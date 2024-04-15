Fantastic Surreal Artworks By Illustrator Yaşar Vurdem (20 Pics)
Yaşar is known for these gorgeous surreal digital works. His work primarily consists of portraits of female characters. The artist intensely balances nature, flowers, and animals with portraits. His work both looks realistic and surreal and always drags you in.
Let's take a look at the works of Yaşar Vurdem, who produces drawings for Prime Video, Adobe, Lords Of The Rings Series, and many artists, I have compiled them for you.
More info: Instagram
