastated That We Didn't Make A Deal For A Third Of My Asking Price, Whatever Will I Do??

    Chat conversation showing a wild negotiation for a 1994 Sweetwater fishing pontoon on Facebook Marketplace.

    Cletus Lee Kennedy Report

    #35

    I Don’t… Am I Missing Something? “No Body Rust” But It Sure As Hell Does Have Rust Lmao

    Rusty VW bus 1968 for sale with barrels nearby, one of the wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Jared Aubrey Report

    vilem-marak avatar
    Wij
    Wij
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    If complete, it has that value. These are gold for vw collectors

    #36

    $850 For Pencils? Is This An Actual Thing?

    Vintage Derwents colored pencils from the early 90s laid out in cases for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Daniel Griffin Report

    #37

    Uh, Not The Place To Ask Bud LOL

    Man in bright racing gear driving a go-kart on dirt track listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace wildest finds.

    Dan Caliva Report

    #38

    “Vintage.” Only A Grand! Came Up In My Feed Because I Bought A Used Recent One For $100

    Used Weber Genesis grill with brown hood and two burners for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found.

    Scott Walter Report

    #39

    I Didn’t Know We Were Selling Our Empty Liquor Bottles 🤔

    Empty Grey Goose vodka bottles listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace as wildest things found for sale online.

    Nadine Hyder Report

    #40

    I Mean It's A Rock.. Rock From Hell Would Make A Good Band Name

    Red and black painted rock listed for sale, one of the wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Thorin Ong Report

    #41

    Ran When Parked, 20 Years Ago LOL

    Old damaged pontoon boat listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found for sale.

    Michael Rabalais Jr. Report

    #42

    Maybe Im A Pinecone, But Personally Im Not Going To Just Go Hand Someone 1k With Absolutely Zero Knowledge Of What Im Getting Myself Into, Not Even A Test Drive😭

    Used 2002 Lincoln Continental sedan for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a detailed description and seller contact options.

    Gus Miles Report

    #43

    Holy Cow I Finally Found One 😂😂😂

    Woman in pink shorts posing on a black 2012 Toyota Camry for sale on Facebook Marketplace in San Antonio, Texas.

    Sukesih Report

    #44

    You Know What I’ll Take It

    Older man with glasses listing a 1969 Cadillac DeVille for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Brodnax, VA.

    Jake Walker Report

    #45

    Alright Then

    Pack of Maruchan Creamy Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup for sale, one of the wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace.

    James Robertson Report

    #46

    Ok, Did I Make The Cut On This One? 😂 Like Seriously...should I Have Had To Beat The Info Out Of This Guy? 🤔🤪

    Three people in swimwear enjoying a Summer Escapes pool, featured as a wild find on Facebook Marketplace.

    Lucy Lou Wojo Report

    #47

    Dang I Could Of Been Rich. My Aunt Worked There In The 80's

    Vintage 1980s McDonalds large Styrofoam coffee cups for sale, rare collectible found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Carissa Duvessa Spenst Report

    #48

    Gooooooood Old Boooga Sugar Bed

    Vintage Wilshire velvet bed frame with built-in 8 track player and lamps, featured in wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Cameron Dearborn Report

    #49

    Seller: "Handle This With Care!" Also Seller: *lays It On The Ground* Edit: Oh, Yeah, I Forgot This Is A Group With A High Population Of Uncultured Swine. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    1800s Edo period Aoyama family Kamishimo traditional Japanese garment for sale on Facebook Marketplace

    Ollie Bennett Report

    #50

    100$ Assorted Rocks & Shells ✨

    Collection of unique rocks and fossils for sale on Facebook Marketplace, a wild find among unusual items listed online.

    Emily Scott Report

    #51

    LOL This Is Just Funny To Me; Prison Made Dnd Dice, Some Of These Hustles Are Crazy Just Like A Local Lady That Sells Her 18 Month Old Toddlers Finger Paintings For $35 Ea

    Handcrafted colorful DnD dice set made in prison, featuring marbled designs and sharp edges for smooth rolls.

