Fashion Biologique, established a little over two years ago by Jill Sherman, has emerged as a highly admired Instagram profile. The reason why is because this unique fashion account draws some rather intriguing parallels between high-fashion runway or modeling outfits from various labels and the diverse patterns found in Earth's wildlife.

Jill's Instagram account was previously mentioned on Bored Panda several years ago as well.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

