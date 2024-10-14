“Which One Is Her?”: Fans Stunned As Halsey Transforms Into Other Artists To Tease New Album

ADVERTISEMENT

From David Bowie to Dolly Parton, singer Halsey has left her fans agape after transforming herself into various music icons leading up to the release of her latest album, The Great Impersonator, next week on October 25.

One of her latest, however, stood above the rest after the New Jersey songwriter impersonated Amy Lee of Evanescence in her iconic get-up for the cover of the band’s 2003 hit album Fallen.

“Couldn’t even tell the difference! Gorgeous,” wrote one of her fans in the post uploaded last Saturday (October 12).

The picture and its associated clip became so popular that Amy Lee herself stopped by to congratulate Halsey on her portrayal. “High compliment coming from you, my dear!” she wrote, coupled with a black heart emoji.

Halsey left her fans’ mouths open by flawlessly impersonating Evanescence’s Amy Lee in the lead-up to the release of her album The Great Impersonator

Image credits: iamhalsey

Image credits: Evanescence

“You can’t really tell, but I’m wearing an Evanescence tee in the last pic,” Halsey wrote, referencing a photo uploaded alongside the tribute, where her child self is seen playing the violin by a lunch table. “I wore that shirt into the ground.”

Each post leading up to the release of her fifth album is associated with a single. Amy Lee, the songwriter, chose her hit Lonely is the Muse, which Halsey stated to be directly inspired by Evanescence’s “grinding, industrial-inspired“ sound.

The song, which touches upon the artist’s struggles with fame and relationships, was released earlier this year on August 15. Still, her followers got a preview of it at last year’s Helsinki Festival.

The singer has flawlessly transformed herself into seven notable artists so far, with at least ten more to come, as each day will have a post dedicated to a new figure

“My brain cannot comprehend how she’s able to look like every person she’s been impersonating,“ another fan said, as Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has flawlessly transformed into seven artists so far.

The promotional campaign kicked off on October 7 with a post celebrating country music legend Dolly Parton, followed by PJ Harvey, Kate Bush, Cher, and David Bowie.

Image credits: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Immediately following her impressive Amy Lee tribute, Halsey continued with a post dedicated to the late Cranberries lead vocalist Dolores O’Riordan, with her signature red pixie cut look.

As the launch date of The Great Impersonator approaches, at least ten more impersonations are expected, with Frangipane promising a new tribute each day.

Halsey wrote the album’s songs while dealing with lupus and a T-cell disorder and it is an attempt at a magnum opus

Image credits: Ron Davis / Getty

The Great Impersonator showcases Halsey’s shapeshifting talents and is her earnest attempt at a magnum opus, a possible final album to bookend not only her career but also her life.

“I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade already,” the artist wrote on Facebook.

The album was recorded between 2022 and 2024 when Halsey was struggling with a double diagnosis of lupus and T-cell disorder.

The Great Impersonator might be the singer’s final album

Image credits: Gie Knaeps / Getty

Multiple artists have noticed Halsey’s impersonations, with Dolly Parton and Amy Lee showing their support

Lupus is an illness that causes the immune system of the affected to attack its tissues, including vital organs like the heart, brain, and lungs. T-cell disorder, additionally, refers to problems in developing a type of white cell critical for regulating immune tolerance.

Her son, Ender, was also born during this time, and she believed that the production would be “her last album.”

The production began in earnest last spring, with Halsey teaming up with some of the industry’s most celebrated figures, such as Trent Reznor, Greg Kurstin, and Jon Bellion, to craft a blend of industrial, pop, and alt-rock sounds.

Fans have been enjoying the artist’s impersonations, leaving comments of praise and shock on each of her social media posts

Over a year in the making, The Great Impersonator has been hailed as one of Frangipane’s most ambitious projects yet. Fans eagerly await its release, knowing each single reveals Halsey’s versatile talent and personal tribute to her musical heroes.

“Queen, you’ve legit taken this album to another level. I’ve never in my life been this excited for an album drop!“ a fan wrote.

“Honestly, this whole album and concept is brilliant,“ another stated.

“Literally shaking, screaming and crying right now,“ wrote Spotify’s official Instagram account.

With eleven days to go, fans can expect more surprising and mind-blowing tributes from the artist and her team, who have proven excellent at transforming Halsey into a wide variety of figures with incredible accuracy.

The Great Impersonator is expected to contain 18 songs and run more than 66 minutes. It will be released on October 25.

“So iconic.” Fans and brands congratulated the artist on her flawless impersonations and stated to be looking forward to the release of her newest album

