“Think You’re Good With Faces?”: Try To Name Einstein, Mandela, And 28 More Famous Icons
Smiling man on a trivia show set, challenging viewers to test their skills with faces of famous icons and celebrities.
Quizzes
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Think You’re Good With Faces?”: Try To Name Einstein, Mandela, And 28 More Famous Icons

4

29

4

Could you name Leonardo da Vinci just from a picture? We’re about to put your confidence to the test.

In this quiz, you’ll see 30 photos of famous people from all kinds of fields – scientists, political leaders, artists, actors, singers, and writers. Sometimes you might remember only the first name or just the last name, but that’s part of the challenge – because you’ll need to know both to get the answer right.

And to make it more fun (or a bit tricky), you won’t get any answer options. You’ll need to type the names yourself, relying only on what you recognize and know.

Let’s test your memory! 🧠

    Illustrations of famous icons including Einstein, Mandela, and historical figures for a faces recognition challenge.

    Image credits: HistoryExtra

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Score comparisons are now behind a paywall. Wonder what else this site is going to charge people for.

    0
    0points
    reply
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #28 should have accepted two answers... Her stage name was Marilyn Monroe, She was born Norma Jeane Mortenson.

    0
    0points
    reply
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And number 15 should have accepted Eric Blair

    0
    0points
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 16 I got wrong as BP did not recognise Milk Snatcher.

    0
    0points
    reply
