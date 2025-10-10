Police Chief Quits After Leaked Video Exposes A Disturbing Moment With 18-Year-Old Dispatcher
An Alabama police chief abruptly resigned after surveillance footage captured him inappropriately touching an 18-year-old employee.
After just four months of being hired, Cordova Police Chief Jason Hare resigned this week over harassing the teenager, who was working as a dispatcher.
“Disturbing video. This is someone’s 18-year-old daughter,” one netizen commented online.
An Alabama police chief was captured on video inappropriately touching an 18-year-old employee
Image credits: ABC 33/40
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Police Chief Jason Hare gave up his badge and handed over his resignation on Monday, October 6.
“As of 10/6/2025, I resign as police chief of Cordova. I hope the city of Cordova the best and keep moving forward,” the husband and father said in his brief resignation letter.
Image credits: Walker County Sheriff’s Office
The disgraced official stepped down after he was caught on camera inappropriately touching the 18-year-old dispatcher.
In the clip, Hare was seen walking up to the dispatcher and patting her head.
The teenager appeared to resist when he seemingly guided her towards him.
The disgraced chief placed his hands around her neck as if he were playfully choking her
Image credits: ABC 33/40
At one point, the chief placed his hands around her neck like he was playfully choking the teenage dispatcher.
She was “scared to d**th,” a family member of the 18-year-old told AL.com.
“She wasn’t going to say anything,” added the family member, “because she didn’t know what to do.”
Image credits: ABC 33/40
The relative said the dispatcher didn’t report him at the time.
The video, dated August 26, 2025, was seen by another employee, who then reached out to the dispatcher and asked if she was okay.
The employee alerted supervisors about the video, leading to Hare’s resignation.
The husband and father spent just four months on the job before his abrupt resignation
Image credits: Walker County Sheriff’s Office
A social media user named Jessica Watts shared screenshots, with a message that was claimed to be written by Hare’s wife following the situation.
“I have never been so torn down in my life!” the message said.
She said her phone has been blowing up since the incident and thanked people for reaching out to her.
“No, I’m not ok. Yes, Jason resigned,” she added.
Image credits: Fallon Hare/Jessica Watts
Mayor Jeremy Pate acknowledged the “chatter on the internet” related to the incident and claimed they “handled” the situation in a “swift manner.”
“Only thing I can say is that nobody wants to be in a position like that. Flesh is weak. People get caught up in stuff sometimes that they don’t intentionally or don’t necessarily want to do,” the mayor said.
The mayor drew backlash for not outright condemning the newly resigned chief’s actions
Image credits: ABC 33/40
The mayor appeared to blame human error for the incident and did not outright condemn the recently resigned police chief.
“I’m not making excuses for anybody, I’m just saying everybody gets caught up in situations that aren’t good situations,” the mayor said. “So, we need to make sure we are keeping ourselves in positions that are professional and doing the right things.”
Image credits: ABC 33/40
Although the video was dated August 26, the mayor said he was only made aware of the situation recently.
“The only investigation was done by me and soon as that was brought to my attention we immediately made sure we followed what the personnel policy says,” he said.
The mayor said they would look into why there was a delay in the incident being reported to authorities.
Harold Cox was named Interim Chief after Hare’s resignation.
“The flesh is weak!?!?” one said online. “Ok so that gives a person the right to do this??”
Image credits: ABC 33/40
Netizens not only condemned Hare but also criticized the mayor for seemingly downplaying the situation.
“Why is he not in jail?” one asked.
“He intentionally did this, you can see it in the video, he intentionally touched her after she tried to push him off. He about had his junk in her face,” one commented. “This man is a s**ual predator and anyone who defends it *cough the mayor cough* is probably does the same damn thing….”
Image credits: WAAY 31 News
“Sounds like the mayor needs to resign too…” one said.
“‘Weak people get caught up in stuff….’ She is 18, and swatted him away twice. So what your saying is its ok to touch whoever whenever because you are weak and dumb?” another asked.
“The flesh is weak!?!?” wrote another. “Ok so that gives a person the right to do this??”
“Mayor what have you done to teenage girls in the ‘flesh’? Remove him too,” said another.
“Sounds like the mayor has the same capacity this depraved, sick individual has!! HOW IS THIS NOT CRIMINAL?!?!?” another asked.
“I believe the Mayor might have some skeletons in his closet,” read one comment
"the enemy really knows when to hit you and he is coming from all sides right now" xD lady, your husband is a creep and sexual predator. I don't know what religious delusions you have, but he is the only one responsible for his disgusting behaviour. Blaming Satan and praying won't help xD
His wife's response was disgusting. She blamed Satan instead of her husband. Typical reichwinger.
He should be facing a*****t charges and the mayor should also resign for trying to brush this off.
Isn’t he just trying to follow the predator in chiefs examples?