    Kay Cee Report

    #52

    I Don't Think That's Quite What I'm Looking At

    Handcrafted Tudor bed made of solid wood, combining medieval style and comfort, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Tom J Smith Report

    #53

    Ran When Parked In 1985 😂 The Starting Price Was $3000…

    Oldsmobile Delta 88 abandoned in woods with flat tires and rust for sale on Facebook Marketplace wildest finds

    Kathryn Mull Report

    #54

    Proof Reading Is Important

    Various dog collars, leashes, and a small harness laid out for sale on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Sydney Burdick Report

    #55

    Wow Do I Feel Bad 😂

    Used 2001 Subaru B4 twin turbo right hand steering car listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with seller chat.

    Owen Scherr Report

    #56

    I Don’t Understand Why Send Me To An Empty House? What’s To Gain?

    Chat conversation arranging purchase of a 1998 Yamaha Grizzly on Facebook Marketplace showing buyer frustration.

    Colby Gray Report

    #57

    3.6l V6 With 174xxxkm🤩🤩🤩 About 25k Over Market Value

    Front view of a 2014 Dodge Challenger listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Moose Jaw, SK.

    Landon Fehr Report

    #58

    Posted From: Idiots Of Vinted Official I Genuinely Don't Think The Buyer Meant To Offend, Thoughts?

    Facebook Marketplace review exchange showing a buyer complaining about oversized item size with a humorous seller response.

    Dale Machin Report

    #59

    Hmm.. Expiration Is Missing??

    Blue SpongeBob themed child car seat with cup holders and safety straps listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Katie N Baloo Report

    #60

    Bro What 🤣

    Unusual items for sale on Facebook Marketplace featuring grape sour apple blow pops and Charm Blow Pop candy pack.

    Alastor Hayes Report

    #61

    🤢 Ew… Side Note: I’m Not Ewwwwwing The Adult Swing. Just The Cleanliness Or Lack Of The Swing. Peep The Imprint… 👀

    Heavy duty adult leather swing with metal chains hanging indoors, one of the wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace

    Bear Lucas Report

    #62

    The Engine Is The Price Of The Car Like I Get He Got A Shop To Inspect It But That’s Crazy For Almost 35k

    Vintage 426 Hemi engine for sale on Facebook Marketplace, fully rebuilt with accessories and detailed inspection history.

    Michael Whitaker Report

    sherryerrera avatar
    Sherry Errera
    Sherry Errera
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's a 1966 engine for a hotrod race car worth 3x that amount. So this is a good deal.

    #63

    It Was Totally Intentional, But It’s Hilarious 🤷🏻‍♀️ If The Bolt Looked Like That I’d Consider It. Sexiness

    Vintage blue and white Chevy truck listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest items found for sale on the platform.

    Ashley Evelyn Ledbetter Report

    #64

    I Kinda Want Them

    Interior of a shed sale with colorful chairs, black mannequins, and various items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Maus Amy Report

    #65

    Anyone Need A Massage?

    Muscular man offering certificate for deep tissue massage on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things for sale.

    Jake Reed Report

    #66

    Did I Find One?! 😁

    Three Snickers chocolates in unique wrapping for sale on Facebook Marketplace, a wildest things find.

    James Carson Report

    #67

    I Finally Found One. May Not Be The Best But It's Still Pure Stupidity 🤣🤣

    Plastic bag full of old rolled change for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found for sale.

    Nathan Smith Report

    #68

    Only For The Truely Rich Loz Fans With A Pure Soul. All Other Fans Need Not Apply. Tap Pic

    Man with long beard holding Zelda’s Magic Flute listed for sale as a wildest thing found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Fenix MJ Report

    #69

    Guy Selling Fake Rolies With Even Original Sticker Price 🤣

    Close-up of a Rolex watch listed among the wildest things people found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Juliett Smt Report

    #70

    Not This Girl Selling Diapers She Received From The Food Bank. 👀👀👀

    Three packs of size 2 diapers from a food bank listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found.

    Nuari Hayati Report

    #71

    Do Not Try To Lowball Me 😡

    Hot Cheetos shaped like Slovenia sold on Facebook Marketplace in a wild find with notable figures featured.

    Amber Barger Report

    #72

    Ummm. $200? For Real?

    Pair of vintage MCM jelly tube vinyl reclining chaise lounge lawn chairs for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Cami Maher Report

    #73

    Is The Car In The Room With Us?

    Man wearing sunglasses and hat with a Facebook Marketplace listing showing one of the wildest things found for sale.

