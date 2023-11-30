ADVERTISEMENT

How much calmer would the history of humanity be if people did not have this habit of spiraling within themselves on every occasion, even the smallest? In fact, a significant part of our problems occurs in our heads – and in many ways, from ignorance of fairly simple facts.

If you want an example – voila! The user u/Mindless-Pea-8695, the author of the story that we’ll tell you today, was dissatisfied that his wife, while delivering their first child, asked him to leave the delivery room – and his helpful subconscious immediately filled his head with suspicion. The result was something like ‘petty revenge’, which on the day of the birth of a child seems strange, to say the least. However, judge for yourself…

The author of the post has a wife and she delivered a baby recently

Image credits: Aaron Burden (not the actual photo)

The husband was in the delivery room, but at some point his wife demanded he leave

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Mindless-Pea-8695

The guy got incredibly upset and offended – and started worrying that his wife actually didn’t love him that much

Image credits: Olivia Anne Snyder (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Mindless-Pea-8695

Then the man decided to take petty revenge towards his wife – and to cross her out of his will

So, the Original Poster (OP) is, in his own words, 34 years old, and his wife is two years younger. And so, on the day the author wrote this post, their first child was born. The man, as he says, was initially in the delivery room, supporting his wife, but at some point she asked him to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy was confused, asked if his wife really didn’t want him to be around at that moment, stopped in confusion – and then the midwife urgently demanded that he leave the delivery room ‘or she’d call security.’

The husband walked out into the hospital corridor in complete mental turmoil, feeling ‘humiliated.’ Of course, at that moment, he only thought about the fact that he was deprived of the opportunity to be present at the birth of his own baby – and this resentment crowded out all other feelings in the soul of the original poster.

He immediately suspected that his wife was with him only for the sake of his well-paid job, and that if she loved him, she certainly did not love him as much as he loved her. Immediately moments flashed through his head that when he started their long hugs, then she ended them early. And the man decided to take revenge…

No sooner said than done, the husband decided to cut his wife out of his will. So that when he someday passes away, the wife, in retaliation for such ‘disrespect,’ will receive only 30% of his separate property (it was 100% before). The rest, according to the new version of the will invented by the OP, will have to go to his children. In particular, to the child on whose birthday the dad came up with this cunning and insidious plan…

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)

Okay, I wanted to find an expert to talk about this situation, and then I thought that I myself could well pass for an expert here – after all, being a dad of 3 means pretty much knowing a lot about childbirth. And yes, both times before my wife gave birth (the first time it was twins), she and I both read a lot of books and watched numerous educational videos on the topic of pregnancy and childbirth, and had several consultations with doctors.

Our first birth was a cesarean section, and I also couldn’t attend the second because of pandemic restrictions in the hospital, but the entire time my wife was in labor, we were on the phone, and I tried my best to support her. At that time, I perfectly understood how difficult and nerve-wracking this process was for a woman in labor, so I tried to fulfill any of her wishes, even those that seemed completely weird to me at the moment.

During these few hours, I sang songs, listened to a lot of criticism about how disgusting my singing was, told my wife stories from my life and retold the plots of films I had seen. I would hang up the phone on her immediate demand – simply because at some point my voice seemed unbearable to her, and then she would dial back a couple of minutes later to say that she loved me so much.

Damn it, it’s childbirth, which means you, man, are on the periphery here and now. You can be incredibly cool in everyday life, earn a whole ton of cash and drive a lavish car – but there are times when you just have to shut up and do what they ask. Because of hormones. Because of emotions. Even if it seems ridiculous and offensive. After all, she is the one who is risking life and health now. She is. Not you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, sorry for this emotional outburst, but I simply couldn’t help doing it. And many people in the comments to the original post did too. Some are even amazed that the original poster, after having a baby today, spent time writing an offended post on Reddit. And changing his will. “Your wife is still bleeding and you are having a tantrum about ‘why she doesn’t love me?'” someone wrote angrily.

“All because she dared change her mind about having you in the room *when she felt the excruciating pain of having a baby tearing apart her inside*. And you have the freaking balls to say you love her! What a joke,” this comment said succinctly. Maybe you have some words, our dear readers? Then, please, let’s go to the comments to discuss this situation together.

However, people in the comments bashed the guy heavily, considering him selfish and petty

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)