No one creates as beautifully as mother nature. Therefore, it is no wonder why so many artists use nature as a reference. As Kirby Ferguson once said, "everything is just a remix", and this time we see clear comparisons of nature's fragments remixed and used in the fashion industry.

Jill Sherman has an Instagram account where her passion for science and fashion is combined. As Jill previously shared, her interest in the natural world started when her father unplugged the TV. That encouraged her to read the encyclopedia in the evenings instead. Later in life, her interest in fashion began as she noticed a strange talent for remembering textures, forms, and patterns.

In 2020, Jill started an Instagram account with images that compare fashion to the natural world, and below are the newest images of her work.

If you would like to see more of Jill's work here at Bored Panda, see part1.

More info: Instagram

#1

Biliegh they/them
26 minutes ago

This and the bird of paradise one are not bad.

#2

Biliegh they/them
27 minutes ago

Why do they make this stupid stuff?

#3

Sol Connor
1 hour ago

Unlike some of the other monstrosities on this list, both model and outfit look stunning

#4

Andrew Burke
1 hour ago (edited)

Hmm, don't see where in the original flower they got the inspiration for the black bar ...

#5

#6

Cappuccino
25 minutes ago

The black bar really throws the whole thing off.. Even the fish is the tf?

#7

#8

#9

Biliegh they/them
24 minutes ago

This reminds me of the 80's

#10

#11

Cappuccino
24 minutes ago

This outfit took the words from my mouth..

#12

#13

#14

Sol Connor
1 hour ago

cute hat

#15

Luna W.
16 minutes ago

Beautiful dress.

#16

Biliegh they/them
21 minutes ago

The Fifth Element

#17

#18

Cappuccino
23 minutes ago

When you make a dress out of bubble wrap

#19

#20

#21

#22

Bex
57 minutes ago

I really like this one!

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

Summer Mason
21 minutes ago

10/10 would wear.

#28

#29

Elita One
1 hour ago

My brain can't even process what this is, wtf is with that beard? The designer should have just made a simple dress with the pattern from the tree.

#30

Sol Connor
1 hour ago

Squidward, is that you?!

#31

Biliegh they/them
17 minutes ago

Very 70's

#32

#33

#34

#35

Cappuccino
22 minutes ago

She looks like shes about to cry..

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

Cappuccino
21 minutes ago

*Blinks at computer multiple times*

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

Luna W.
13 minutes ago

WTH..!?

#56

