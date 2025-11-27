Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Trainee Police Officer Gets Lifetime Ban After Revealing Inside Secrets To Dealer Boyfriend
Female trainee police officer in uniform taking a selfie wearing a police hat and black jacket with police badge visible
Trainee Police Officer Gets Lifetime Ban After Revealing Inside Secrets To Dealer Boyfriend

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A former West Yorkshire Police trainee has been found guilty of gross misconduct after investigators determined that she had passed confidential information to her convicted criminal boyfriend while still serving on the force. 

The tribunal concluded that Maryam Ilyas, 20, accessed internal police systems on multiple occasions between March and May 2025 to obtain details about the man, whose identity remains protected. Netizens have reacted with shock and frustration at the situation. 

Highlights
  • A 20-year-old trainee officer has been banned for life after accessing police systems for her boyfriend, who also happened to be a distributor of illicit substances.
  • Investigators found messages, pictures of money, and incriminating chat sessions linking the two.
  • A disciplinary panel ruled that she would have been fired for gross misconduct had she not resigned ahead of her disciplinary hearing.
    Investigators uncovered messages linking the pair after her boyfriend was arrested

    Police officers working at desks in station, featuring radio communication device and computer keyboard in focus.

    Police officers working at desks in station, featuring radio communication device and computer keyboard in focus.

    Image credits: Unsplash/ Ahmet Kurt

    According to the BBC, Maryam Ilyas’ links to her criminal boyfriend emerged when the man was arrested in July on suspicion of dealing illicit substances. 

    Upon investigation, authorities recovered messages on his mobile phone linking the man to the 20-year-old trainee officer. These included chats referencing substance-related activity and images of a “large amount of money.” 

    Female trainee police officer in uniform taking a mirror selfie with badge and cap in an indoor setting.

    Female trainee police officer in uniform taking a mirror selfie with badge and cap in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Facebook

    According to the tribunal, Ilyas had used police computer systems to search for details about the man three times between March and May 2025. She later showed him his profile in police systems and shared confidential details about an ongoing operation.

    The 20-year-old former trainee officer did not attend the hearing in Wakefield on Wednesday, though she admitted “full responsibility” for her misconduct. 

    Even though Ilyas resigned before the tribunal convened, the panel explicitly stated she would have been dismissed from the force had she still been employed.

    Silhouette of a trainee police officer and her boyfriend sharing a close moment at sunset, hinting at secretive relationship.

    Silhouette of a trainee police officer and her boyfriend sharing a close moment at sunset, hinting at secretive relationship.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Hector Reyes

    The tribunal also stated that the identity of Ilyas’ substance-dealing boyfriend would remain protected. The BBC and The Sun requested that the reporting restriction be lifted, but tribunal chair Catherine Hankinson rejected the application. 

    Hankinson stated that naming the man could “adversely” affect his “welfare.” As a result, it remains unclear what the man’s previous convictions involved.

    The tribunal said Ilyas’ conduct was intentional, repeated, and tied to an undisclosed relationship

    Person using a computer in a dimly lit room, symbolizing secrecy related to trainee police officer inside secrets.

    Person using a computer in a dimly lit room, symbolizing secrecy related to trainee police officer inside secrets.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Polina Kuzovkova

    Ilyas joined West Yorkshire Police in June 2024, though during her recruitment, she did not disclose her relationship with the man. 

    Officers noted that during her interview, Ilyas claimed she had separated from him in January 2025 and was “unaware of his history.” Investigators later determined that this statement was false.

    Police case file and documents on clipboard with pen, related to trainee police officer lifetime ban investigation.

    Police case file and documents on clipboard with pen, related to trainee police officer lifetime ban investigation.

    Image credits: Unsplash/ Kristina Shvedenko

    Hankinson, who is also the force’s former deputy chief constable, concluded that the messages between Ilyas and the man suggested that they were in an “existing relationship” that continued through July 2025. The panel further described Ilyas’s conduct as “repeated,” “sustained,” and “intentional.”

    Due to her actions, Ilyas has been banned from the force for life, according to the Daily Mail.

    Smartphone displaying text messages, symbolizing trainee police officer revealing inside secrets to dealer boyfriend.

    Smartphone displaying text messages, symbolizing trainee police officer revealing inside secrets to dealer boyfriend.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Lana Cpdes

    Numerous netizens shared their criticism of the police force, especially after a selfie taken by Ilya’s was widely posted online. The selfie, which showed Ilyas in makeup while wearing her uniform, received polarizing reactions from netizens.

