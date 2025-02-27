“They Ruined It!”: Shrek 5 Teaser Slammed For “Clean” Animation Style And Meme-Based Humor

ADVERTISEMENT

Dreamworks has released the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Shrek 5, and while fans were eager to see the beloved character’s return, the initial reactions have been far from positive.

At the time of writing, the teaser trailer has garnered over 1.2 million views in just four hours but received some backlash, with 63,000 likes versus 93,000 dislikes on YouTube.

With the teaser’s comment section being disabled, fans took to other social media platforms to vent their frustrations, which centered mainly on the new animation style and the meme-centered humor of the clip.

“Why does Shrek look so… clean? It doesn’t look right,” one user wrote.

“This looks like a McDonalds commercial for Shrek, not another Shrek movie.”

Dreamworks released Shrek 5’s teaser trailer to a lukewarm reception, with fans disliking the movie’s change in art style

The primary criticism focuses on how the characters have changed visually, with cutting-edge animation technology providing dynamic movement and expressions that didn’t sit well with long-time fans of the franchise.

Viewers described the art style as “too smooth and cartoony,” stating that the franchise had lost its gritty yet charming look in exchange for a more polished, “cleaner” aesthetic that some users compared to Disney productions.

“They are both parents and getting older, yet they have fewer wrinkles than their older designs,” one netizen argued, pointing out how the characters appeared to be younger despite the movie taking place many years after Shrek 4.

Beyond the animation style, the content of the teaser itself has raised eyebrows.

The short 30-second clip primarily focused on Shrek and Donkey scrolling through a magical version of TikTok, viewing real-life meme edits of Shrek dancing and shirtless clips—supposedly posted by Pinocchio.

The changes are due to Dreamworks using their latest animation engine, MoonRay, to create the trailer

“Oh god, the Shrek universe has become aware of its meme status; that’s gonna be insufferable,” one viewer commented, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the teaser was trying too hard to appeal to younger generations.

“It’s clearly trying to appeal to gen z/alpha. Well, at least what they think will appeal to them,” another argued.

According to reports, the changes in animation are due to changes in the technology Dreamworks is currently using.

Ever since 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the studio has been using its cutting-edge animation engine called MoonRay.

MoonRay is open-source, meaning everybody can use and iterate on it, and it comes with several improvements in rendering, animation, lighting, and accessibility.

Besides Puss in Boots, the engine has been used to animate How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Bad Guys, and Kung Fu Panda 4.

The production for Shrek 5 is in its early stages, with a release date set for Christmas Day, 2026

Despite the advanced technology behind the latest iteration of Shrek, many fans are skeptical.

“I don’t think the particular animation style is bad, but personally, it just isn’t the right fit for Shrek; it feels like it lost the edge the franchise had aesthetically,” one fan explained.

More supportive fans, on the other hand, defended the new style as the series’ natural and logical next step, considering the 15 years that have passed since the release of Shrek 4.

“Some of you are really overreacting cause the animation looks so much more fluid than before, and they actually have a likeness to the voice actors now,” one user stated.

With an expected release date of December 23, 2026, the movie still has almost two years to iron out any kinks, address fan concerns, and take into account their feedback to deliver a movie that pleases the franchise’s fanbase as a whole.

“Jump scare.” The teaser’s change in art style proved polarizing for viewers, who took to social media to share their impressions

