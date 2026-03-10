“Think You’re Good With Faces?”: Try To Name Einstein, Mandela, And 28 More Famous Icons
Could you name Leonardo da Vinci just from a picture? We’re about to put your confidence to the test.
In this quiz, you’ll see 30 photos of famous people from all kinds of fields – scientists, political leaders, artists, actors, singers, and writers. Sometimes you might remember only the first name or just the last name, but that’s part of the challenge – because you’ll need to know both to get the answer right.
And to make it more fun (or a bit tricky), you won’t get any answer options. You’ll need to type the names yourself, relying only on what you recognize and know.
Let’s test your memory! 🧠
Image credits: HistoryExtra
Score comparisons are now behind a paywall. Wonder what else this site is going to charge people for.
#28 should have accepted two answers... Her stage name was Marilyn Monroe, She was born Norma Jeane Mortenson.
And number 15 should have accepted Eric BlairLoad More Replies...
Number 16 I got wrong as BP did not recognise Milk Snatcher.
