116 Wildest Things People Found For Sale On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)
According to Facebook, more than one in three people in the US use their Marketplace to buy and sell things every month. It offers convenience, affordability, and sustainability, so it’s really not surprising that the platform has attracted so many users. There’s not much to dislike about it—it’s like the flea market of the Internet! And with such a big user base, you know there’s never a dull moment while scrolling through Facebook Marketplace. Purely for your entertainment, our Bored Panda team has gathered many such moments below. Scroll down to find some of the wildest and most unhinged listings sellers posted, and be sure to leave us your verdict in the comments: to buy or not to buy?
Found In The Wild (My Local Buy-Sell-Trade Group). $40 For A Jacket That Looks Like It’s Been Used For Shop Rags??
My Local Mp
I'm Not Saying That They're Just Trying To Avoid Dump Fees But What Can Broken Concrete Really Be Used For?
Does This Count
Hope I’m The First To Find This One 😂
Did I Do It Guys
Love This. 😂😂
Bro Wants $20 For Two Chips Stuck Together
'Yellow Cloud Look' Weird, The 'Yellow Clouds' Look Identical To Canned Spray Foam
Not Knocking The Potential Skill And Time Spent. But Holy Nightmare Fuel.... 😭
That's a reasonable price given the work that's gone into it
She Had Several Pics And A Video Of A Dog Rummaging Through The Trash On The Floor And Their Man Was In The Back, Which I Found To Be Entertaining
Is this how we hack AI? This feels like how we hack AI.
That’s Not An iPhone Anymore Man… It’s Barely Even An I 🤨
“What You Purchase This For” Is A Wild Statement
Not Sure If This Belongs Here, But It Gave Me A Laugh When I Was Scrolling
Not A Marketplace Listing But It Was Crossposted To Marketplace. They Want 800 A Month To Share A Motel Room.🥴😮💨
“Can It Be Delivered?”
This Is Too Good 😭😭
Just Why…
Never Seen One Of These Before! I Thought It Was Just Called A Hospital
Why Is It Freaky??
Buffalo Bill Barbie
"Throw An Offer Or An Equivalent Trade" "Not Looking To Do Either"
Neat But Expensive LOL
Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster
Sorry What
This Seems Weird…right?
What Even Is This 💀
Guy Stole A Metro Sign And Selling It On The Marketplace.. Welcome To Sweden 💁🏼♀️
Alright Bro (140k On It Btw)
Best I Can Do Is $250 And A 6 Pack Of Rainier
My question would be, Is it the rust that is actually holding it together??
650$ Razor Build Listed For 800 🤦♂️
Michael Daley Where You At?
I Dont Think I Need To Say Anything On This One
I Feel So Devastated That We Didn't Make A Deal For A Third Of My Asking Price, Whatever Will I Do??
I Don’t… Am I Missing Something? “No Body Rust” But It Sure As Hell Does Have Rust Lmao
$850 For Pencils? Is This An Actual Thing?
Uh, Not The Place To Ask Bud LOL
“Vintage.” Only A Grand! Came Up In My Feed Because I Bought A Used Recent One For $100
I Didn’t Know We Were Selling Our Empty Liquor Bottles 🤔
I Mean It's A Rock.. Rock From Hell Would Make A Good Band Name
Ran When Parked, 20 Years Ago LOL
Maybe Im A Pinecone, But Personally Im Not Going To Just Go Hand Someone 1k With Absolutely Zero Knowledge Of What Im Getting Myself Into, Not Even A Test Drive😭
Holy Cow I Finally Found One 😂😂😂
You Know What I’ll Take It
Alright Then
Ok, Did I Make The Cut On This One? 😂 Like Seriously...should I Have Had To Beat The Info Out Of This Guy? 🤔🤪
Dang I Could Of Been Rich. My Aunt Worked There In The 80's
Gooooooood Old Boooga Sugar Bed
Seller: "Handle This With Care!" Also Seller: *lays It On The Ground* Edit: Oh, Yeah, I Forgot This Is A Group With A High Population Of Uncultured Swine. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
100$ Assorted Rocks & Shells ✨
LOL This Is Just Funny To Me; Prison Made Dnd Dice, Some Of These Hustles Are Crazy Just Like A Local Lady That Sells Her 18 Month Old Toddlers Finger Paintings For $35 Ea
I Don't Think That's Quite What I'm Looking At
Ran When Parked In 1985 😂 The Starting Price Was $3000…
Proof Reading Is Important
Wow Do I Feel Bad 😂
I Don’t Understand Why Send Me To An Empty House? What’s To Gain?
3.6l V6 With 174xxxkm🤩🤩🤩 About 25k Over Market Value
Posted From: Idiots Of Vinted Official I Genuinely Don't Think The Buyer Meant To Offend, Thoughts?
Hmm.. Expiration Is Missing??
Bro What 🤣
🤢 Ew… Side Note: I’m Not Ewwwwwing The Adult Swing. Just The Cleanliness Or Lack Of The Swing. Peep The Imprint… 👀
The Engine Is The Price Of The Car Like I Get He Got A Shop To Inspect It But That’s Crazy For Almost 35k
That's a 1966 engine for a hotrod race car worth 3x that amount. So this is a good deal.