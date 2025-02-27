Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Ruined It!”: Shrek 5 Teaser Slammed For “Clean” Animation Style And Meme-Based Humor
Movies&TV, News

“They Ruined It!”: Shrek 5 Teaser Slammed For “Clean” Animation Style And Meme-Based Humor

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Dreamworks has released the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Shrek 5, and while fans were eager to see the beloved character’s return, the initial reactions have been far from positive.

At the time of writing, the teaser trailer has garnered over 1.2 million views in just four hours but received some backlash, with 63,000 likes versus 93,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Highlights
  • Dreamworks released Shrek 5's teaser, receiving 93,000 dislikes amid 1.2M views.
  • Fans criticized the new 'clean' animation style as too polished.
  • Teaser features meme-based humor and Shrek using a TikTok-like app.
  • Changes are due to Dreamworks using their latest animation engine.

With the teaser’s comment section being disabled, fans took to other social media platforms to vent their frustrations, which centered mainly on the new animation style and the meme-centered humor of the clip.

“Why does Shrek look so… clean? It doesn’t look right,” one user wrote. 

“This looks like a McDonalds commercial for Shrek, not another Shrek movie.”

RELATED:

    Dreamworks released Shrek 5’s teaser trailer to a lukewarm reception, with fans disliking the movie’s change in art style

    Shrek 5 teaser scene showing main characters with clean animation style and humorous expressions.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    The primary criticism focuses on how the characters have changed visually, with cutting-edge animation technology providing dynamic movement and expressions that didn’t sit well with long-time fans of the franchise.

    Viewers described the art style as “too smooth and cartoony,” stating that the franchise had lost its gritty yet charming look in exchange for a more polished, “cleaner” aesthetic that some users compared to Disney productions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shrek in a gold-framed mirror, sporting sunglasses and a laid-back pose, highlighting "clean" animation style.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    “They are both parents and getting older, yet they have fewer wrinkles than their older designs,” one netizen argued, pointing out how the characters appeared to be younger despite the movie taking place many years after Shrek 4.

    Beyond the animation style, the content of the teaser itself has raised eyebrows

    The short 30-second clip primarily focused on Shrek and Donkey scrolling through a magical version of TikTok, viewing real-life meme edits of Shrek dancing and shirtless clips—supposedly posted by Pinocchio.

    The changes are due to Dreamworks using their latest animation engine, MoonRay, to create the trailer

    Shrek 5 teaser image with Shrek flexing, reflecting a "clean" animation style.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    “Oh god, the Shrek universe has become aware of its meme status; that’s gonna be insufferable,” one viewer commented, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the teaser was trying too hard to appeal to younger generations.

    “It’s clearly trying to appeal to gen z/alpha. Well, at least what they think will appeal to them,” another argued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shrek characters look surprised, highlighting the "clean" animation style criticized in Shrek 5 teaser.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    According to reports, the changes in animation are due to changes in the technology Dreamworks is currently using.

    Ever since 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the studio has been using its cutting-edge animation engine called MoonRay.

    MoonRay is open-source, meaning everybody can use and iterate on it, and it comes with several improvements in rendering, animation, lighting, and accessibility.

    Besides Puss in Boots, the engine has been used to animate How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Bad Guys, and Kung Fu Panda 4.

    The production for Shrek 5 is in its early stages, with a release date set for Christmas Day, 2026

    Three individuals in separate frames, each in different settings, related to Shrek 5 teaser animation style discussion.

    Image credits: camerondiaz/TheTonightShow/zendaya

    Despite the advanced technology behind the latest iteration of Shrek, many fans are skeptical.

    “I don’t think the particular animation style is bad, but personally, it just isn’t the right fit for Shrek; it feels like it lost the edge the franchise had aesthetically,” one fan explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    More supportive fans, on the other hand, defended the new style as the series’ natural and logical next step, considering the 15 years that have passed since the release of Shrek 4.

    “Some of you are really overreacting cause the animation looks so much more fluid than before, and they actually have a likeness to the voice actors now,” one user stated.

    With an expected release date of December 23, 2026, the movie still has almost two years to iron out any kinks, address fan concerns, and take into account their feedback to deliver a movie that pleases the franchise’s fanbase as a whole.

    “Jump scare.” The teaser’s change in art style proved polarizing for viewers, who took to social media to share their impressions

    Tweet criticizing Shrek 5 animation style, questioning its superiority over older style.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing casting choices for Shrek 5 and including emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: marauder_quant

    Tweet reply expressing love for Shrek 5 teaser, featuring username and timestamp.

    Image credits: ClaudiaKite

    Tweet from Apollo praising the Shrek 5 teaser, with a heart-eye emoji.

    Image credits: apollovwrld

    Tweet about Shrek 5 teaser mentioning Zendaya as Shrek's daughter in a reboot scenario.

    Image credits: Anupvibes

    Tweet expressing excitement about casting; relates to Shrek 5 animation style.

    Image credits: arianaunext

    Tweet reaction to Shrek 5's animation style change, noting it as a "jumpscare," yet positively received.

    Image credits: talian_05

    Tweet criticizing Shrek 5's clean animation style and meme-based humor, citing money and creative bankruptcy.

    Image credits: kuaroo_

    Tweet criticizing Shrek 5 teaser for animation style, expressing disappointment with crying emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: itzDango

    Tweet expressing disappointment with Shrek 5 animation style using crying emojis.

    Image credits: _TaylorKitchen_

    Tweet criticizing Shrek 5 teaser for new animation style, longing for older character models.

    Image credits: blockianism

    Tweet criticizing Shrek 5 teaser animation style and humor, questioning character appearances.

    Image credits: shemoonliight

    Tweet criticizing Shrek 5 animation style, mentioning disappointment yet interest remains.

    Image credits: TheRomaniBanks

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a Shrek 5?!! Maaan, these franchises like jumping the shark, eh?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a Shrek 5?!! Maaan, these franchises like jumping the shark, eh?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda