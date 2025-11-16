“A Nightmare”: Fans React To Millie Bobby Brown’s Story About How She Started Dating Jake Bongiovi

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown’s dating confession resurfaced this week and immediately reignited the internet’s fascination and confusion about the beginnings of her relationship with husband Jake Bongiovi.

In a recently recirculated clip from her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress described how Bongiovi did not seem interested in her as a romantic partner, prompting her to take the initiative to pursue him. The details sent fans spiraling into disbelief, especially amid recent allegations that Bongiovi is not really a very useful husband or father.

Highlights Fans reacted strongly after Millie Bobby Brown recalled how she had to chase husband Jake Bongiovi in their early dating days.

Online users joked about the apparent disinterest that Bongiovi showed the Stranger Things actress before they started dating.

The resurfaced clip reignited debates about unequal effort and confusing modern dating signals, as well as Bongiovi's current behavior with Brown and their daughter.

RELATED:

Fans expressed confusion about Brown’s story and questioned her early dynamic with Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi posing on the red carpet at a formal Netflix event.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As snippets of Brown’s interview resurfaced across social media, users revisited her admission that she had taken charge of their early connection.

According to Brown, she and her would-be husband were friends at first, and while they were close, he never showed any apparent romantic interest in her. “He did not flirt with me, like once,” she said.

Two women sit on pink couches in a podcast studio discussing Millie Bobby Brown dating Jake Bongiovi with microphones.

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

This went on so far that Brown told her mother that Bongiovi would either end up as her Maid of Honor or her groom at her wedding.

At one point, Brown said her mother actually sat in on one of their conversations, only to confirm that Bongiovi really did not seem to be flirting with her at all.

A woman with long blonde hair speaking into a microphone during a podcast about Millie Bobby Brown dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

“He doesn’t show any signs of interest,” Brown’s mom reportedly told her.

They did eventually get together, though the Stranger Things star said it took him forever to realize he was also attracted to her.

Millie Bobby Brown speaking about her dating story with Jake Bongiovi during a podcast interview in a cozy setting.

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

Fans reacted instantly, with many saying the details of their story seem far more lopsided than they remembered.

One commenter stated, “How do I explain that a guy showing no interest and being respectful isn’t the same thing?”

As if it wasn’t bad enough already, SHE’S the one who pursued him and he didn’t even show any interest at the very beginning 😭 a nightmare pic.twitter.com/0zxW6UmYJT — ♡︎ (@sakaiiibackup) November 14, 2025

“As if it wasn’t bad enough already, SHE’S the one who pursued him, and he didn’t even show any interest at the very beginning. A nightmare,” another netizen wrote.

Yet another commented that Brown appeared to have “kidnapped herself into the relationship.”

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: nasirozilgill

Some echoed that sentiment with a blunt reaction, writing, “NOT Millie joining the roster of women chasing men who barely looked up at first.”

Netizens also joked that “she speed-ran the talking stage while he was still buffering,” while others commented that “every new detail” from Brown’s story was “more unhinged than the last.”

Tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi, with fans sharing strong opinions.

Image credits: zoeycyberkitty

The dynamics of Millie Bobby Brown’s marriage to Jake Bongiovi have been in the spotlight recently

The reason I was so against Millie Bobbi Brown getting married and having a child at 20 years old is because I can already tell she’s gonna be a divorced single mother at 25 https://t.co/4JHYmInawo — Nia (@niaspeaksall) November 14, 2025

It might have taken him forever to realize that he liked Brown, but once he did, Bongiovi seemed to be fully locked in. In 2023, Brown revealed on Instagram that they were engaged.

Bongiovi even went the extra mile to make her engagement memorable. As described by Brown, she and Bongiovi love diving.

Millie Bobby Brown in London with Jake Bongiovi, fans react to how she started dating the actor.

Image credits: clipreport7

While on vacation, Bongiovi took her diving and presented her with a shell with a ring inside. The ring was from Brown’s mother, and it was a piece that she had loved for a long time.

The proposal almost took a wrong turn, however, as the ring slipped off her finger and plummeted to the water below. Thankfully, Bongiovi was able to recover the ring.

Tweet showing a fan reacting humorously to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi dating story amid paparazzi pressure.

Image credits: honeycherries23

Not long after, they were married in a private ceremony. Legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, Jake’s father, expressed his approval of their relationship in a later comment.

“If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise… Millie is wonderful. Her whole family is great, really great. Jake is very, very happy,” Bon Jovi said.

Fan reacts on social media to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about dating Jake Bongiovi, calling it a nightmare.

Image credits: SthormyStar

Earlier this year, Brown announced that she and Bongiovi had adopted a baby girl.

As soon as the family started getting photographed in public, however, sentiments among fans started getting critical towards Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi posing together selfie indoors, fans reacting to their dating story online.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Social media users shared photos of Brown carrying bags, the baby, and other items, while Bongiovi just followed her around with nothing in his hands.

This came to a head recently when Brown confronted photographers while carrying her child. Bongiovi was unhelpful during the tense interaction.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiling close up, capturing fans' reactions to their dating story.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

This has resulted in many netizens dubbing him a “useless” husband. “She needs someone like Cynthia (Erivo) on her side. Her husband is useless,” one commenter read.

Brown, however, claimed in a British Vogue interview that Bongiovi does a lot as a father.

“We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life. He is just the most amazing dad,” she said.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown’s comments about Jake Bongiovi on social media

Fan tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about dating Jake Bongiovi, expressing concern and skepticism.

Image credits: fy0dorism

Twitter reply criticizing dating experiences, mentioning humiliation, posted as fans react to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: hoeschocos

Twitter fan reaction to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi, expressing mixed feelings.

Image credits: Anvkii

Tweet from user kitty reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about dating Jake Bongiovi, discussing relationships and attraction.

Image credits: princesscatmaya

Tweet discussing respect and interest in the context of fans reacting to Millie Bobby Brown dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: gothkuro

Tweet discussing plot twists and nightmares, reflecting fans' reactions to Millie Bobby Brown dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: nasirozilgill

Fan reaction on social media about Millie Bobby Brown’s story on how she started dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: filleissue

Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown's story and fans reacting to her dating Jake Bongiovi and social circle at her bachelorette party.

Image credits: egertonism

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans’ reactions to Millie Bobby Brown dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: LikelyLemon

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing reluctance to settle in dating, related to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRL

Twitter reply from user Tory reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: itzcutietory

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: nasirozilgill

Tweet from fan reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi calling it more unhinged.

Image credits: cyberlychloe

Tweet from Nasir Naveed reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: nasirozilgill

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about how she started dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: yourava05

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing disbelief, related to fans reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s story about dating Jake Bongiovi.

Image credits: ncrmalgirll

