Man Asks If He’s A Jerk For Planning To Kick His Pregnant Daughter Out If She Keeps The Baby
Expanding the family can be exciting. It can, however, be worrisome, too, as many things have to be carefully considered before taking the big step.
Redditor u/Objective-Pen2383 recently shared with the AITAH community that his 20-year-old daughter was expecting a baby. However, the man wasn’t overjoyed with the news, as he could hardly support himself and his daughter, especially since she couldn’t hold down a job herself.
Supporting a family is a huge financial responsibility
This man told his pregnant daughter that she couldn’t continue living at home if she decided to keep the baby
