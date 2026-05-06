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‘Disgusting Creature’: Fans Slam Priscilla Presley After Her Revelation On Daughter Lisa Marie’s Passing
Priscilla Presley, with striking red hair and a white blouse, looking intently. Fans slam Priscilla Presley.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Disgusting Creature’: Fans Slam Priscilla Presley After Her Revelation On Daughter Lisa Marie’s Passing

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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The loss of a child can leave loved ones forever changed, and Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, recently shared that she endured the same heartbreak after the passing of their only daughter, Lisa Marie.

Lisa Marie suffered a bowel obstruction in January 2023, which led to her demise.

According to Priscilla, the tragedy created a rift in her family, with her granddaughters becoming increasingly withdrawn.

Highlights
  • Priscilla Presley claimed Lisa Marie’s demise created distance within the Presley family, sparking backlash online.
  • Critics accused Priscilla of causing the family rift after challenging Lisa Marie Presley’s wish that the Presley estate go to her daughter, Riley.
  • Priscilla received a one-time payout from her granddaughter to settle their legal dispute.

Netizens, however, rejected the claim and instead blamed Priscilla’s “greed” for the strained bonds.

RELATED:

    Priscilla Presley drew backlash for attributing tensions within the Presley family to Lisa Marie’s passing

    Priscilla Presley with red hair, wearing a white blouse and pants, sparks controversy with her revelation about Lisa Marie's passing.

    Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images

    “It kind of separated us in a way,” Priscilla Presley said about her daughter’s departure at a speaking event at the Westgate in Las Vegas on May 2. 

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    “We would get together and have meals before,” the Love is Forever actress added.

    Priscilla went on to reveal that her grandchildren, Lisa Marie’s 17-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whom she shared with musician Michael Lockwood, have now “got boyfriends” and do their own thing.

    Lisa Marie Presley, with long wavy hair, wearing a black suit and tie, looking pensive. Priscilla Presley's daughter.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Priscilla has another granddaughter, Riley, who is Lisa Marie’s daughter with musician Danny Keough. 

    Netizens took the opportunity to point out that she sued Riley over the Presley family’s Graceland estate, which Lisa left to her. 

    Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley smiling, embracing in black outfits. Fans slam Priscilla Presley.

    Image credits: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    “Her family is separated because she tried stealing money from her granddaughter,” one said, while another called Priscilla a “disgusting creature.”

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    “Priscilla is very evil,” a third said in agreement.

    “She was a horrible mother,” opined a fourth, asking, “Why did you pull the plug on Lisa before her daughters got there to say goodbye?”

    A tweet by B. Smith calling Priscilla a disgusting creature for her greed, separating the family over the Presley estate.

    Image credits: taku70522

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    Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley posing. Fans question Priscilla Presley after daughter Lisa Marie's passing.

    Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

    Priscilla, in her 2025 memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, claimed that she made the decision after doctors informed her that Lisa’s heart and brain had irregular activity as part of complications arising from her bowel obstruction.

    Riley Keough paid Priscilla Presley a one-time sum to settle their legal dispute

    Black and white photo of Elvis and Priscilla Presley walking. Priscilla looks concerned. Disgusting Creature.

    Image credits: George R. Fry/Los Angeles Times

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    Priscilla Presley challenged the validity of Lisa’s will two weeks after her demise.

    The court petition disputed a 2016 amendment to the will that ousted Priscilla as the estate trustee.

    It instead mentioned Lisa’s two children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

    Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.

    A tweet from Apollo Octavia slamming Priscilla Presley's actions regarding her daughter Lisa Marie's passing. Disgusting creature.

    Image credits: ApolloOctavia

    A tweet by Asher Hamilton stating, She was a horrible mother, referencing Priscilla Presley and the controversy around Lisa Marie's passing.

    Image credits: insideyourfuego

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    According to the legal documents viewed by the BBC, Priscilla argued that the amendment was never delivered to her during her daughter’s lifetime.

    She also claimed the will misspelled her name and bore signatures that appeared “inconsistent” with Lisa’s “usual and customary signature.”

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    Priscilla Presley (left) in a red top, with her arm around a young woman (right) with curly hair. Fans slam Priscilla Presley.

