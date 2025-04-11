ADVERTISEMENT

Easter just leveled up from basic baskets and plastic grass that haunts your vacuum for months. Between pastel-colored everything that makes millennial minimalism look boring and finds so cute they'd make the Easter Bunny jealous, these 22 discoveries prove holiday shopping doesn't have to feel like a sugar-coated obligation. We're talking about items that make you squeal louder than kids finding golden eggs, except you're a grown adult who probably shouldn't be squealing in public.

Spring energy hits different when your Stanley cup comes in colors that look like they were dipped in sunset, and even practical items like gardening gloves refuse to take themselves too seriously. From rain boots that turn puddle-jumping into a fashion statement to cameras that look like they were colored by actual spring flowers, each find celebrates the season without going full pastel explosion. These aren't just random Easter additions – they're the kind of discoveries that make you want to decorate for spring way before the calendar says it's time.