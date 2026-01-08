“That Makes No Sense”: Father Slammed For Changing Gender Identity To Avoid Child Support

ADVERTISEMENT

A father in Mexico has legally changed his gender in an attempt to avoid paying child support for his child.

For the past years, the life of Gloria Valentina Méndez Arámbula has been consumed by lawsuits and numerous court appearances.

She met Cristian Janet Montenegro Chairez, a lawyer, in 2017, and the two began a relationship in 2019. The following year, they moved in together, but the relationship took a turn when, according to Arámbula, Chairez began exhibiting violent behavior at home.

Man in gray suit and pink tie sitting confidently in office setting illustrating gender identity and child support topics.

Image credits: Municipios Puebla

Chairez, who has reportedly been diagnosed as a “psychopath and pathological narcissist,” allegedly began acting erratically toward Arámbula.

The Durango-based psychologist claims Chairez contacted her patients fabricating damaging stories about her, and even tried to sleep with them.

At times, he allegedly became aggressive and threatened her to take his own life or leave her for another woman.

She said his mood swings became more frequent around the time he began “injecting anabolic substances and/or steroids” for exercise.

Chairez reportedly blackmailed her, claiming he had a heart condition after undergoing liposculpture procedures and hair transplants.

White paper cutouts of male and female figures side by side representing gender identity and child support issues.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

According to local media reports, Chairez forced Arámbula to cover the full cost of their wedding and the medical expenses during her pregnancy.

“I wanted to build a family, believing that he would heal, but that wasn’t the case. Everything got worse — his erratic behavior as well,” the psychologist told La Jornada in an interview published on Sunday (January 4).

After the baby was born, Arámbula said Chairez never showed any “emotion or affection” toward the child.

Silhouette of a parent holding a child near a window, representing gender identity and child support issues.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

One night, she confronted Chairez after allegedly finding him covering the baby’s mouth while the infant was crying.

“I was afraid to fall asleep in case he decided to harm my baby,” Arámbula told the outlet.



The following day ,he began sending her aggressive text messages, claiming the baby was not his and calling Arámbula a “wh*re.”

“I don’t want to have anything to do with that girl anymore. She’s not my daughter,” Chairez reportedly said.

Man in blue suit signing legal documents, illustrating father changing gender identity to avoid child support controversy.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Comment from Alejandro Bernal discussing child support and gender identity in the context of legal decisions.

The former couple is now embroiled in a legal dispute over custody and child support for the 4-year-old girl.

At one of the dozens of hearings, Chairez requested to be treated with a “gender perspective,” as per La Jornada.

“When I asked the judge for a gender perspective because I’m a victim, Cristian said that he’s also a woman and requested a gender perspective as well, presenting his new birth certificate stating that his s*x is female,” Arámbula recounted.

“Jaime Romero Maldonado, the Fourteenth Judge of Control and Oral Trial, fell silent. He didn’t know what to do. He treated Cristian as if he were a woman and charged me with the alleged crime of child abduction, without any investigation.

“A legal process is supposed to seek the truth, but that’s not how it is.”

Man with beard in a blue suit speaking into a microphone during a formal discussion on gender identity and child support issues.

Image credits: Municipios Puebla

Under Mexican law, both parents have a legal obligation to financially support their children, regardless of their marital status, orientation, or gender identity.

There have been similar cases in Mexico, including one in 2021 when Jalisco state’s Family Court rejected a parent’s request to be exempted from child support on the grounds of having changed their gender, reported local outlet Municipios Puebla.

Arámbula criticized judicial authorities in Durango, saying they are enabling a “mentally ill person” to “play legal games” and “mock” both her and the system.

“All the cases he files move forward quickly, while my complaints about domestic violence do not progress,” the distressed mother said.

It remains unclear how the lawyer changing his gender would exempt him from paying child support. Arámbula further alleged that Chairez used his influence to ensure that a “highly misogynistic judge” who was a friend of his would not formally charge him.

Wooden judge gavel on desk in courtroom symbolizing legal issues of father changing gender identity to avoid child support.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

According to Arámbula, her ex-husband made a series of false accusations against her and tried to have the 4-year-old “taken away” from her, despite claiming he is not the child’s father.

He has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the mother for the alleged “abduction and retention” of a minor after she failed to take the girl to a visitation center on one occasion—a place where, she says, Chairez himself refuses to go.

“He doesn’t show up, but if I miss an appointment, I’m threatened with having her taken away from me.”

Man in a gray suit smiling confidently, representing a father involved in a gender identity and child support controversy.

Image credits: Municipios Puebla

In August 2023, the psychologist began a relationship with another man, Édgar Alan Corona Muñiz. However, six months later, she also sued him for domestic violence.

She said that while recovering from one of the injuries allegedly inflicted by Muñiz, she discovered a photo he had taken with Chairez.

Father changing gender identity to avoid child support, pictured with partner and child in a cozy home setting

Image credits: Facebook

“The two aggressors posted a photo together, as if it were an achievement. To carry out violence against me through Édgar Alan, Cristian was in communication with him. There is moral harm,” the therapist told La Jornada.

“Their complicity in causing permanent damage to me and my inner circle is evident, affecting each and every sphere of my life, while the justice system continues to fail to protect me.”

Silhouette of a father holding a baby, highlighting issues related to changing gender identity and child support.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Arámbula worked as a psychologist at the State Executive Commission for Victim Assistance (Ceeav) in Durango, an agency that reportedly dismissed her after Chairez showed up at her office and harassed both her and her co-workers.

It is unclear whether the certificate presented by Cristian Janet Montenegro Chairez is authentic. In the absence of any public statements from Chairez, it remains unknown whether the lawyer identifies as a woman or uses female pronouns.

Netizens were quick to call out what they viewed as child support evasion

Comment criticizing court on alimony obligations and gender in child support disputes regarding gender identity change.

Comment about responsibility and evading child support in a discussion on changing gender identity to avoid payments

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing pension payments by non-custodial parents related to gender identity and child support.

Comment from Cyn Anaya questioning why the current partner has a good relationship with the debtor amid gender identity change debate.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a father for changing gender identity to avoid child support.

Comment on social media by David Hdez joking about hacking the system, related to father changing gender identity to avoid child support.

Comment discussing a father slammed for changing gender identity to avoid child support, questioning justice system response.

Facebook comment by Maria De Lourdes Leyvendecker criticizing a father changing gender identity to avoid child support payments.

Comment questioning the link between gender identity and biological father responsibility in a child support debate.

Comment on father changing gender identity to avoid child support, sparking backlash and controversy online.

Facebook comment by Virginia Guadalupe Perez Ramón expressing shock about authorities covering up a deranged person’s actions.

Screenshot of social media comment discussing a father changing gender identity to avoid child support criticism.

Comment from Susjë Alfonso discussing using DNA experts and medical records to verify identity in a gender identity and child support controversy.

Facebook comment by Ruth Maribel Lopez Hernandez expressing that the case about father changing gender identity to avoid child support is terrible.