    Image credits: lisampresley/Instagram

    Priscilla and Riley Keough settled their dispute over Lisa Marie’s estate in May 2023.

    They forged an agreement under which Keough became the sole trustee of her mother’s fortune, and Priscilla received a one-time $1 million payout from her granddaughter.

    A tweet from SonnyDay7 criticizing Priscilla Presley, using the phrase "disgusting creature" after Lisa Marie's passing.

    Image credits: Day7Sonny86810

    Priscilla Presley, with reddish-brown hair, wearing a white and black patterned shirt, looks thoughtful.

    Image credits: ruthdaniel/Flickr

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    Riley Keough issued a press statement following the resolution.

    “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation because it’s complicated,” she said.

    Priscilla, in her own statement, said Elvis “would be proud” of her and her granddaughter’s settlement.

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    “Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us,” she additionally said.

    Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone, disagreed with his mother’s timeline of when their family began to drift apart

    Priscilla shares 39-year-old Navarone with her ex-boyfriend, Marco Garibaldi.

    He, who accompanied his mother to the Las Vegas event, claimed their family had felt “separated” ever since Benjamin passed.

    “I think losing Ben was the first thing that separated us. When you would think that should be something that would bring everyone together, that somehow separated us further because everyone grieves in different ways,” Navarone said. 

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    He continued, “Everybody puts the blame on somebody” for the misfortune.

    Navarone went on to add that their family now felt “closer” as they let ill feelings toward each other go in the aftermath of Lisa Marie’s passing.

    “This one will do anything for attention and money,” a netizen said about Priscilla

    A tweet from @SammoTTW replying to @TMZ, discussing a Disgusting Creature. Text reads: It's crazy. She was probably the glue that held the family together.

    Image credits: sammoTTW

    Screenshot of a tweet by Martin Fox Ph.D. about Priscilla Presley. The tweet criticizes Priscilla, implying she is a golddigger after Lisa Marie's passing.

    Image credits: MartinPhd10044

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    A tweet from @Tonkrak38467 about Priscilla Presley, accusing her of stealing money, labeled a 'Disgusting Creature'.

    Image credits: Tonkrak38467

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    A tweet from "Papa's Akai" replying to TMZ, saying "Godzilla is so pathetic." Fans slam Priscilla Presley.

    Image credits: LinaCelina7

    A tweet from @Tonkrak38467 stating, "To be honest. Priscilla is very evil," reflecting fan sentiment towards Priscilla Presley.

    Image credits: Tonkrak38467

    A tweet by I'm Otis Spunkmyer's Mom (Patty) replying to TMZ, saying It happens in most all families. Disgusting Creature.

    Image credits: i_spunkmyer

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    A tweet from @fredrosler58 replying to @TMZ, stating, "Boy, this 1 will do anything for attention and money." This evokes the "Disgusting Creature" sentiment from fans regarding Priscilla Presley.

    Image credits: fredrosler58

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    A fan comment from HomeConstant6123, criticizing Priscilla Presley for legal actions after Lisa Marie’s passing. Disgusting creature.

    A comment from Temporary-Bag4248: "i think being a bad mother is what separated your family." Priscilla Presley is slammed by fans.

    A user comment, 'Disgusting Creature': "Probably because Priscilla shook down her own granddaughter for money," on Priscilla Presley controversy.

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    Text post by 'the_dark_viper' discussing Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's passing, Scientology, and alleged inappropriate behavior.

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    A user comment, 'Disgusting Creature', suggesting legal actions factored into Priscilla Presley's daughter's passing.

    A social media comment criticizing Priscilla Presley's alleged behavior towards Lisa Marie and her granddaughter, highlighting fan slams.

    A social media post criticizing Priscilla Presley, labeling her a "disgusting creature" regarding Lisa Marie's passing.

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    A user comment from Longjumping-Owl-6249, discussing Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie's passing.

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    A social media comment from 'NomNom83WasTaken' asking about Scientology and Priscilla Presley after Lisa Marie's passing.

    A comment from user JellyfishHairy1210 expressing sympathy for Riley, relevant to Priscilla Presley's revelations.

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    A user comment from "AbsolutelyIris" about Priscilla Presley acknowledging family separation, relating to Lisa Marie's passing.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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