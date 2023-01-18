We've Given 21 Famous Household Brand Slogans A Kindness Makeover

A successful brand slogan is a powerful thing. It has to be short, snappy and catchy – memorable enough that it jumps to mind when you’re faced with a sea of brand choices.

It also needs to inspire you, make you identify with the brand and convince you to spend your hard-earned money on them above any other. It even needs to show the brand in a good light so you know they (and their products) are worthy of your time -and your precious pennies!

Those are pretty big asks of some seriously short phrases.

These days, a lot of famous brand slogans also incorporate a message of positivity. Something empowering. This can bring a boost to the casual observer – but often they’re a cynical ploy to get you to buy their products. They’re empowering you to make a purchase, not change the world.

But in the long dark month of January, we challenge ourselves with new year resolutions and we all need a bit of positive inspiration to spur us on. So British online door retailer, Vivid Doors, decided to take some famous brand slogans and give them a well-being-inspired makeover.

More info: vividdoors.co.uk