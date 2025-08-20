Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Famous Streamer Passes Away Live On Air After 10 Days Of Cruelty, Leaves Final Message
Man with glasses and beard shouting intensely during a live stream, capturing a famous streamer moment.
Crime, Society

Famous Streamer Passes Away Live On Air After 10 Days Of Cruelty, Leaves Final Message

French authorities are investigating the tragic passing of 46-year-old Raphael Graven, better known online as Jean Pormanove, who lost his life during a livestream on Kick

The longtime creator had reportedly been enduring ab*se from fellow streamers prior to his passing. 

While officials have stated that the case highlights ongoing concerns over online violence and the responsibility of platforms to prevent harmful content, Kick itself has received criticism over its previous treatment of the late streamer.

Highlights
  • French streamer Jean Pormanove passed away during a Kick livestream, sparking outrage and investigation.
  • Authorities are probing months of online humiliation and violence he seemingly endured on camera.
  • French officials are demanding accountability from streaming platforms over disturbing content.

Trigger warning: The article has mentions of bullying and physical tor*ure. Reader discretion is advised.

    The disturbing streams showed Pormanove’s constant humiliation

    Man in white shirt and cap standing outside at night, representing famous streamer passing away live on air.

    Image credits: X / JeanPormanove

    Pormanove, known as “JP” to his followers, had built an audience initially through gaming streams, though eventually, his content became risky and controversial. 

    Reports showed that in recent months, his broadcasts often featured violence, humiliation, and degrading acts inflicted by other streamers.

    Old computer monitor glowing green with loading bar and the word kick, symbolizing famous streamer live on air.

    Image credits: X / Kick_FR

    Videos shared online show him being struck, insulted, strangled, doused with paint and oil, and even shot at with a paintball g*n, according toThe Guardian

    It remains unclear whether he voluntarily participated in these acts or was pressured into them, though prosecutors have now ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his passing.

    A distressed male streamer wearing glasses in a room, reacting intensely during a live broadcast.

    Image credits: X / Kick_FR

    Prior to his passing, Jean Pormanove was reportedly taking part in an online challenge dubbed “ten days and nights of t*rture.”

    The challenge reportedly involved “extreme” physical violence, “deprivation of sleep,” and “ingestion of toxic products.”

    We cannot display the video due to its disturbing nature. You can find it here.

    Disturbingly enough, Pormanove sent a message to his mom a few days prior to his passing. His message was haunting.

    “Hey mom. How are you? Stuck to d*ath with his game. It’s going too far. I feel like I’m being held hostage with their sh*tty concept. I’m fed up, I want to get out, the other guy won’t let me, he’s holding me hostage,” Pormanove reportedly wrote in his message.

    Man in black hoodie with glasses, kneeling and expressing shock in front of a green screen, representing famous streamer.

    Image credits: X / JeanPormanove

    Yassin Sadouni, a lawyer for one of Pormanove’s co-streamers, claimed that the alleged ab*se and violence in the streams were not authentic. 

    “All those scenes are just staged. They follow a script,” the lawyer claimed.

    A French official called for change, but netizens were not quick to forget

    We cannot display the video due to its disturbing nature. You can find it here.

    France’s junior minister for AI and digital technology, Clara Chappaz, called the situation “absolute horror.” 

    On X, Chappaz noted that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. She also warned that Kick and other streaming platforms need to be held responsible.

    “Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform. A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos. 

    “I have also contacted the platform’s management to obtain explanations. The responsibility of online platforms regarding the dissemination of illicit content is not optional: it is the law,” she wrote in her post.

    Users on X, however, placed a Community Note on the official’s post, stating that Chappaz had been alerted about the disturbing nature of Pormanove’s livestreams as early as December 2024 in an article forMediapart.

    The Community Note also claimed that ARCOM has explained its inaction on the matter by the absence of an official Kick representative in the European Union. 

    Kick noted that it is serious about protecting its streamers, but social media users quickly brought receipts

    Tweet from a verified user responding about a famous streamer passing away live on air, sharing a final message.

    Image credits: angelmercedes

    Kick, the Australian-registered streaming platform where Pormanove hosted his broadcasts, said it is fully cooperating with French authorities. 

    In a statement on X, the company stressed: “Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick. All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation.”

    Statement from Kick Français announcing the passing of a famous streamer live on air and actions taken during the investigation.

    Image credits: X / Kick_FR

    Social media users, however, also pointed out that Kick France itself has participated in the bullying of Pormanove over the years.

    As shared by users on X, Kick France once posted a side-by-side image of Pormanove and Marvel’s Deadpool as an apparent joke about the streamer’s appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media post comparing famous streamer in a hoodie to Deadpool character with skin damage.

    Image credits: X / Kick_FR

    “Deadpool wearing a Kick hoodie,” Kick France’s caption read. 

    The post was seen as bullying by netizens since the character of Deadpool is known for having a disfigured face.

    Famous streamer wearing black KICK t-shirt, standing with visible tattoos, promoting new merch on official online store page.

    Image credits: X / Kick_FR

    Another post from Kick France announced a “new long-sleeved t-shirt” that featured an image of Pormanove’s head, arms, and torso covered with dark liquid. 

    The post included an apparent image of Kick France’s shop for the shirt bearing Pormanove’s humiliating image.

    Prolific streamer Adin Ross has pledged to cover Pormanove’s funeral costs as netizens called for change

    Streamer with glasses and goatee sitting in a gaming chair, looking into the camera, related to famous streamer news.

