No one creates as beautifully as mother nature. Therefore, it is no wonder why so many artists use nature as a reference. As Kirby Ferguson once said, "everything is just a remix", and this time we see clear comparisons of nature's fragments remixed and used in the fashion industry.

Jill Sherman has an Instagram account where her passion for science and fashion is combined. As Jill previously shared, her interest in the natural world started when her father unplugged the TV. That encouraged her to read the encyclopedia in the evenings instead. Later in life, her interest in fashion began as she noticed a strange talent for remembering textures, forms, and patterns.

In 2020, Jill started an Instagram account with images that compare fashion to the natural world, and below are the newest images of her work.