    Orion Hopton Report

    #74

    The Description 😂

    Bolt cutters with red handles listed on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things people found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Renee Hinrichs Report

    #75

    "Damaged"

    Damaged iPhone 12 Pro Max with shattered back glass listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace on a wooden surface.

    Emily OHiggins Report

    #76

    Anyone In The Market For A Japanese Maple?

    Man lying on lawn next to Japanese maple tree for sale, featured among wildest things on Facebook Marketplace.

    Josh Ledbetter Report

    #77

    So This Is A Home Depot Cart (Big Box Home Improvement Supply Store For Anyone Not Privy). $250 Sounds Like A Steal

    Heavy duty orange lumber panel cart for sale on Facebook Marketplace, located in Cape Canaveral, priced at $250.

    Mary Morosetti Report

    #78

    This One Was Just Funny

    Person wearing a pink Minnie Mouse costume listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a well-lit room near glass doors

    Ra Zizi Report

    #79

    Life Is About Making Adult Decisions

    Screenshot of a Facebook Marketplace listing for used Skechers slide sandals priced at $123,456 with buyer-seller chat.

    Steven Barnard Report

    #80

    Recliner ❌️ Recycliner ✅️

    Beige recliner chair with a worn look listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found.

    Alex Bessey Report

    #81

    It Is Very Strong And Durable

    Well worn smelly sandals size 9.5 listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace as wildest things found for sale.

    Nurliani Nurliani Report

    #82

    I Didn't Know They Wore Boots! 🐸

    Pair of worn black steel toe work boots listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing unique items found for sale.

    Rebecca Winman Report

    #83

    Maybe Rest In Peace 🙏

    Handmade Michael Jackson pillow for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found for sale with unique art style.

    Travis Mattison Report

    #84

    I Guess I Just Dont Understand Art

    Burnt and melted blue bucket listed among wildest things for sale on Facebook Marketplace, covered in charred debris.

    Austin Jones Report

    #85

    The Description Is Good. Literally. Wtf Are They Selling?

    Listing on Facebook Marketplace showing a unique speaker for sale among wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Jakob Clark Report

    #86

    When You Create Listing Half Asleep

    Hummingbird tattoo on shoulder with images of LED bar lights on a wooden floor, found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Jānis Lazdiņš Report

    #87

    I’m Scared

    Person wearing a full Scooby-Doo costume listed among wildest things for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Tatiana Triste Report

    #88

    Y’all Are Probably Gonna Drag Me 😂 But I Highly Doubt Anyone Will Pay $165 For Used Children’s Clothes. Idk Y’all I Guess I Just Don’t Know Because I Give My Child’s Clothes Away For Free. I Don’t Care How “Hard Up For Money” I Am. Also I Guess Marketplace Is Different From Yard Sales. Like I Said I Knew I Was Gonna Get Dragged. Yes I Do Have A Kid Why Do You Think I Was Looking At Clothes LOL 😂

    Girls size 5/6 clothes featuring colorful tops with unicorn and festive designs for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Nuari Hayati Report

    #89

    Offering 37% Lower Than Asking Is Diabolical

    Chat conversation showing negotiation for a 10 foot plastic Jon boat found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Justyn Lohnes Report

    #90

    This Is Japanese Knotweed It’s Highly Invasive Here And Illegal To Plant In Some Provinces LOL

    Two images showing bamboo plants for sale on Facebook Marketplace, highlighting wildest things people found for sale online.

    Baylee Sonier Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Illegal to plant this in the UK. Absolute nightmare of a plant. Grows through concrete, up into plumbing, through walls, tarmac etc. I think you have to notify DEFRA (environment agency) and use specialists to remove which will be very expensive.

    #91

    Andy’s Mom Had Enough Of His Toys Being Left All Over The Floor. Happy Mother’s Day!

    Box of wildest things people found for sale on Facebook Marketplace including vintage kids toys and collectibles.

    Kylie Jayne Report

    #92

    Heres An Ideal, Ugh

    Bondage bed for rent in Texas listed on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things people found for sale.

    Tammie Nunez Report

    #93

    Share Is Care

    Half packet of gluten free biscuits listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found for sale online.

    Wesley Kwok Report

    #94

    Another Lunatic Thinking An Fx Processor From 12 Years Ago Is Worth Something

    Used AMD FX9590 processor box for sale, one of the wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace listings.