    Image credits: X / JeanPormanove

    As the investigation into Pormanove’s passing continues, netizens have called for change and accountability from Kick and the streamers involved. 

    Prolific streamer Adin Ross has also weighed in on the matter, stating that he and Drake will be covering Pormanove’s funeral costs.

    Man with dyed blonde hair and sunglasses in a casual setting, related to famous streamer passes away live on air news.

    Image credits: X / JeanPormanove

    “This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with Drake. 

    “Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family,” Ross wrote in a post on X.

    Screenshot of a tweet by streamer AR15THEDEMON reacting to the passing of a famous streamer live on air.

    Image credits: X / AR15thed3mon

    Some of Pormanove’s viewers also shared their thoughts on the tragedy.

    “Most of you probably don’t speak French, so you don’t know this guy’s story, but it was clear he was struggling. JP, a man with a slight intellectual disability, got taken in by a group of Kick streamers led by Owen.”

    Streamer wearing headset and glasses intensely focused while gaming, highlighting famous streamer passing away live on air.

    Image credits: X / JeanPormanove

    “They pretended to help him, giving him a place to stay and things he needed, but it was all just control. On stream, they constantly ab*sed, hit, and humiliated him for views and donations. JP kept going because Owen threatened to take everything away if he stopped,” one commenter wrote.

    Netizens expressed their thoughts on Pormanove’s passing on social media

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a famous streamer who passed away live on air after days of cruelty.

    Image credits: deotws

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a famous streamer enduring cruelty during a live broadcast, commenting on the distressing event.

    Image credits: AMGCedes

    Tweet by a famous streamer expressing despair, related to the passing of a streamer live on air after 10 days of cruelty.

    Image credits: AaronmFu

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing live bullying of a famous streamer during a video broadcast, raising concerns over inaction.

    Image credits: Kyesarr

    Social media post reacting to a famous streamer passing away live on air after days of hardship, with a shocked comment.

    Image credits: flop100x

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning Why they beating him about a famous streamer passing away live on air.

    Image credits: opraver11

    Tweet from Don Lago discussing the famous streamer passing away live on air after 10 days of cruelty.

    Image credits: DonLagoTV

    Tweet discussing a famous streamer’s 10-day struggle and the cruelty they faced live on air, raising awareness.

    Image credits: TrishaPackham

    Tweet from user Snassni questioning why viewers did not call the police during famous streamer’s live tragedy.

    Image credits: Snassni1

    Tweet by user Quant313 expressing disbelief about friends, related to famous streamer passing away live on air after cruelty.

    Image credits: jackstraws313

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a famous streamer who passed away live on air after days of cruelty.

    Image credits: jayt00n

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to news about a famous streamer passing away live on air after days of cruelty.

    Image credits: Darrelldotsui

    Tweet from user NOTSJC expressing concern that the streaming platform should be held accountable after famous streamer passes away live on air.

    Image credits: NOTSJC1

    Tweet from Daily_Chaos expressing grief over famous streamer’s suffering and calling for justice after live on air tragedy.

    Image credits: Daily_Chaoos

    Tweet from user jusderrics discussing the death of a famous streamer who passed away live on air after cruelty.

    Image credits: jusderric

    Tweet from StanleyLeMortEx discussing the cruelty and call for investigation after famous streamer passes away live on air.

    Image credits: StanleyLeMortEx

    Tweet discussing strangulation causing internal damage leading to death, related to a famous streamer passing away live on air.

    Image credits: strongpilled

    Tweet from user DreamQc discussing a famous streamer passing away live on air after cruel treatment over 10 days.

    Image credits: Dream_Qc_

    Tweet by a famous streamer reacting emotionally, expressing disgust after online cruelty during live streaming.

    Image credits: _RadiantMind

    Tweet by user DeepaX responding to DramaAlert, commenting on friends facing jail amid famous streamer passing away live on air.

    Image credits: realdeepakterra

    Tweet by Dawn expressing sadness over a famous streamer passing away live on air after cruelty.

    Image credits: heydawnX

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to the death of a famous streamer who passed away live on air.

    Image credits: JustinNowlin6

    Tweet from user Sinister964 reacting to a famous streamer passing away live on air, questioning followers about justice.

    Image credits: SinnerOnPC

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the famous streamer passing away live on air after 10 days of cruelty.

    Image credits: BeauSmi45861419

    Tweet discussing the famous streamer’s passing after 10 days of cruelty, highlighting the sad final message shared.

    Image credits: BriansUnwelcome

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the first time, I'm utterly actually convinced that social media is going to lead to some kind of downfall of humanity. It might only be a mini-downfall and not like "the downfall of all society", but it's going to be the cause of *some* kind of massive disaster. We're already losing our sense of what reality ACTUALLY is and our ability to make good decisions, and our children are quite often led to harm themselves (or each other) by mimicking what they see (or learn about) on social media. It's too widespread now. It's too infectious now. I'm actually legitimately terrified for my friends who have children.

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope that in this tragedy, the people in charge of Kick will wake up and finally put some moderation on their platform. Repose en paix Jean.

    User avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ellinor she/they/elle
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I hope that in this tragedy, the people in charge of Kick will wake up and finally put some moderation on their platform. Repose en paix Jean.

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope that in this tragedy, the people in charge of Kick will wake up and finally put some moderation on their platform. Repose en paix Jean.

