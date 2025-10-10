Police Chief Quits After Leaked Video Exposes A Disturbing Moment With 18-Year-Old Dispatcher

ADVERTISEMENT

An Alabama police chief abruptly resigned after surveillance footage captured him inappropriately touching an 18-year-old employee.

After just four months of being hired, Cordova Police Chief Jason Hare resigned this week over harassing the teenager, who was working as a dispatcher.

“Disturbing video. This is someone’s 18-year-old daughter,” one netizen commented online.

“As of 10/6/2025, I resign as police chief of Cordova. I hope the city of Cordova the best and keep moving forward,” the husband and father said in his brief resignation letter.

An Alabama police chief was captured on video inappropriately touching an 18-year-old employee

Police chief seen in a disturbing moment with 18-year-old dispatcher caught on leaked video in an office setting.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Police Chief Jason Hare gave up his badge and handed over his resignation on Monday, October 6.

Police chief in uniform posing for official portrait with American flag in the background after leaked video controversy.

The disgraced official stepped down after he was caught on camera inappropriately touching the 18-year-old dispatcher.

In the clip, Hare was seen walking up to the dispatcher and patting her head.

The teenager appeared to resist when he seemingly guided her towards him.

The disgraced chief placed his hands around her neck as if he were playfully choking her

Police chief leans over 18-year-old dispatcher in office setting during disturbing leaked video moment.

At one point, the chief placed his hands around her neck like he was playfully choking the teenage dispatcher.

She was “scared to d**th,” a family member of the 18-year-old told AL.com.

“She wasn’t going to say anything,” added the family member, “because she didn’t know what to do.”

Blurred faces in a disturbing scene involving police chief and 18-year-old dispatcher in a workplace setting captured on video.

The relative said the dispatcher didn’t report him at the time.

The video, dated August 26, 2025, was seen by another employee, who then reached out to the dispatcher and asked if she was okay.

The employee alerted supervisors about the video, leading to Hare’s resignation.

The husband and father spent just four months on the job before his abrupt resignation

Police officer standing outdoors with a K9 unit dog near a building in a rural area.

Comment by Mary Warner expressing concern about harassment and discomfort involving an 18-year-old dispatcher.

A social media user named Jessica Watts shared screenshots, with a message that was claimed to be written by Hare’s wife following the situation.

“I have never been so torn down in my life!” the message said.

She said her phone has been blowing up since the incident and thanked people for reaching out to her.

“No, I’m not ok. Yes, Jason resigned,” she added.

Social media posts from family reacting to police chief resigning after leaked video with 18-year-old dispatcher controversy

Mayor Jeremy Pate acknowledged the “chatter on the internet” related to the incident and claimed they “handled” the situation in a “swift manner.”

“Only thing I can say is that nobody wants to be in a position like that. Flesh is weak. People get caught up in stuff sometimes that they don’t intentionally or don’t necessarily want to do,” the mayor said.

The mayor drew backlash for not outright condemning the newly resigned chief’s actions

Police chief in black suit raising hand for oath while another man in checkered shirt reads a document indoors.

The mayor appeared to blame human error for the incident and did not outright condemn the recently resigned police chief.

“I’m not making excuses for anybody, I’m just saying everybody gets caught up in situations that aren’t good situations,” the mayor said. “So, we need to make sure we are keeping ourselves in positions that are professional and doing the right things.”

Police chief in blue checkered shirt addressing media after leaked video exposes disturbing moment with dispatcher.

Comment from Vicki Smitherman criticizing a police chief’s conduct related to a leaked video involving an 18-year-old dispatcher.

Although the video was dated August 26, the mayor said he was only made aware of the situation recently.

“The only investigation was done by me and soon as that was brought to my attention we immediately made sure we followed what the personnel policy says,” he said.

The mayor said they would look into why there was a delay in the incident being reported to authorities.

Harold Cox was named Interim Chief after Hare’s resignation.

“The flesh is weak!?!?” one said online. “Ok so that gives a person the right to do this??”

Police chief and 18-year-old dispatcher in office setting captured in a leaked video showing a disturbing moment.

Facebook comment by Lacey Broussard discussing personal space, related to police chief and dispatcher incident.

Netizens not only condemned Hare but also criticized the mayor for seemingly downplaying the situation.

“Why is he not in jail?” one asked.

“He intentionally did this, you can see it in the video, he intentionally touched her after she tried to push him off. He about had his junk in her face,” one commented. “This man is a s**ual predator and anyone who defends it *cough the mayor cough* is probably does the same damn thing….”

“Sounds like the mayor needs to resign too…” one said.

“‘Weak people get caught up in stuff….’ She is 18, and swatted him away twice. So what your saying is its ok to touch whoever whenever because you are weak and dumb?” another asked.

“The flesh is weak!?!?” wrote another. “Ok so that gives a person the right to do this??”

“Mayor what have you done to teenage girls in the ‘flesh’? Remove him too,” said another.

“Sounds like the mayor has the same capacity this depraved, sick individual has!! HOW IS THIS NOT CRIMINAL?!?!?” another asked.

“I believe the Mayor might have some skeletons in his closet,” read one comment

