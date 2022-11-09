Fashion Often Draws Inspiration From Nature And This Instagram Account Proves It (56 New Pics)
No one creates as beautifully as mother nature. Therefore, it is no wonder why so many artists use nature as a reference. As Kirby Ferguson once said, "everything is just a remix", and this time we see clear comparisons of nature's fragments remixed and used in the fashion industry.
Jill Sherman has an Instagram account where her passion for science and fashion is combined. As Jill previously shared, her interest in the natural world started when her father unplugged the TV. That encouraged her to read the encyclopedia in the evenings instead. Later in life, her interest in fashion began as she noticed a strange talent for remembering textures, forms, and patterns.
In 2020, Jill started an Instagram account with images that compare fashion to the natural world, and below are the newest images of her work.
Unlike some of the other monstrosities on this list, both model and outfit look stunning
Hmm, don't see where in the original flower they got the inspiration for the black bar ...
The black bar really throws the whole thing off.. Even the fish is the tf?
Some of these are really pretty 😍. I love how we are finally getting normal sized models on the run way. But by God..... who the hell is doing make up and hair? They need a good slap. I would be so pissed if you pourposly gave me a unibrow.
And it shows that modern fashion ist just insane
