“Think You’re Good With Faces?”: Try To Name Einstein, Mandela, And 28 More Famous Icons

Could you name Leonardo da Vinci just from a picture? We’re about to put your confidence to the test.

In this quiz, you’ll see 30 photos of famous people from all kinds of fields – scientists, political leaders, artists, actors, singers, and writers. Sometimes you might remember only the first name or just the last name, but that’s part of the challenge – because you’ll need to know both to get the answer right.

And to make it more fun (or a bit tricky), you won’t get any answer options. You’ll need to type the names yourself, relying only on what you recognize and know.

Let’s test your memory! 🧠

Image credits: HistoryExtra