    Josh Allen Report

    #95

    Love This Marketing Strategy

    Porcelain doll with a blue dress and brown hair listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest finds.

    Brandon Cooper Report

    #96

    Seems Like Fair Marketing LOL

    Used fishing boat with humorous name for sale on Facebook Marketplace, one of the wildest things found online.

    Austin Davis Report

    #97

    Why The Selfie?🤣

    Person selling a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found for sale on platform.

    Mya Moffett Report

    #98

    I Could Be The Pinecone Here Bc I Know Nothing About Sneakers… But Never Worn?

    Orange Nike Kobe X 10 basketball shoes listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Hudson, Florida.

    Holly Ann Report

    #99

    In My Local Group After Laughing At The Post Lmao

    Collection of 37 pieces of real gold jewelry for sale, featured in wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace posts.

    Bakota Dower Report

    #100

    I Received A Notification For This 😭😭😭😭 Who Do You Think I Am, Some Kind Of Human Trafficker 🤣😭

    Smiling person wearing glasses and a Nike hoodie featured in wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Francis Corfield Report

    #101

    $20 Or Send Offer 😂

    Reflective Mainstays countertop microwave listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found.

    Gary Word Collett Jr. Report

    #102

    Damn Anyone Want To Spend An Extra 10 Dollars An Get Ear Wax Covered Headphones What A Steal

    Wireless earbuds with Pokeball charging case, a wild thing found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Austin Barron Report

    #103

    Probably Not Tho Right???? 😂😂

    Vintage homemade Raggedy Ann doll with orange yarn hair listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace unique wild finds.

    Ace Matthew Report

    #104

    Someone Is Trying To Weasel Out Of Paying The Tire Disposal Fee

    Worn Hercules tires sized 225/65 17 inches listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in an online yard sale.

    Christopher Freeman Report

    #105

    Dude Is Serious

    Used TaylorMade golf ball with paint marks for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found listings.

    Michael Hawes Report

    #106

    Phew, Good Thing The Timing Chain Was Changed😅

    Black 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan with front-end damage listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a residential area.

    Emily Hoselton Report

    #107

    Selling A $90 Clip Popper For 250 Is Crazy. My Snap On Guy Has Boxes Of Them Because They Won’t Sell😂

    Red Snap On OTF clip popper tool listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things found.

    Colin Anderson Report

    #108

    The Description…

    Patch of green grass for sale on Facebook Marketplace listed as free in wildest things found for sale collection.

    Crystal Brooke Report

    #109

    Someone Come Get Their Grandma

    Elderly woman wearing red glasses in a Facebook Marketplace listing for wildest things found for sale.

    Judah Oakroot Report

    #110

    Lightly Marked?! How Bout Filthy 🤢

    Super king bed frame and mattress with repaired damage listed for quick sale on Facebook Marketplace in Maitland NSW.

    Jade Garfoot Report

    #111

    "Selling For A Friend Who Created It Experience In Air Boats And Go Karts" Should I Ask Him To Send Pics Of How Many Fingers He Has Left?

    Off-road go kart with a red propeller and blue frame listed among wildest things found on Facebook Marketplace.

    Steve Powell Report

    #112

    Surly These Are Not Worth That Price. It’s Just A Number Plate That’s Misspelled. I Don’t Think They Do Know What They Have

    HODLON crypto license plate listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace as a wild and unique collectible item.

    Jasmine Knight Report

    #113

    Well Loved Should Be Somewhere In That Description

    Leather office chair with nailhead trim for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest things people found listings.

    James Robertson Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    That's a nice chair for $75. The cushion can be replaced.

    #114

    Get It Girl😂

    PlayStation 5 listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a humorous description about a cheating boyfriend.

    Rett Pruitt Report

    #115

    Because It’s Really Hard To Just Take Your Hand And Brush The Crumbs And Dirt Off Of The Seat Before You Take The Picture 🤔￼

    Worn office chair seat with small stains on wooden floor, one of the wildest things found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Jennifer Rhodes Velez Report

    #116

    An Absolutely Brilliant Trade Deal

    Hand holding a rare $50 star note banknote listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace among wildest finds.

    Maleah Wheeldon Report

