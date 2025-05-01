Hubby Confronts Fam Over Treatment Of Pregnant Wife, Bans Them From Birth Until Apology Is Given

ADVERTISEMENT

The desire to always, under any circumstances, get to the bottom of the truth is a very good and commendable quality, with rare exceptions. One of such exceptions is when you wrongly accuse someone of a mistake, and try to “correct” this mistake. Especially when the person you accuse is an expecting mom.

Today we will tell you a story from the user u/shawty_got_low_low, about how just one carrot cupcake recipe led to massive drama, and almost caused a big quarrel between two generations of a large family… However, let’s talk about everything in order.

The author of the post and his wife are expecting a baby soon, and everyone is really excited about it

The woman is a great home cook and everyone in the extended family knows it

The woman managed to recreate the old family carrot cupcake recipe – and made it even better than the husband’s late grandma

Recently the MIL and her sister asked her to bake the cupcakes once more – and she did so happily

However, both ladies then started pestering her over the ‘different’ taste of the cake

One day the author even found his wife staring at the recipe and trying to find the non-existent mistake

The man saw red, so he called his mom and banned them both from the delivery room for the baby, thus sparking a huge drama

The Original Poster (OP) says that his wife is a great home cook, and all members of the extended family often order baked goods from her for various occasions. For example, she once recreated an old family recipe for carrot cupcakes, at the request of the author’s mom and aunt. Moreover, having tried it, both ladies admitted that the daughter-in-law’s turned out even tastier than their own mother’s.

Our hero’s wife is pregnant, and shortly before the birth of their baby, the MIL and her sister asked her to make these same cupcakes again. She baked everything – but soon they called back and asked if she had changed anything in the recipe. Because, you see, it seemed to them that the cakes tasted somehow different this time than before.

The woman literally swore that she did everything according to the recipe – and even used the same flour as last time, but both ladies didn’t calm down. They pestered her day after day – and one fine day our hero found his wife standing by the fridge, where the ill-fated recipe was hanging. She was painstakingly trying to understand where she could’ve made a mistake…

The OP couldn’t stand this anymore. He called his mom and lashed out at her, accusing her of gaslighting his wife. Moreover, the man said that after this situation, they won’t be allowed into the delivery room for the baby, although there was an earlier agreement to the contrary. Now the mom and aunt are offended – and although the OP’s siblings took his side, some relatives believe that he overreacted here.

Experts are rightly confident that expectant mothers – especially in the later stages of pregnancy – should remain as calm as possible. And, accordingly, relatives and family members are also strongly advised not to disturb them, even if it seems that they are completely wrong over something. Simply based on common sense and the expecting mom’s wellbeing.

“In fact, it seems to me that both sides are quite wrong here. On the one hand, the mother-in-law and her sister, who started a completely unnecessary and inappropriate ‘investigation,’ which caused nervous tension in the pregnant woman – and this is wrong,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “On the other hand, the husband’s reaction also seems excessive.”

“Yes, he defended his wife, but in the end, most likely, he made her worry too – and even blew up this family drama. I think it would have been enough to simply explain to the mother and aunt that their claims were unacceptable and not to lose his temper himself. I hope everything will work out here and end well and peacefully,” Maria concludes.

People in the comments mostly supported the man for worrying about his wife and her peace of mind at an important stage of their lives, but also noted that he probably overreacted a bit. Well, and the responders sincerely thanked the author for finding the opportunity to share the recipe for that very cupcake. By the way, you can also share your own recipes in the comments below…

People in the comments mostly backed the author, claiming that he was right in his indignation, but probably overreacted just a bit