    “They should have known by the way she was wearing her uniform,” one commenter wrote.  

    Hands holding a fanned stack of US hundred-dollar bills, symbolizing money linked to police officer inside secrets leak.

    Hands holding a fanned stack of US hundred-dollar bills, symbolizing money linked to police officer inside secrets leak.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Jonathan Borba

    Others highlighted that the entire scenario seems to be a product of negligence. “If she was that ignorant of his criminal past, then she should definitely not be in the police force. What happened to testing their abilities or even common sense?” another netizen said. 

    Others also argued that Ilyas’ punishment should have been worse. “Banned for life but not jailed? Send a tweet, you get 5 years!” a commenter stated.

    Incidents of police misconduct have been rising in England and Wales in recent years

    Entrance of police station building with columns and steps, related to trainee police officer lifetime ban case.

    Entrance of police station building with columns and steps, related to trainee police officer lifetime ban case.

    Image credits: BBC

    A UK government report shows an uptick in police misconduct cases in recent years. During the year ending March 31, 2024, a total of 1,698 individuals were referred to formal misconduct proceedings. 

    This represented a year-over-year increase of 31% compared to the number of misconduct proceedings during the year ending March 31, 2023. 

    Group of police officers standing in front of a glass building, relating to trainee police officer lifetime ban news.

    Group of police officers standing in front of a glass building, relating to trainee police officer lifetime ban news.

    Image credits: Unsplash/ Felix Koutchinski

    Of these misconduct proceedings, 1,312 were actual police officers like Ilyas, while the rest were police staff. For police officers, this represented a 35% year-over-year increase in misconduct proceedings. 

    From this number, 31% were referred to a misconduct hearing. A total of 74% of these offers who were referred to a hearing were found to have committed gross misconduct, similar to Ilyas. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts about the disgraced police officer’s case on social media

    Comment on trainee police officer controversy, questioning background checks and mix with known criminals.

    Comment on trainee police officer controversy, questioning background checks and mix with known criminals.

    Comment text on a white background discussing prosecution related to a trainee police officer revealing secrets to a dealer boyfriend.

    Comment text on a white background discussing prosecution related to a trainee police officer revealing secrets to a dealer boyfriend.

    Comment on a news article about trainee police officer lifetime ban for revealing secrets to a dealer boyfriend.

    Comment on a news article about trainee police officer lifetime ban for revealing secrets to a dealer boyfriend.

    Comment on a white background with username John in blue, questioning how a trainee police officer passed security vetting.

    Comment on a white background with username John in blue, questioning how a trainee police officer passed security vetting.

    Comment discussing trainee police officer revealing secrets to d**g dealer boyfriend and receiving no jail time.

    Comment discussing trainee police officer revealing secrets to d**g dealer boyfriend and receiving no jail time.

    Comment text on a webpage questioning a trainee police officer's lifetime ban for revealing secrets to a dealer boyfriend.

    Comment text on a webpage questioning a trainee police officer's lifetime ban for revealing secrets to a dealer boyfriend.

    Trainee police officer facing lifetime ban after revealing inside secrets to dealer boyfriend in a serious breach of trust.

    Trainee police officer facing lifetime ban after revealing inside secrets to dealer boyfriend in a serious breach of trust.

    Trainee police officer in uniform with smartphone, reflecting focus on selfies over police work in informal setting

    Trainee police officer in uniform with smartphone, reflecting focus on selfies over police work in informal setting

    Comment by Barbara discussing low standards for police entry and its predictable consequences in an online forum.

    Comment by Barbara discussing low standards for police entry and its predictable consequences in an online forum.

    Comment on article about trainee police officer banned for revealing secrets to dealer boyfriend, questioning court absence.

    Comment on article about trainee police officer banned for revealing secrets to dealer boyfriend, questioning court absence.

    Comment text on a forum screen showing user Meggy's opinion about a trainee police officer getting a lifetime ban for revealing secrets.

    Comment text on a forum screen showing user Meggy's opinion about a trainee police officer getting a lifetime ban for revealing secrets.

    Trainee police officer in uniform with crossed arms, symbolizing consequences after revealing secrets to dealer boyfriend.

    Trainee police officer in uniform with crossed arms, symbolizing consequences after revealing secrets to dealer boyfriend.

    Comment criticizing trainee police officers, expressing disappointment in the current police forces and referencing inside secrets.

    Comment criticizing trainee police officers, expressing disappointment in the current police forces and referencing inside secrets.

    Crime

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
