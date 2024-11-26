Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Shuts Up Dad’s Anger Over His Shaggy Hair With His Old Yearbook Pic Looking 100% The Same
Family, Relationships

Teen Shuts Up Dad’s Anger Over His Shaggy Hair With His Old Yearbook Pic Looking 100% The Same

For some reason, parents seem to have strong opinions on their kids’ hair choices. It’s either too short, too long, or just plain unacceptable. But what happens when their criticism comes back to bite them? Because sometimes the tables turn in the most unexpected—and hilarious— ways.

Let’s take the experience of this guy, the user u/DrillWormBazookaMan, as an example. He found a clever way to shut down his dad’s non-stop hair-shaming by flipping the script and using his own look from his teenage years against him.

More info: Reddit 

The poster of the story’s father constantly nagged him about his haircut, but he found one photo and that was all he needed to shut his father up

Image credits: Nina Zeynep Güler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He didn’t like getting his hair cut due to the anxiety that came with it and that made his father very angry to the point that he was constantly talking about it

Image credits: DrillWormBazookaMan

Image credits: Lance Reis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The son was looking through some old yearbooks one day when he came across his father’s yearbook photo and saw that his father had the same haircut

Image credits: DrillWormBazookaMan

After he showed his father the photo he found, he never said a word about his hair again, but his mother’s response was funnier

The Original Poster (OP) started by explaining that he tends to grow his hair out, but not too long—just long enough that it has a shaggy look. He provided a mental picture of it looking a bit like Justin Bieber’s old style, but less polished.

He stated the reason for this, and it was simple: he preferred having longer hair and honestly disliked getting haircuts. More specifically, the anxiety involved in finding a good style and a bit of laziness are some of the reasons he didn’t like having his hair cut.

The OP went on to share that when he was a teenager, his dad would get angry about his hair. He described his father as having serious anger issues and said he would often call him names and trash-talk his hair in front of his friends. His father also insisted that he needed a haircut because he “looked like a girl.”

At times, the OP would get a haircut just to keep the peace; however, over time, it became a form of rebellion. Every time his father screamed for a haircut, he made a decision not to comply—mostly out of spite.

Sounds petty, but hey, when you’ve had enough of the same criticisms, you do what you can to win the battle.

Fast forward a bit. One fateful day, while digging through old yearbooks, the OP stumbled upon a goldmine. His father’s yearbook. And in it was a copy of his dad’s junior year photo. However, what was shocking was that the hairstyle in the picture looked almost too familiar—it was exactly like his.

It was identical. Same shaggy style, same length, same unkempt mess of a look. And to top it off, his father was rocking an epic jean jacket that screamed “cool guy.” In that moment, something clicked. He now had the ultimate weapon against his dad’s hair-related rants.

The next time his father opened his mouth to complain about his hair, the OP did what any self-respecting teenager might do: he grabbed his father’s yearbook photo and tossed it into his lap without a word. No context. No explanation. Just a simple mic-drop action that screamed “I don’t want to hear another word about my hair from you.”

And guess what? His dad didn’t say a single word about the hair ever again.

But it didn’t end there. His mom decided to put the picture of his dad’s iconic shaggy hair on the fridge for good measure. Yep, that’s right. Now, every time he goes to grab some milk, he gets a nice, subtle reminder of the time the OP beat him at his own game.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In the end, it’s clear that nagging—whether about a haircut or anything else—focuses on what a person is not doing, and according to Empowering Parents, a nagging parent wears their child down and could strain their relationship. They also go on to further state that nagging is ineffective as “the more you nag, the less they hear.”

Your Teen Mag affirms this by explaining that nagging is a vicious cycle and that until someone does well enough to break it, there is only disconnection between parent and child.

The comments on the post were a mix of support and concern for the OP. Netizens praised the OP’s clever response to his father’s nagging, with one user playing on words by stating it was “revenge trimmed to perfection.”

Some users offered insight into the behavior of his father and called him “irascible” and “abusive,” while others also hoped his relationship with his father had improved.

What’s the most creative way you’ve ever stood up to someone’s criticism? Share it with us!

Netizens made a lot of hair jokes but applauded the poster of the story’s brilliant comeback and criticized his father’s behavior

Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Ifeoluwa Adesina

Ifeoluwa Adesina

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

