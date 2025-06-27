Entitled Lady Lures Renters To Her Cabin By Offering Free Babysitters, Who Are Her Clueless Neighbors

ADVERTISEMENT

I have met my fair share of absurd people who feel entitled to so many things, and everyone else means nothing to them. I understand that there are psychological reasons why they are that way, but it still baffles me as to how they’re so overconfident.

I mean, just look at this woman who used her neighbors as free babysitters to lure people into her rentals. The couple was completely clueless about this, as random kids started popping up in their cabin. It was all thanks to one unruly kid that they realized the truth. Here’s what happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

More often than not, we come across people who are literally full to the brim with their sense of entitlement

Share icon

Image credits: Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster has a nice cabin by the ocean, and while his family was vacationing there, random kids showed up to play with his daughters

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rainwillwashitaway

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When they refused to take in one reckless kid, his mom went ballistic, but when they curbed her, they realized that their neighbor was using them

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rainwillwashitaway

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, she was luring renters by telling them that the couple were free babysitters, while she charged them like crazy

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rainwillwashitaway

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Quang Nguyen Vinh / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster took revenge by being very noisy with his muffler and chainsaw in the morning, which disturbed her guests

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rainwillwashitaway

The woman had no shame when the couple confronted her, so they asked her address to send her the babysitting bill, but they never saw her again

Today, we dive into quite an old but bizarre story, as Reddit user rainwillwashitaway tells us about his entitled neighbor. The original poster (OP) has a beautiful cabin near the ocean, and when he went there for vacation with his family, random kids started showing up at their house. They played and ate there, but he felt it was just to play with his 2 daughters and didn’t really think much of it.

The real drama started when a reckless kid showed up, who just loved to wreak havoc, but never said anything much. One day, however, a woman came to drop him off, claiming she would pick him up at 1, and OP and his wife were left speechless. The woman quickly got aggressive when they told her that they couldn’t take in the kid as they had other plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP’s wife also gave her a handful, and she went nuts, but that’s when the couple found out where all these strange kids were coming from. Apparently, their neighbor owns rentals nearby, and she had been luring people by offering OP and his wife as free babysitters! I tell you, the woman had the guts to do this without even asking the couple’s permission.

In fact, when they confronted her, she had zero shame as she told them that it must be “nice to have someone play with your daughters”. Ugh, some people are just unbelievable, right? That was probably the final straw for the couple. She had once stopped OP from building a picnic table as the noise would disturb her guests who went there for the quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Rachel Claire / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, now it was all farewell to good manners, as OP got out his muffler to build a woodshed. He also enjoyed working early in the morning whenever the guests had late parties the night before. The poster also asked for the neighbor’s address so he could send her the bill for all the free babysitting they did and the huge amount of food all these kids ate, but they never saw her again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data shows that the average hourly rate for a babysitter in 2024 was $23.61 for one child in the US. If I were in the poster’s shoes, you would definitely find me hunting down that woman and collecting each and every penny she owed me. Forget the trouble the couple faced feeding these kids; their daughters even had to put up with someone they didn’t want to play with.

Research indicates that entitled people often exploit other people’s kindness. That sounds just like the woman in our story, right? And if you think about it, look how aggressive the reckless kid’s mom got when the kind couple refused to babysit her kid. Although OP and his wife handled her somehow, there was no guarantee of their complete safety.

For all we know, if there was a violent person, things would’ve turned bitter quite quickly. Redditors also said that if there had been any accidents with all these random kids, OP and his wife would have been held liable. If that had happened, I’m sure the entitled lady would’ve disappeared faster than the poster could’ve said “lawsuit”.

It’s a good thing they found out about it, and all’s well that ends well, I guess. Also, OP’s revenge was quite sweet, don’t you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks just couldn’t believe how shameless their neighbor was, and even pointed out the problems it could’ve caused for the couple

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT