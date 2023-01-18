We’ve Given 21 Famous Household Brand Slogans A Kindness Makeover
A successful brand slogan is a powerful thing. It has to be short, snappy and catchy – memorable enough that it jumps to mind when you’re faced with a sea of brand choices.
It also needs to inspire you, make you identify with the brand and convince you to spend your hard-earned money on them above any other. It even needs to show the brand in a good light so you know they (and their products) are worthy of your time -and your precious pennies!
Those are pretty big asks of some seriously short phrases.
These days, a lot of famous brand slogans also incorporate a message of positivity. Something empowering. This can bring a boost to the casual observer – but often they’re a cynical ploy to get you to buy their products. They’re empowering you to make a purchase, not change the world.
But in the long dark month of January, we challenge ourselves with new year resolutions and we all need a bit of positive inspiration to spur us on. So British online door retailer, Vivid Doors, decided to take some famous brand slogans and give them a well-being-inspired makeover.
More info: vividdoors.co.uk
This post may include affiliate links.
Vivid Doors sifted out the cynicism and the capitalist drive to spend, instead reimagining these famous brand slogans as inspirations to live better and be more mindful. Both of ourselves and for others.
They've added a few more zzz’s to the classic Amazon ‘From A-Z’ to remind you that a peaceful night of uninterrupted sleep is a far more valuable gift than the latest gadget picked, packed and delivered within 24 hours.
Harnessing the simplicity of Coca-Cola’s ‘Open Happiness’, they've updated their slogan to an equally simple, but far more impactful rule to live by. We’re not convinced that the secret to true happiness lies at the bottom of a Coke bottle, but we think ‘Open-mindedness’ is a sure-fire step towards a happier life.
After looking at Ikea’s message of adding a little magic to the mundane, Vivid thought there was potential. But rather than apply ‘The Wonderful Every Day’ to a functional-but-basic Billy bookcase, they've added a little more introspection. After all, it never hurts to be reminded that YOU are wonderful. Every day.
McDonalds: Keeping the high blood pressure industry afloat.
Vivid Doors have also teased a call for unity out of Tesco’s ‘Every Little Helps’, tolerance from Skittles rainbow and authenticity from Youtube’s suggestion to ‘Broadcast Yourself’.
They've even reimaged Apple’s iconic slogan ‘Think Different’. Shifting the focus from thinking outside the box to thinking more carefully, they've kept the power of their demand while softening it into something much more supportive.
Image credits: vividdoors.co.uk
And one brand slogan Vivid Doors thought was perfect already and didn’t need to be altered…
They thought about updating the XBOX slogan but then realized there was no advice more powerful than theirs.
Of course, they’re encouraging you to unlock the next achievement or explore a new fantasy realm rather than realize your ambitions which is how we would frame it. But if there is one thing we think, it's that if you’re going to make only one resolution this year ‘fulfill your dreams’ is a pretty decent choice.
These have brightened up my day :)
As somewhat of a mr muscle myself, i can relate.
Mr muscle, you're inspiring
These have brightened up my day :)
As somewhat of a mr muscle myself, i can relate.
Mr muscle, you're inspiring