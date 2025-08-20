Famous Streamer Passes Away Live On Air After 10 Days Of Cruelty, Leaves Final Message

ADVERTISEMENT

French authorities are investigating the tragic passing of 46-year-old Raphael Graven, better known online as Jean Pormanove, who lost his life during a livestream on Kick.

The longtime creator had reportedly been enduring ab*se from fellow streamers prior to his passing.

While officials have stated that the case highlights ongoing concerns over online violence and the responsibility of platforms to prevent harmful content, Kick itself has received criticism over its previous treatment of the late streamer.

Trigger warning: The article has mentions of bullying and physical tor*ure. Reader discretion is advised.

The disturbing streams showed Pormanove’s constant humiliation

Pormanove, known as “JP” to his followers, had built an audience initially through gaming streams, though eventually, his content became risky and controversial.

Reports showed that in recent months, his broadcasts often featured violence, humiliation, and degrading acts inflicted by other streamers.

Videos shared online show him being struck, insulted, strangled, doused with paint and oil, and even shot at with a paintball g*n, according toThe Guardian.

It remains unclear whether he voluntarily participated in these acts or was pressured into them, though prosecutors have now ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his passing.

Prior to his passing, Jean Pormanove was reportedly taking part in an online challenge dubbed “ten days and nights of t*rture.”

The challenge reportedly involved “extreme” physical violence, “deprivation of sleep,” and “ingestion of toxic products.”

We cannot display the video due to its disturbing nature. You can find it here.

Disturbingly enough, Pormanove sent a message to his mom a few days prior to his passing. His message was haunting.

“Hey mom. How are you? Stuck to d*ath with his game. It’s going too far. I feel like I’m being held hostage with their sh*tty concept. I’m fed up, I want to get out, the other guy won’t let me, he’s holding me hostage,” Pormanove reportedly wrote in his message.

Yassin Sadouni, a lawyer for one of Pormanove’s co-streamers, claimed that the alleged ab*se and violence in the streams were not authentic.

“All those scenes are just staged. They follow a script,” the lawyer claimed.

A French official called for change, but netizens were not quick to forget

We cannot display the video due to its disturbing nature. You can find it here.

France’s junior minister for AI and digital technology, Clara Chappaz, called the situation “absolute horror.”

On X, Chappaz noted that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. She also warned that Kick and other streaming platforms need to be held responsible.

Le décès de Jean Pormanove et les violences qu’il a subies sont une horreur absolue. J’adresse toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. Jean Pormanove a été humilié et maltraité pendant des mois en direct sur la plateforme Kick.

Une enquête judiciaire est en cours.… — Clara Chappaz (@ClaraChappaz) August 19, 2025

“Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform. A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos.

“I have also contacted the platform’s management to obtain explanations. The responsibility of online platforms regarding the dissemination of illicit content is not optional: it is the law,” she wrote in her post.

Ça faisait déjà 45 min que Jean Pormanove ne bougeait plus et que les dons demandaient à Owen de vérifier s’il allait bien… et la première chose qu’il a faite, c’est de lui jeter une bouteille ??? C’est terrible. Que justice soit faite. pic.twitter.com/MxrP7FKY4H — ornoir (@BaikannT51636) August 18, 2025

Users on X, however, placed a Community Note on the official’s post, stating that Chappaz had been alerted about the disturbing nature of Pormanove’s livestreams as early as December 2024 in an article forMediapart.

The Community Note also claimed that ARCOM has explained its inaction on the matter by the absence of an official Kick representative in the European Union.

Kick noted that it is serious about protecting its streamers, but social media users quickly brought receipts

Kick, the Australian-registered streaming platform where Pormanove hosted his broadcasts, said it is fully cooperating with French authorities.

In a statement on X, the company stressed: “Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick. All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation.”

Social media users, however, also pointed out that Kick France itself has participated in the bullying of Pormanove over the years.

As shared by users on X, Kick France once posted a side-by-side image of Pormanove and Marvel’s Deadpool as an apparent joke about the streamer’s appearance.

“Deadpool wearing a Kick hoodie,” Kick France’s caption read.

The post was seen as bullying by netizens since the character of Deadpool is known for having a disfigured face.

Another post from Kick France announced a “new long-sleeved t-shirt” that featured an image of Pormanove’s head, arms, and torso covered with dark liquid.

The post included an apparent image of Kick France’s shop for the shirt bearing Pormanove’s humiliating image.

Prolific streamer Adin Ross has pledged to cover Pormanove’s funeral costs as netizens called for change

As the investigation into Pormanove’s passing continues, netizens have called for change and accountability from Kick and the streamers involved.

Prolific streamer Adin Ross has also weighed in on the matter, stating that he and Drake will be covering Pormanove’s funeral costs.

“This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with Drake.

“Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family,” Ross wrote in a post on X.

Some of Pormanove’s viewers also shared their thoughts on the tragedy.

“Most of you probably don’t speak French, so you don’t know this guy’s story, but it was clear he was struggling. JP, a man with a slight intellectual disability, got taken in by a group of Kick streamers led by Owen.”

“They pretended to help him, giving him a place to stay and things he needed, but it was all just control. On stream, they constantly ab*sed, hit, and humiliated him for views and donations. JP kept going because Owen threatened to take everything away if he stopped,” one commenter wrote.

Netizens expressed their thoughts on Pormanove’s passing on social media

